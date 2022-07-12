Unique boy names for parents searching for baby names with meaning

Non-traditional boy names are a smart way for kids to set themselves apart from the pack.

What is considered a “unique” or extraordinary baby name?

According to Pamela Redmond, co-founder of the website Nameberry, unique names are truly one-of-a-kind, which means the chances of your child sharing a name with three other classmates are slim to none.

“Unique baby names are those that move beyond the traditional like William, Robert or Henry, which have been used for centuries,” Redmond told TODAY Parents.

Redmond said unique names might be derived from words (Drummer or Royal), nature (Hawk or Branch), or locations (Everest and Rome).

Here are some distinct boy names to consider.

Lysander

This name is of Greek origin and is a “creative cousin” of Alexander, per Nameberry. You’ll find a Lysander character in Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” and “Harry Potter” films.

Koa

The Hawaiian name for “Warrior,” Koa is a common tree that’s “considered the wood of Hawaiian royalty,” according to Hawaii’s Department of Land and Natural Resources.

Ziggy

You’ll hear Ziggy in music culture from David Bowie’s alter ego Ziggy Stardust to Jamaican musician Ziggy Marley, the son of reggae legend Bob Marley, notes Nameberry.

Onyx

Alanis Morissette and Iggy Azalea named their sons Onyx, a gemstone that some believe protect from negative energy.

Cassian

“An ancient saints’ name that’s very unusual,” Remond said. “It means ‘hollow’, not the most attractive meaning, but the Cas sound is very on-trend for boys and girls.”

Bear

“Animal names are trending for boys, and this is one of the best,” Redmond explained. In fact, both Alicia Silverstone and Kate Winslet named their sons Bear.

Mercer

“A last name used as a first name that means ‘merchant,”” Redmond said.

Zephyr

“A gender-neutral name from mythology that means ‘west wind’,” she said.

What is the rarest boy name?

Several great names are given to zero or, at most a handful, of baby boys in the U.S.

“The names Bart, Kermit, Geoff, Dick, Gale weren’t given to any baby boys at the last official U.S. count,” notes Redmond.

Others include:

Oberon

A Shakespearean name meaning “bear-like”

Finlo

A Manx name from the Isle of Man that means “fair Lugh.” Lugh is that island’s sun god.

Tarian

A Welsh name meaning “shield”

Pim

A short form of William and very popular in the Netherlands

Unique boy names 2022

Redmond anticipates three trends:

Gender-neutral names like Hollis, Kit or Sage, which are currently trending more for boys than girls.

Chic European choices such as Cosmo (we see you, Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost!), Magnus and Enzo.

Soulful spins on Biblical names like Bohdi, Creed or Jericho.