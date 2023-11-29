Paris Hilton is embracing her 'mom era'

Paris Hilton is swept up in her "mom era" now that she has two children.

The 42-year-old reality star and entrepreneur stopped by TODAY with Hoda & Jenna to dish about her new daughter London, little sister to Hilton's 10-month-old son Phoenix. Hilton shares both children, who were delivered through surrogacy, with husband Carter Reum.

"She is just a little angel and my life just feels so complete with my little baby boy and my baby girl," Hilton told the co-hosts on Nov. 27. "We're just over the moon."

"I'm loving my mom era," Hilton added.

Now that she's a mom, Hilton's heart is full.

"I just feel so at peace, just so happy (and) so grateful for my husband and this beautiful family and life that we're building together and I couldn't imagine anything else," she told TODAY.

Here's everything to know about Paris Hilton and Carter Reum's children.

Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum, 10 months

No one knew that Hilton and Reum were expecting their first child together, not even their loved ones.

“I just feel like my life has been so public and I just wanted something for me,” Hilton told TODAY with Hoda & Jenna in March 2023. “I didn’t want the media and people online just speaking about my son even before he was here on this earth.”

Privacy was so important, Hilton told Harper's Bazaar, that when her surrogate was in labor, the reality star checked into the hospital under a different name and in disguise.

In January 2023, Hilton shared the first photo of her son, showing only his little hand curled around her thumb.

“You are already loved beyond words,” she wrote.

Phoenix is properly introduced on Season 2 of Hilton’s reality show “Paris In Love” on Peacock, which premiers Nov. 30.

In February 2023, Hilton discussed her son's "unique" name on her “This is Paris” podcast.

"I love that it’s not only a city but also has other meanings that are just beautiful," she said. "I really believe that names have power and we wanted a name for our baby boy that was uniquely remarkable."

"It stands for hope, rebirth and transformation,” said Hilton.

Phoenix's middle name Barron is for her late grandfather who died in 2019.

In July 2023, Hilton celebrated Phoenix's half-birthday by sharing Instagram photos.

"This Barbie is a Mom," she wrote on the slideshow. "My baby boy Phoenix is 6 months old today. He is my world and makes my life feel so complete.Can’t wait for all the magical memories we will create together! Mommy loves you so much angel baby."

London, exact age unknown

In an Instagram post, Hilton announced the arrival of her daughter London on Nov. 23, 2023.

"Thankful for my baby girl," Hilton wrote on an Instagram photo of a baby's outfit branded with "London" and a pair of pink sunglasses, alongside a stuffed bunny.

While Hilton's extended family knew that baby London was on her way, they didn't know her due date. Hilton introduced them to her daughter on Thanksgiving Day.

Hilton always loved the name London for her future children.

“I knew when I was a little girl that I always wanted to have a daughter one day named London because London is one of my favorite cities in the world,” she said during the February 2023 “This Is Paris” podcast.

Phoenix is already quite taken with his little sister London, Hilton told TODAY with Hoda & Jenna on Nov. 27.

“He’s just so gentle and sweet and he’ll put his hand out and rub her arm or her face,” said Hilton.