IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

TODAY’s Back to School Supply Drive is on! Here’s how to support students and teachers in need 

100 nature names for your new baby

Baby names like River and Lily are popular for parents who are inspired by nature.
Cute baby playing with his legs on the grass
Parents-to-be searching for a nature-inspired baby name may opt for Sterling or Meadow.Art Marie / Getty Images stock
/ Source: TODAY
By Kait Hanson

Parents inspired by getting outside and having a love of the great outdoors may gravitate toward a nature inspired baby name for their newest arrival.

Baby names inspired by nature are popular among parents with Olivers and Olivias — both Latin odes to the olive tree — making the Social Security Administration's top 10 year after year.

Nature themes can be as obvious as names such as River or Bear, or have more understated symbolism like Dylan, meaning "son of the sea" or "born from the ocean."

Related: The top 100 animal names for babies

Nature baby names

Celebrity parents have also helped bolster the popularity of nature baby names.

Actor Gwyneth Paltrow and musician Chris Martin named their first child, a daughter, Apple Blythe, in 2004.

Singer Pink welcomed daughter Willow Sage with husband Carey Hart in 2011, and NFL star Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany Matthews named their daughter Sterling Skye in 2021.

Related: How to choose a baby name for a baby boy or girl

Other celebrity babies with nature names include: Summer Rain (Christina Aguilera), River Rose (Kelly Clarkson), Journey River (Megan Fox), Forrest Bradley (Jessie James Decker), Birdie Mae (Jessica Simpson), Bear Blaze (Kate Winslet) and Blue Ivy (Beyoncé).

What are people naming their kids? These are the top 5 names

Aug. 12, 202201:43

100 nature-inspired baby names

  1. River
  2. Lily
  3. Wren
  4. Sunny
  5. Reed
  6. Ridge
  7. Sky
  8. Phoenix
  9. Rosa
  10. Ocean
  11. Laurel
  12. Clay
  13. Autumn
  14. Everest
  15. Pearl
  16. Rain
  17. Wolf
  18. Cedar
  19. Stone
  20. Cypress
  21. Sterling
  22. Lake
  23. Brook
  24. Rose
  25. Nova
  26. Eden
  27. Ivy
  28. Jade
  29. Jasmine
  30. Cole
  31. Skylar
  32. Rain
  33. Blaze
  34. Delta
  35. Fern
  36. Glen
  37. Varsha
  38. Iris
  39. Meadow
  40. North
  41. Opal
  42. Willow
  43. Storm
  44. Olivia
  45. Poppy
  46. Daisy
  47. Huck
  48. Leo
  49. Orion
  50. Cliff
  51. Arbor
  52. Kai
  53. Asher
  54. Cane
  55. Clementine
  56. Bear
  57. Lark
  58. Fawn
  59. Dawn
  60. Briar
  61. Daphne
  62. Estelle
  63. Adair
  64. Jasper
  65. Oliver
  66. Rowan
  67. Yael
  68. Celeste
  69. June
  70. Neva
  71. Raine
  72. Savannah
  73. Sierra
  74. Olivia
  75. Susan
  76. Violet
  77. Moss
  78. Apple
  79. Oleander
  80. Antonio
  81. Dylan
  82. Atlas
  83. Sage
  84. Maisie
  85. Aspen
  86. Callan
  87. Indigo
  88. Ruby
  89. Sol
  90. Acacia
  91. Juniper
  92. Raven
  93. Dakota
  94. Landon
  95. Oliver
  96. Zion
  97. Flint
  98. Alder
  99. Dove
  100. Ginger
Kait Hanson

Kait Hanson is a contributing writer for TODAY.com. A graduate of Penn State University, she began her career in sports and happily wakes up at 6 a.m. for games thanks to the time change at her home in Hawaii. An island transplant originally from the Northeast, she has called Oahu home for nearly 10 years with her husband and two chocolate Labs. Follow her on Instagram.