‘90s bombshells Jenny McCarthy and Carmen Electra heat up SKIMS’ new swim ad campaign

Carmen Electra and Jenny McCarthy are bringing the 1990s back in a steamy bikini campaign for Kim Kardashian's SKIMS brand.

In a video on the brand's Instagram page, the pop culture icons, who both took a turn hosting MTV's "Singled Out" in the '90s, stun in matching black bikinis as they cavort at the car wash.

Carmen Electra and Jenny McCarthy pose for the SKIMS swim campaign. Courtesy SKIMS

Electra, 51, and McCarthy, 50, enjoyed getting together to promote the new SKIMS swim campaign, which launched on July 6.

“Being reunited with Jenny for this SKIMS campaign was such a dream,” Electra said in a statement. “Not only does she still look incredible, she also brought the best energy to set and was my biggest cheerleader. I’m so happy we’re able to share in this iconic moment together!”

Carmen Electra poses with ice cream for the SKIMS swim campaign. Courtesy SKIMS

The duo struck a series of seductive poses for the new SKIMS campaign. The brand, which focuses on swimwear, loungewear and shapewear, was co-founded in 2019 by Kardashian and Jens Grede.

“I couldn’t be more excited to be a part of SKIMS’ latest campaign,” McCarthy said in a statement. “The energy on set was incredible, especially shooting alongside Carmen, who looks amazing! It felt like we were back in the 90s, and years later we’re still having fun!”

Jenny McCarthy rocks out in a SKIMS swimsuit. Courtesy SKIMS

The brand stated in a press release that it sought to capture "the essence of a sizzling, hot summer" through its collaboration with McCarthy and Electra.

"This fun campaign celebrates the impact these women had on pop-culture and their timeless appeal, reminding the world that confidence and sexiness cannot be confined," it said.