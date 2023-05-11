101 gender-neutral baby names to consider for your new arrival

Parents seeking gender-neutral baby names are in luck — there are plenty of popular choices to consider.

Gender-neutral refers to baby names that don’t indicate gender and can be used for boys and girls.

"Gender-neutral names are used more nowadays than a generation ago and they continue to grow," baby naming expert Sherri Suzanne tells TODAY.com.

With so many names to choose from, it might be hard to narrow down to a favorite unisex baby name.

Suzanne tells TODAY.com that the majority of parents who seek her assistance for gender-neutral names are looking for a modern sound.

"Most of today’s gender-neutral names are borrowed from surnames— Carter and Emerson, for examples," she says. "Since they are not typically associated with first names, they sound fresh."

The baby naming professional shares that more and more gender-neutral names are inspired by nature, like River or Ocean.

"They sound contemporary and because they have little or no history as names, they are generally not associated with one gender or another," Suzanne says. "The same is true for 'word' names and many 'place' names."

Parents also see gender-neutral names as a way to "level the playing field," Suzanne tells TODAY.com.

"When gender-neutral names first started appearing, many parents — especially parents of girls — saw benefits in a name whose gender could not be identified," she says. "They felt such a name would 'level the playing field' when it came to opportunities for their child. For example, a potential employer may be less able to disqualify, consciously or subconsciously, a woman from a traditionally male job — or vice versa — based on a resume from a Morgan or Taylor.”

101 Gender- Neutral Baby Names

If you are looking for a trendy unisex name, consider these 101 gender-neutral baby names for your new arrival: