101 Christmas baby names for your festive arrival

The weather outside may be frightful, but a Christmas baby is very delightful.
While Christmas Day is the rarest birthday to have, according to a New York Times ranking, parents may still choose to share the joy of the season for a December baby through their name choice.
"Some of the best used Christmas baby names are also year-round traditional names," baby naming consultant Sherri Suzanne, founder of My Name for Life, told TODAY Parents.
These names include: Joseph, Nicholas, Christopher, Christian, Angel and Jesus for boys and Natalie, Noelle, Christina, Kristen, Maria, Angelica and Carol for girls.
"For some parents, traditional Christmas names are not quite original enough," Suzanne said. "So over the years, I’ve worked one-on-one with parents to expand the palette of Christmas names."
Suzanne said clients have chosen Christmas names that include:
• Variations of traditional Christmas names: Kit, Cole or Talia, Tasha, Noella or unisex Kristian.
• Names that mean “star” to refer to the Star of Bethlehem: Stella, Esther.
• Names that suggest symbols of the season: Garland, Yule or Holly.
• Names that refer to the spirit of the season: Pax (meaning “peace”) or Joy.
• Names borrowed from Christmas literature or legend: Jack (as in Jack Frost), Timothy (“Tiny Tim” from "A Christmas Carol") or Clara (from "The Nutcracker") or unisex Marley (also from "A Christmas Carol").
• “Wintry” season names: Frost, Wynter or Eira (a Welsh name for “snow”)
While some parents may opt for a Christmas name for their newborn, Laura Wattenberg, creator of Namerology, told TODAY Parents that modern baby naming is all about style, not season.
"Once upon a time, a baby named April was most likely to be born in April, and a Natalie in December," Wattenberg explained to TODAY Parents. "But the calendar simply isn’t a significant factor in 21st-century baby naming."
101 Christmas Baby Names
From classics like Holly and Joseph, to Christmas-inspired monikers like Marley, here are 101 Christmas baby names to consider.
- Mary
- Joseph
- Jesus
- Merry
- Gloria
- Meri
- Celyn
- Carole
- Josephine
- Mariah
- Rachel
- Ruby
- Noelle
- Belle
- Eve
- Adam
- Heaven
- Celeste
- Amaryllis
- Noel
- Faith
- Holly
- Ivy
- Eira
- Joy
- Miriam
- Marley
- Ebenezer
- Gabriel
- Balthazar
- Cady
- Helen
- Yule
- Nicole
- Jovie
- Marie
- Angel
- Gabrielle
- Carol
- Christina
- Angelina
- Clara
- Theodore
- Serephina
- Kevin
- Comet
- Estelle
- Heavenly
- Star
- Nick
- Noella
- Candi
- Paloma
- Carolina
- Charity
- Avery
- Bella
- December
- Grace
- Elden
- Hope
- Paxton
- Natalie
- Audrey
- Cane
- Theodora
- Christian
- Emmanuel
- Malachi
- Nicholas
- Tannon
- Anya
- Cindy
- Dorothy
- Luke
- Natassia
- Nora
- Kane
- Clement
- Linus
- Pax
- Olive
- Angelo
- Michaela
- David
- Michael
- Elena
- Mario
- Natasha
- Stella
- Tasha
- Kristian
- Kit
- Cole
- Talia
- Esther
- Garland
- Timothy
- Wynter
- Eira
