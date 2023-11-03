Behati Prinsloo (finally) reveals the sex of her and Adam Levine’s 3rd child

Behati Prinsloo and Adam Levine welcomed their third child at the beginning of the year, but at the time, they kept the baby’s name and sex private.

Now, Prinsloo has revealed that their youngest child is a boy.

She referred to the baby as “he” and “him” multiple times during the Nov. 2 episode of the “Mother Daze with Sarah Wright Olsen & Teresa Palmer” podcast.

This is the first son for the couple, who also share daughters Dusty Rose, 7, and Gio Grace, 5.

Prinsloo, 35, said she and Levine, 44, had talked about trying for a third child, but didn’t want to put too much pressure on it.

“We were just like, let’s not overthink it. Let’s see if it happens,” she said. “It actually took longer than expected, so we were kind of, like, also thinking, maybe that’s a sign. Maybe we shouldn’t, you know, maybe we’re good — and then of course I get pregnant.”

Read on to learn more about Levine and Prinsloo’s family of five.

Dusty Rose

Dusty Rose Levine was born on Sept. 21, 2016.

Levine celebrated the birth of their first child on Instagram a few days later, sharing a black-and-white photo of his newborn daughter snuggling up to his chest.

“Words can’t describe,” Prinsloo captioned the same photo on her own Instagram page.

A few months later, Levine opened up about the origin of Dusty Rose’s unique name, revealing that Ellen DeGeneres had been involved in the naming process.

“The name game is a tough game,” the Maroon 5 frontman said on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” in November 2016. “Imagine you’re writing the best song you’ve ever written in your life and you have to name it. It’s really screwed up to put yourself through that.”

He also shared that he reached out to DeGeneres for help with name ideas, and she came back with several options, including Dusty Rose.

At first, Prinsloo was not in love with the name, but she later changed her mind.

“I brought it back to her after the 11th hour and I’m like, ‘Dusty’s pretty cool!’ And she’s like, ‘I love it!’” Levine said.

Dusty Rose made her public debut when Levine received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in February 2017.

Dusty Rose checked out her dad's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Feb. 10, 2017. Albert L. Ortega / Getty Images

She looked adorable as she posed with her parents, and at one point she even stood on her dad’s star, with some help from Levine.

In May 2018, Dusty Rose also made a cameo in the music video for the Maroon 5 song “Girls Like You" featuring Cardi B.

In a sweet scene near the end of the video, Levine and Prinsloo both cradle Dusty Rose as the camera spins around them.

Earlier this year, Dusty Rose also appeared alongside her younger sister in the music video for Maroon 5’s song “Middle Ground.”

Dusty Rose may have already guest-starred in a few of her dad’s music videos, but that doesn’t mean she necessarily loves his singing.

As Levine told DeGeneres in 2019, his eldest daughter once had a hilarious reaction when he attempted to serenade her.

“The guitar was, like, right here — and she’s just like, ‘Put that down,’” the Grammy winner recalled. “I was like, ‘Put that down. Cool. Sweet.’ This is like, wow, the most humbling thing that’s ever happened. I’m like, ‘OK. All right, cool. I’ll put it down.’”

After Dusty Rose was born, Prinsloo opened up about the new depths of love she discovered once she became a parent.

“I love Adam, and when you get married and you fall in love with someone, you think that there’s no greater love than that love,” she told People in 2017. “And then you have a baby, and it’s just next-level love.”

Gio Grace

Levine and Prinsloo welcomed their second daughter, Gio Grace, on Feb. 15, 2018.

A few days after the birth, Prinsloo shared a cute photo of her newborn daughter’s feet on Instagram, writing in the caption, “She’s got her dads toes.”

Prinsloo and Levine don’t generally share many photos of their kids on social media, although they do post the occasional picture that doesn’t show their children’s faces.

In November 2018, Prinsloo shared a candid pic of her and Levine pushing Gio and Dusty in baby swings.

“THANKFUL,” she wrote in the caption.

She also shared an adorable photo of her daughters watching as Levine performed with Maroon 5 at the Super Bowl halftime show in February 2019, writing in the caption, “We love you dada❤️!!!!”

In 2019, Prinsloo shared an ode to the joyful chaos of parenting, posting a blurry Instagram photo of herself carrying both her daughters.

“Here’s to the sleepless nights, bleeding nipples, crying, laughing, the highest of highs and lowest of lows and everything in between,” she wrote in the caption. “I won’t change a single thing, being mom to Dusty and Gio keeps me strong, motivated and empowered.”

In honor of Gio’s third birthday in 2021, Prinsloo shared a goofy photo on Instagram of her and Gio sporting an elf ear filter.

“My bestie turned 3,” she wrote in the caption.

In May 2023, the proud mom also shared a few photos of Gio and Dusty in an Instagram carousel, including a sweet picture of herself and her daughters looking out at the ocean with their backs to the camera.

Baby No. 3

Levine and Prinsloo welcomed their third child, a boy, in January 2023. They have not yet revealed their son’s name.

While the couple haven’t revealed too much about their newest addition, Levine did post an Instagram photo in October of a baby who may have been their son — a cute pic of a baby holding a basketball in a carriage.

“Ball is life,” the dad of three wrote in the caption.

In her recent appearance on “The Mother Daze” podcast, Prinsloo told hosts Sarah Wright Olsen and Teresa Palmer about the experience of giving birth to her third child.

“I’m pushing and I'm pushing and I think the hardest part for me was when he — I was so exhausted, but I was in this state of bliss but also insane pain, and bliss and pain and bliss, and I was fighting this kind of, like, roller coaster of feelings and pain, like levels, and I was like, when are we stopping?” she said.

She also described how she "felt so connected" to her son throughout the birthing process.

"Like, this baby is working just as hard as I am, and wants to get out just as much as I want him out,” she said. “And sitting in that moment of the craziest pain of my life and having to breathe through that and for us both to kind of help each other through it was so crazy."

Afterward, Prinsloo said she “was just so amazed by women in general. I was like, ‘Wow, like, I freaking did this.'”

This May, Prinsloo's roundup of family photos on Instagram also included a picture of her husband holding a baby while standing on a beach.

"A blink of an eye," she wrote in the caption.