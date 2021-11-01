Danielle Campoamor
Danielle Campoamor is a reporter for TODAY Parents. Previously, she was a contributing editor at Hearst and freelance writer with bylines in The New York Times, Washington Post, NBC News THINK, Vogue, Vanity Fair, and more. Born and raised in Eagle River, Alaska, she lives in Brooklyn, NY with her partner and two sons.
