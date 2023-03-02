Christina Aguilera shows off daughter’s colorful drawing of her concert

Christina Aguilera is taking some time to appreciate touring the world with her 8-year-old daughter, Summer.

On March 1, the “Beautiful” singer uploaded a slideshow to Instagram showing some behind-the scenes moments from a recent performance in Chile.

In the first picture, Summer, who wore a black T-shirt and tie-dye bucket hat, is busy coloring as she sits beside the stage. The proud mom revealed what her daughter was drawing in the second slide. She filmed herself asking her daughter to flip through her sketchbook and show off her artwork.

Summer had doodled a photo of her mom’s Chilean fans watching the powerhouse vocalist as she performed onstage. “Mama’s audience and show in Chile,” she wrote above the colorful drawing, adding a heart.

Aguilera cheered and laughed with her daughter as the clip ended.

The mother-daughter duo look at a world map in another picture, and the last snap captured Summer lounging on a plane.

“It’s moments like these that truly make what I do worthwhile,” the “Genie In a Bottle” singer said in the caption.

She continued, “Making new memories around the world with my family and seeing my daughter capture her experiences in her own creative way has been the greatest reward,” and added a palette emoji.

Fans complimented Summer’s artistic abilities in the comments.

“The cutest,” one fan said with a red heart emoji. “So talented!”

Another replied, “Summer is a new Chilean in our hearts.”

Others applauded Aguilera’s ability to juggle touring and being a mom. “So cool when your career and personal life come together like this,” one Instagram user commented.

One fan pointed out that it seems Summer has already inherited her mom’s artistic skills. “Daughter talented like Mommy,” the person said.

Aguilera shares Summer with fiancé Matt Rutler. She is also a mom to 15-year-old son Max, whom she shares with ex-husband Jordan Bratman.

The 42-year-old musician rarely posts pictures of her children on social media. Last month, she shared photos of her, Summer and Rutler on vacation abroad. The trio hung out with some camels, jumped off of sand dunes and drove four-wheelers.

“Love to love you,” she simply captioned the sweet Instagram photos.

She also uploaded a short video that included clips of the three of them on Valentine’s Day.