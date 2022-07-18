Celestial names' meanings are frequently related to stars, planets, and the night sky, so parents seeking a celestial baby name may choose Luna or Orion for their new baby.

Pamela Redmond of the baby name site Nameberry told TODAY Parents that she is seeing more celestial baby names in recent times.

"Names like Luna and Leo — a constellation— (are) among the hottest names for babies right now," Redmond told TODAY. "Other risers include Celeste and Nova."

Top 5 celestial names and meanings for girls

Luna — “moon” Aurora — “dawn” Phoebe — “radiant, shining one” Nova — “new” Celeste — “heavenly”

Top 5 celestial names and meanings for boys

Atlas — “bearer of the heavens” Leo — “lion” Orion — “boundary, limit” Phoenix — “dark red” Ash — “ash tree”

Redmond said that parents who use celestial baby names for their first child may name their subsequent children along a related theme, such as moon names or star names.

"Parents (might also choose) a broader theme such as nature names, mythological names, or astrological names," Redmond shared.

Top 80 celestial baby names