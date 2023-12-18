Top baby names of 2024: See the predictions

If you're due with a baby in 2024, reserve one of these forward-thinking names before they get too popular.

According to Laura Wattenberg, the creator of Namerology, several baby name trends are on the horizon in the New Year.

"One of the biggest to watch for are cute old-fashioned nicknames for girls, like Millie or Josie," Wattenberg tells TODAY.com. "Rarer choices like Winnie, Nellie and Sunny should be on the rise as well."

Wattenberg points out that contemporary nature-inspired names — like Juniper, Dove and Wren — may gain traction. The moniker Poppy (aka, Jenna Bush Hager's younger daughter!) fits into both categories.

"For boys, modern cowboy names are a style that will be more popular," adds Wattenberg. "Also look for breezy, one-syllable names like Tate."

Some parents were ahead of the curve when naming their kids.

Christina Aguilera named her daughter Summer Rain, Paris Hilton's son is named Phoenix and Jessica Simpson's daughter is Birdie Mae. On the western front, Anderson Cooper named his son Wyatt and Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth picked Tennessee for their son. Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo have daughter Dusty Rose.

If you're going for trendy, choose a baby name that's neo-Western, short n' sweet or approved by Mother Earth herself. Otherwise, if you don't want to your child to have a name that's bound to be pretty popular, put these options on your "no" list!

Baby name predictions for 2024

Next year, experts predict parents will pluck their babies' names from nature, the Old West or the pages of a classic storybook. Here are 30 choices rising in popularity: