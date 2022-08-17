100 nature names for your new baby

Parents inspired by getting outside and having a love of the great outdoors may gravitate toward a nature inspired baby name for their newest arrival.

Baby names inspired by nature are popular among parents with Olivers and Olivias — both Latin odes to the olive tree — making the Social Security Administration's top 10 year after year.

Nature themes can be as obvious as names such as River or Bear, or have more understated symbolism like Dylan, meaning "son of the sea" or "born from the ocean."

Nature baby names

Celebrity parents have also helped bolster the popularity of nature baby names.

Actor Gwyneth Paltrow and musician Chris Martin named their first child, a daughter, Apple Blythe, in 2004.

Singer Pink welcomed daughter Willow Sage with husband Carey Hart in 2011, and NFL star Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany Matthews named their daughter Sterling Skye in 2021.

Other celebrity babies with nature names include: Summer Rain (Christina Aguilera), River Rose (Kelly Clarkson), Journey River (Megan Fox), Forrest Bradley (Jessie James Decker), Birdie Mae (Jessica Simpson), Bear Blaze (Kate Winslet) and Blue Ivy (Beyoncé).

100 nature-inspired baby names