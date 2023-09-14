100 baby names inspired by space

It can be incredibly difficult for soon-to-be parents to find the perfect baby name for their new addition. If they’re in search of truly unique baby names, why not look to the cosmos .

Inspired by the stars, space baby names pay homage to the great unknown while also giving your son or daughter an out-of-this-world name that will make them stand out.

Many space baby names are also astrology baby names, like “Leo” and “Taurus,” if you’re looking for an astrology name for a boy, or “Aquarius” if you’re looking for a name for a girl.

Other space baby names honor various cultures and languages, like Hoku, the Hawaiian word for “star,” or Sol, which means “sun” in Spanish.

If you’re a lover of all things Greek or Roman mythology, there are other space baby names that stem from famous mythological gods, including Cupid, the Roman god of love, Jupiter, the chief Roman god equivalent to the Greek god Zeus, and Amalthea, a Greek nymph said to have cared for and protected Zeus when he was an infant.

Prospective parents also turn to the names of planets, comets and stars themselves for inspiration. From Venus and Pluto to Regulus, the brightest star in the Leo constellation, and Corona, the name for an aura of plasma floating around the sun, there are plenty of options.

Celebrities have looked toward the heavens when naming their children, too, including Canadian actor Shay Mitchell, who named her daughter Atlas Noa, and singer Kelly Rowland, who named her first son Titan Jewell.

Other celebrities that proudly sport a space-inspired name include U.S. Olympian Apolo Ohno, media personality Carmen Electra (her last name, Electra, is a Greek name meaning "bright" or "shining") and child actor Eris Baker (Eris is the Greco-Roman mythological name for the goddess of discord and strife).

Like the universe itself, there is no end to the number of space baby names that can help excited parents find the perfect moniker for their out-of-this world newborn.

100 Space Baby Names

Don't let the vastness of space overwhelm you when considering space-inspired baby names. From Qamar, the Arabic word for “moon," to Aurora, a Latin word meaning “the dawn," there are plenty of options.

To help with this exciting process, we've broken down space baby names by gender, many of which could work as gender-neutral baby names.

Here are 50 space names for boys and 50 space names for girls:

Space Names For Boys

Alioth

Altair

Apollo

Aries

Astrophel

Atlas

Badar

Castor

Cielo

Comet

Cupid

Donati

Dravo

Elio

Finlay

Galileo

Hamal

Hesperos

Hoku

Holmes

Izar

Janus

Jupiter

Kepler

Kuiper

Leo

Lintang

Meteor

Namid

Neptune

Oberon

Orion

Perseus

Pheonix

Pluto

Pollux

Qamar

Rasalas

Regulus

Rigel

Sabik

Samson

Saturn

Sirius

Sol

Taurus

Titan

West

Wolf

Zenith

Space Names For Girls