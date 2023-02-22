Paris Hilton reveals her baby’s name and the special family connection

Paris Hilton is ready to share her son’s name with the world.

On Jan. 24, the 42-year-old entrepreneur revealed in an Instagram post that she had welcomed her first child with husband Carter Reum. She also confirmed to People at the time that their baby boy was born via surrogate, but she did not share his name.

Almost a month later, Hilton decided to announce her newborn’s name on the “This is Paris” podcast and explain the special family connection.

“I’ve been planning my children’s names for years and years,” she said in an episode of her podcast released on Wednesday, Feb. 22. “I knew when I was a little girl that I always wanted to have a daughter one day named London because London is one of my favorite cities in the world.”

Although she considered London working for either a boy or a girl, she said she wanted to find another name that would fit her son perfectly.

She scoured maps for a city, state or country that stood out to her so that she could continue the theme and give her son a worldly moniker as well.

Over a decade ago, she finally found the name she had been searching for.

“It’s so unique. I love that it’s not only a city but also has other meanings that are just beautiful. I really believe that names have power and we wanted a name for our baby boy that was uniquely remarkable,” she said.

She then listed a few clues to help her listeners guess the mysterious name.

“It stands for hope, rebirth and transformation,” Hilton shared. “A clue is in the title of the fifth ‘Harry Potter’ book. It’s also the name of a city in the US and that city is where the Super Bowl was just held this year.”

But, she still wanted to build more anticipation so she read an excerpt from her upcoming book “Paris: The Memoir,” which will be available on March 14,” where she confirmed that her baby boy’s name is Phoenix.

“Phoenix has a few good pop culture reference points. But more important, it’s the bird that flames out and then rises from the ashes to fly again,” she wrote in her book.

The reality television star continued, “I want my son to grow up knowing that disaster and triumph go around and come around throughout our lives. And that this should give us great hope for the future. Even when the past is painful and the present seems to have fallen to s—.”

Hilton revealed that her son’s full name is Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum. His middle name is a tribute to the socialite’s late grandfather, businessman Barron Hilton.

She gushed about her grandfather, who died in 2019, and said, “He was always my mentor and I looked up to my grandfather so much and we were so close and I miss him every day. So I really wanted to honor him by having his name in my first son’s name.”

“Carter and I are so proud to welcome him into the world,” she told her fans before the podcast ended.

In a recent interview with TODAY.com, Hilton opened up about “loving being a new mom” for the first time.

“He is such an angel. I’m so in love with him,” she shared.

She also spoke about how her famous style will evolve now that she is a parent.

“I think with each new stage in life, my style evolved accordingly. With this new mom version of me, it made me (have) a tiny bit more practicality in my outfits,” she told TODAY.com. “But of course it wouldn’t be me without sparkle... I have my new tracksuit line that I designed, so I’ve been rocking my velour tracksuits because they’re so comfy.”

The “Paris In Love” has kept a few of her favorite looks from past decades for her future daughter.

“I save things that I want for my daughter one day,” she shared. “There’s just so many beautiful pieces but a lot of things I donate. I will keep them for the archives, and they’re fun just to bring back.

Hilton’s fans will get to learn more about her journey to motherhood and her marriage with Reum when her Peacock reality series, “Paris In Love,” which is in production, returns for a second season.