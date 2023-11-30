43 baby names inspired by places for adventurous families

Baby names that remind you of far-flung, foreign or familiar places — like cities, states or countries — have a lot of benefits.

"Names inspired by places are a perfect balancing act for parents who want a creative, contemporary baby name with roots," Laura Wattenberg, the creator of Namerology, tells TODAY.com. "People already know how to spell and pronounce them, and they come with built-in cultural resonance. Each place name sends its own rich message, from Vienna to Cairo to Denali."

Famous parents seem to love the idea.

Paris Hilton named her son Phoenix and her daughter London, sharing that the latter city is one of her favorites; Ireland Baldwin chose the name Holland for her daughter to keep the "country" tradition alive.

Other children with location-based names include: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's daughter Chicago, David and Victoria Beckham's son Brooklyn, Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth's son Tennessee and Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz's son Egypt.

Wattenberg says parents can honor a smaller-scale location, too.

"A local place can carry special personal significance," she tells TODAY.com. "The name Bridger is most popular near the Bridger Mountains of Wyoming and Montana, while Acadia is most common near Acadia National Park in Maine."

Baby names inspired by cities

Whether you’re energized by a particular area, near or far, baby names inspired by cities will give your child a unique and meaningful moniker.

“Global city names, like London, Brooklyn, Cairo and Paris, are especially popular in the Southeastern U.S.,” says Wattenberg. Here are some popular examples:

Phoenix

London

Bronx

Brooklyn

Chicago

Sydney

Florence

Paris

Charlotte

Austin

Denver

Jackson

Savannah

Valencia

Hudson

Aspen

Alexandria

Orlando

Cheyenne

Geneva

Helena

Milan

Baby names inspired by states

Whether you prefer the East, West, South, Midwest or somewhere in between, there's a state-inspired name for every baby!

Tennessee

Montana

Alabama

Dakota

Arizona

Georgia

Indiana

Virginia

Washington

York

Cali

Baby names inspired by countries

Go grand with a name that represents your favorite country to visit or one that's been on your bucket list.