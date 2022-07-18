IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

80 celestial baby names for boys and girls that are out of this world

Celestial baby names like Luna and Leo are on the rise.
Baby boy in bed sleeping with moon
Nova, Celeste and Ash are all top contenders for celestial baby names.Flavia Morlachetti / Getty Images stock
/ Source: TODAY
By Kait Hanson

Celestial names' meanings are frequently related to stars, planets, and the night sky, so parents seeking a celestial baby name may choose Luna or Orion for their new baby.

Pamela Redmond of the baby name site Nameberry told TODAY Parents that she is seeing more celestial baby names in recent times.

"Names like Luna and Leo — a constellation— (are) among the hottest names for babies right now," Redmond told TODAY. "Other risers include Celeste and Nova."

 Top 5 celestial names and meanings for girls

  1. Luna — “moon”
  2. Aurora — “dawn”
  3. Phoebe — “radiant, shining one”
  4. Nova — “new”
  5. Celeste — “heavenly”

Top 5 celestial names and meanings for boys

  1. Atlas — “bearer of the heavens”
  2. Leo — “lion”
  3. Orion — “boundary, limit”
  4. Phoenix — “dark red”
  5. Ash — “ash tree”

Redmond said that parents who use celestial baby names for their first child may name their subsequent children along a related theme, such as moon names or star names.

"Parents (might also choose) a broader theme such as nature names, mythological names, or astrological names," Redmond shared.

Top 80 celestial baby names

  1. Luna
  2. Aurora
  3. Atlas
  4. Leo
  5. Phoebe
  6. Nova
  7. Celeste
  8. Orion
  9. Juliet
  10. Mira
  11. Phoenix
  12. Ash
  13. Faye
  14. Andromeda
  15. Cassiopeia
  16. Cressida
  17. Wolf
  18. Calypso
  19. Selena
  20. Altair 
  21. Sky (male)
  22. Pandora
  23. Oberon
  24. Ariel
  25. Rosalind
  26. Sirius
  27. Celestia
  28. Venus
  29. Elara
  30. Draco
  31. Aries
  32. Finlay
  33. Portia
  34. Jupiter (male)
  35. Bellatrix
  36. Mercury (male)
  37. Io
  38. Perseus
  39. Alya
  40. Miranda
  41. Castor
  42. Leda
  43. Caelum
  44. Mars
  45. Ara
  46. Callisto (female)
  47. Larissa
  48. Carina
  49. West
  50. Vega (female)
  51. Indi
  52. Thalassa
  53. Galatea
  54. Taurus
  55. Norma
  56. Aquila
  57. Vela
  58. Dione
  59. Titania
  60. Libra
  61. Hercules
  62. Ursa
  63. Comet
  64. Atria
  65. Gemini
  66. Holmes
  67. Starr
  68. Lynx
  69. Alpha
  70. Rigel
  71. Hydra
  72. Alsephina
  73. Mimosa
  74. Capella
  75. Halley
  76. Donati
  77. Hadar
  78. Thebe
  79. Azha
  80. Shaula

