50 astrology names for baby boys and girls

Luna and Kai top the charts as the most popular astrology names.
Infant on blue background
Cyrus, Luna, and Kai are all top contenders for astrology baby names.Irina Sidorenko / Getty Images stock
By Kait Hanson
By Kait Hanson

As astrology has experienced a cultural resurgence, astrology baby names have become more popular.

One big trend is astrology names by date of birth.

"Parents are interested in giving their children names that connect to their star sign, as well as names related to planets or ruling elements — fire, earth, air, and water," Pamela Redmond of the baby name site Nameberry told TODAY Parents.

Redmond said that astrology themes translate well into baby names.

"Planetary names such as Jupiter, Mars and Saturn are rising, along with names with related meanings, such as Cyrus ('sun'), Luna ('moon') and Kai ('sea')," she said.

Top 5 astrology girl names and meanings

  1. Luna — “moon”
  2. Aurelia — “the golden one”
  3. Chloe — “young green shoot”
  4. Cordelia — “heart, daughter of the sea”
  5. Ruby — “deep red precious stone”

Top 5 astrology boy names and meanings

  1. Rowan — “rowan tree, little redhead”
  2. Kai — “sea”
  3. Jasper — “bringer of treasure”
  4. Leo — “lion”
  5. Rory — “red king”

Redmond told TODAY that a parent’s astrological sign says important things about the way they approach baby naming and the names they like.  

Top 50 astrology baby names

  1. Luna
  2. Aurelia
  3. Rowan
  4. Kai
  5. Jasper
  6. Leo
  7. Chloe
  8. Rory
  9. Cordelia
  10. Cyrus
  11. River (male)
  12. Rhys
  13. Ruby
  14. Elio
  15. Aurelius
  16. Celeste
  17. Sienna
  18. Maya
  19. Seraphina
  20. Phoenix (male)
  21. Kaia
  22. Persephone
  23. Ayla
  24. Cosmo
  25. Flynn
  26. Mira
  27. Talia
  28. Zephyr
  29. Apollo
  30. Ash
  31. Aria
  32. Brooks
  33. Juno
  34. Jade
  35. Tallulah
  36. Gemma
  37. Ren (male)
  38. Rowan (female)
  39. Cole
  40. Kiara
  41. Aiden
  42. Rufus
  43. Ignatius
  44. Aaron
  45. June
  46. Hayden (male)
  47. Marigold
  48. Amaya
  49. Mason
  50. Adam

