43 baby names inspired by places for adventurous families

Baby names that remind you of far-flung, foreign or familiar places — like cities, states or countries — have a lot of benefits.
"Names inspired by places are a perfect balancing act for parents who want a creative, contemporary baby name with roots," Laura Wattenberg, the creator of Namerology, tells TODAY.com. "People already know how to spell and pronounce them, and they come with built-in cultural resonance. Each place name sends its own rich message, from Vienna to Cairo to Denali."
Famous parents seem to love the idea.
Paris Hilton named her son Phoenix and her daughter London, sharing that the latter city is one of her favorites; Ireland Baldwin chose the name Holland for her daughter to keep the "country" tradition alive.
Other children with location-based names include: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's daughter Chicago, David and Victoria Beckham's son Brooklyn, Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth's son Tennessee and Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz's son Egypt.
Wattenberg says parents can honor a smaller-scale location, too.
"A local place can carry special personal significance," she tells TODAY.com. "The name Bridger is most popular near the Bridger Mountains of Wyoming and Montana, while Acadia is most common near Acadia National Park in Maine."
Baby names inspired by cities
Whether you’re energized by a particular area, near or far, baby names inspired by cities will give your child a unique and meaningful moniker.
“Global city names, like London, Brooklyn, Cairo and Paris, are especially popular in the Southeastern U.S.,” says Wattenberg. Here are some popular examples:
- Phoenix
- London
- Bronx
- Brooklyn
- Chicago
- Sydney
- Florence
- Paris
- Charlotte
- Austin
- Denver
- Jackson
- Savannah
- Valencia
- Hudson
- Aspen
- Alexandria
- Orlando
- Cheyenne
- Geneva
- Helena
- Milan
Baby names inspired by states
Whether you prefer the East, West, South, Midwest or somewhere in between, there's a state-inspired name for every baby!
- Tennessee
- Montana
- Alabama
- Dakota
- Arizona
- Georgia
- Indiana
- Virginia
- Washington
- York
- Cali
Baby names inspired by countries
Go grand with a name that represents your favorite country to visit or one that's been on your bucket list.
- Egypt
- Holland
- India
- Ireland
- Kenya
- Jordan
- Cyrus
- China
- America
- Chad
- Morocco