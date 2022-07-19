50 astrology names for baby boys and girls

As astrology has experienced a cultural resurgence, astrology baby names have become more popular.

One big trend is astrology names by date of birth.

"Parents are interested in giving their children names that connect to their star sign, as well as names related to planets or ruling elements — fire, earth, air, and water," Pamela Redmond of the baby name site Nameberry told TODAY Parents.

Redmond said that astrology themes translate well into baby names.

"Planetary names such as Jupiter, Mars and Saturn are rising, along with names with related meanings, such as Cyrus ('sun'), Luna ('moon') and Kai ('sea')," she said.

Top 5 astrology girl names and meanings

Luna — “moon” Aurelia — “the golden one” Chloe — “young green shoot” Cordelia — “heart, daughter of the sea” Ruby — “deep red precious stone”

Top 5 astrology boy names and meanings

Rowan — “rowan tree, little redhead” Kai — “sea” Jasper — “bringer of treasure” Leo — “lion” Rory — “red king”

Redmond told TODAY that a parent’s astrological sign says important things about the way they approach baby naming and the names they like.

Top 50 astrology baby names