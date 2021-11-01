IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

We shop for a living — here are the products we loved in 2021

Danielle Campoamor

Danielle Campoamor is a reporter for TODAY Parents. Previously, she was a contributing editor at Hearst and freelance writer with bylines in The New York Times, Washington Post, NBC News THINK, Vogue, Vanity Fair, and more. Born and raised in Eagle River, Alaska, she lives in Brooklyn, NY with her partner and two sons.

Latest from Danielle Campoamor

4h ago

‘We’re drowning’: Some parents fear what’s coming if the child tax credit expires

As COVID-19 cases continue to surge due to the highly contagious omicron variant, parents are preparing for the end of child tax credit advance payments.

1d ago

‘Married at First Sight’ star Jamie Otis reveals toddler son has COVID-19

Reality TV star Jamie Otis has revealed that her 19-month-old son, Hendrix, tested positive for COVID-19.

2d ago

Why I had an abortion later in pregnancy: 4 people tell their stories

Abortions later in pregnancy are hotly debated. TODAY spoke to four people who had abortions in the second and third trimesters.

6d ago

Schools, law enforcement warn of Dec. 17 school shooting ‘trend’ on TikTok

A threat to schools nationwide circulating on TikTok has caused confusion and panic among parents and school administrators across the country.

6d ago

It’s happening again: Schools are going remote because of COVID

As confirmed COVID-19 cases continue to rise across the country due to the delta and omicron variants, an increasing number of schools are closing.

7d ago

After contracting COVID-19 while pregnant, this mom got her PhD

After more than three years pursuing a PhD in curriculum and instruction, Queshonda Kudaisi, 29, found herself in a terrifying situation: She was diagnosed

8d ago

Jana Duggar breaks silence about child endangerment charge

Jana Duggar, former '19 Kids and Counting' star, broke her silence after being charged with endangering the welfare of a child.

9d ago

Grieving parents share how they make it through the holidays

While the holiday season is often associated with joy, excitement, and meaningful family time, for countless people it's also a time of great sadness.

12d ago

My high school boyfriend's parents let me stay over. It saved me

Dear Miranda Hobbes and Steve Brady, I admit, it's a little odd to write a letter of gratitude to two fictional characters.

13d ago

Padma Lakshmi says speculation about her baby’s father was ‘mortifying'

"Top Chef" host and cookbook author Padma Lakshmi opens up about how frenzied media coverage of her pregnancy with her now-11-year-old daughter impacted her.

14d ago

See why this mom's talk with her son about anger is going viral

"I knelt down at the door and was like, 'OK, let's have this talk.'"