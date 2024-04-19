60 Western-inspired ‘cowboy’ baby names

Beyoncé's new country album, “Cowboy Carter,” may have everyone line dancing and wearing Western-inspired duds, but does her influence extend to baby names, too?

“Nope. Beyoncé didn’t invent cowboys,” says Laura Wattenberg, creator of Namerology.

Wattenberg predicted this trend back in Dec. 2023, when TODAY.com took a look at baby name trends for 2024. At that time, Wattenberg said, “For boys, modern cowboy names are a style that will be more popular.”

Yee-haw!

About the popularity of cowboy names, Wattenberg says, “Parents are looking for names that connect with something specific to themselves — a heritage, an interest, a dream. For some, the rugged, independent cowboy image is the perfect fit.”

Not all of the names on this list belonged to “real” cowboys. As Wattenberg points out, "Wild Bill Hickok, Billy the Kid and Buffalo Bill were all just named William!"

Instead, parents are seeking names that "summon the spirit of the Old West," she explains. “That often leads parents to surnames and place names like Stetson, Colter, and Bridger. You’ll also see Western character names, like Dutton of Yellowstone, and country musician names like Gatlin, Brooks and Cash.”

"Cowboy" baby names