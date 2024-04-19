Call us nosy, but we're always wondering what other people are shopping. And if you're the same way, you'll be glad to hear that Etsy is satisfying all of our curiosities by releasing its first-ever spring and summer trend guide, giving us an inside peek into the products people are actually searching for right now.

To discover the most-desired products and biggest trends, Etsy looked at data from its more than 92 million shoppers and 7 million sellers, compiling searches from the last three months and comparing them to this time last year. The data revealed some surprising things, like how there's been a 2,159% spike in interest in lawn games and how searches for espresso martini candles have risen by 1,454%. From these numbers, Etsy determined nine key trends that will dominate spring and summer, ranging from Sports-core to the ever-popular Western trend.

"One of the most magical things about Etsy is the way our vibrant creator community shapes trends before they hit the mass market," Etsy's trend expert Dayna Isom Johnson shared in a statement. "With the freedom to experiment, innovate, and adapt in real-time, our sellers craft and curate fresh designs to stay ahead of the cultural curve through their unique and often one-of-a-kind finds."

Here, we're sharing a handful of our favorite trends from the report and sharing all of the ways that our own editors are styling them.

How to style the Sports-core trend

The rulebook has been rewritten: You no longer have to play sports (or even watch them) to embrace the sporty look! As hobby sports like pickleball, golf and tennis have seen a rise in popularity, so have the fashions that accompany them. For example, retro jerseys have seen a 49% spike, while interest in hoodie dresses increased by 700%.

Tennis skirts aren't just for the court. I have a similar skirt and I've worn it for workouts, walks and beyond. Like mine, this one has a pleated design at the back and plenty of pockets so you can stash all your essentials.

According to Etsy, searches for "boat bags" have spiked. And while there are plenty of options out there, L.L. Bean's is the most iconic. My friends gifted me one for my birthday a while back (customized, of course, with a witty phrase) and I've gotten plenty of use out of it over the years. It's made from a heavy canvas material, so it's more durable than your average tote. I use it as a work bag, park bag and everyday tote.

Depending on what you plan to use it for, you can grab it in a small, medium, large or extra-large size and get it with either regular or long straps. If you really want to get in on the trend, don't forget the customization!

Ready to finally try your hand at pickleball? You'll want some stylish gear to match. Associate SEO editor Sierra Hoeger calls herself a "new pickleball fanatic" and was excited when Recess sent her these chic paddles. "While at home recently I played pickleball with my sister and mom, and appreciated the feel of the handle, allowing me to grip it comfortably without feeling like I was going to get blisters or it was going to slip out of my hands. Overall, this paddle also feels really high-quality compared to the others we were playing with."

How to style the Western 2.0 trend

It’s no secret that the Western trend has been on the rise for a while. It started with increased interest in coastal cowgirl fashion and now has turned into a full-blown country obsession — with some stylish updates, of course. Searches for horseshoe charms, Western bags and boots are all on the rise, Etsy says.

Hoeger says she's both received and gifted this cute match holder. "It’s such a fun, practical way to incorporate the coastal cowgirl/Western style into your home!"

It comes with 25 matches — to light them simply strike on the bottom of the boot. It's designed to work with any matches, so you can continue to use it and display it long after you run out.

"I’m living for the Western trend right now, so obviously I’ve been rocking this belt from cowboy-approved brand Wrangler," shares production associate Audrey Ekman. "Thanks to the smart woven design, it can be buckled at any length, which makes it really versatile — I can cinch it on my natural waist over a dress, wrap it around my hips with a pair of jeans and you can even adjust it to give myself a little wiggle room after a meal (a girl’s gotta eat!)."

Red is having a big moment in fashion, especially in the footwear category. So these Western-style shoes will have you feeling super on-trend. Shop TODAY editor Vivien Moon says she is “constantly getting compliments” when she wears these boots. Even better, she adds that they require little to no breaking in time.

Associate SEO editor Kamari Stewart owns the plus-size version of this jacket and while she says the amount of fringe initially made her nervous, it was worth the purchase.

"So many brands say their faux leather stuff is high-quality but this is the first time they’ve been right, in my opinion. It balances the line of edginess and cowgirl-chic perfectly for me. It also comes in straight sizes! I just got the plus-sized version and I’m glad I did because the cut is perfect."

Yes, you can even bring the Western trend to your makeup routine. SEO editor Amanda Fama says she loves "everything about these makeup erasers (especially the Western designs!)." She adds, "They’re super soft and do an excellent job of removing makeup with just a bit of water. The built-in handles make them easy to work with, and they even include a laundry bag that keeps them together [when you wash them]."

If you're willing to splurge, take it from production coordinator Camryn Privette — these are the boots to buy. "I’ve truly never been so obsessed with a pair of boots in my life," she says. "These are so comfy, high-quality and quite literally- perfect. The fresh leather smell right out the box makes me wanna jump on a horse and gallop away in the sunset."

How to style the Garden Girl trend

Florals for spring are nothing new, but this trend goes way beyond simple flower motifs. Etsy has seen a rise in so many garden-inspired styles, from ruffled bed linens that look like blossoms to tea sets and jewelry.

According to Etsy, there's been a 390% increase in interest in gardening accessories. And while the days of me having a home with enough space for a garden are likely still pretty far off, when that moment does come I want to have these gloves for all of my tending. They're washable and the brand says they're designed to be durable to hold up through dirty days spent digging. They come in multiple print options, including ones with lavender, carrots and more, but the bee design immediately caught my eye.

I live near Central Park and now that the weather is warming up, park picnics and hang-outs are going to become a weekly occurrence, and I need a better blanket for those occasions. Clearly, I'm not the only one because searches for garden blankets are up by 231%, according to Etsy. I’ve had this style on my list for a while now. I love how it not only has straps to keep it compressed for easy storage, but it also has a handle so transporting it to and from the park is a breeze.

This hat was just awarded a Shop TODAY Travel Gear Award, thanks to its packable design and lightweight feel. While it's perfect for your next vacation, it would also work well as a gardening hat.

How to style the Chef's Kiss trend

From the rise of many celebrity chefs to the increasing obsession with restaurant TV shows, the culinary world is on our minds — and it’s seeping into our homes and closets, too. Culinary-inspired accessories, art prints and clothes are having a serious moment, according to Etsy.

The only thing holding me back from adding this olive hat to my cart is that I know once I have it, I'll never stop wearing it. It's perfect for anyone who is equally as olive-obsessed as I am.

If you're looking for an easy way to wear the trend, Isom Johnson suggests dipping your toe in by wearing food-themed jewelry. And these earrings are an editor-favorite.

"Put simply, these earrings are compliment magnets," says Ekman. "Every time I wear them, they attract praise and inquiries from friends and strangers alike — I’ve even convinced fellow Shop TODAY fashionista Jannely Espinal to snag a pair! For a summery vibe, I love pairing them with a basic breezy dress or jeans and a tee. Handmade in NYC, they’re the cherry on top of a perfect outfit (literally!)."

Senior editor Jess Bender declares that "the perfect lightweight sweater for summer does exist." Seriously, just look at this sweater. "Beyond the luscious tomato at the forefront, I also adore the airy material (a blend of cotton and acrylic), distressed details and oversized fit that’d be easy to wear with other summer staples like denim shorts or over a bathing suit after a pool or beach day."

"This is one of my favorite pieces of art in my home," shares Bender. "I randomly found it for about $15 at a stoop sale in Brooklyn a few summers ago and it’s earned a spot right next to my workstation ever since. It just adds such a nice pop of brightness to my darker furniture color palette!"

How we chose these products

The Shop TODAY editors and writers search the internet to find the best products out there. We interview expert sources and use our own personal experiences with the product and brand to make shopping easier for our readers.

As an editorial team, we independently create content and determine coverage based on research, reporting and what we think TODAY.com readers would like to read about. The goal of our content is to provide a service and inform readers who are on the hunt for the latest products to help make their life better. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.