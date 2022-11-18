101 Christmas baby names for your festive arrival

The weather outside may be frightful, but a Christmas baby is very delightful.

While Christmas Day is the rarest birthday to have, according to a New York Times ranking, parents may still choose to share the joy of the season for a December baby through their name choice.

"Some of the best used Christmas baby names are also year-round traditional names," baby naming consultant Sherri Suzanne, founder of My Name for Life, told TODAY Parents.

These names include: Joseph, Nicholas, Christopher, Christian, Angel and Jesus for boys and Natalie, Noelle, Christina, Kristen, Maria, Angelica and Carol for girls.

"For some parents, traditional Christmas names are not quite original enough," Suzanne said. "So over the years, I’ve worked one-on-one with parents to expand the palette of Christmas names."

Suzanne said clients have chosen Christmas names that include:

• Variations of traditional Christmas names: Kit, Cole or Talia, Tasha, Noella or unisex Kristian.

• Names that mean “star” to refer to the Star of Bethlehem: Stella, Esther.

• Names that suggest symbols of the season: Garland, Yule or Holly.

• Names that refer to the spirit of the season: Pax (meaning “peace”) or Joy.

• Names borrowed from Christmas literature or legend: Jack (as in Jack Frost), Timothy (“Tiny Tim” from "A Christmas Carol") or Clara (from "The Nutcracker") or unisex Marley (also from "A Christmas Carol").

• “Wintry” season names: Frost, Wynter or Eira (a Welsh name for “snow”)

While some parents may opt for a Christmas name for their newborn, Laura Wattenberg, creator of Namerology, told TODAY Parents that modern baby naming is all about style, not season.

"Once upon a time, a baby named April was most likely to be born in April, and a Natalie in December," Wattenberg explained to TODAY Parents. "But the calendar simply isn’t a significant factor in 21st-century baby naming."

101 Christmas Baby Names

From classics like Holly and Joseph, to Christmas-inspired monikers like Marley, here are 101 Christmas baby names to consider.

Mary

Joseph

Jesus

Merry

Gloria

Meri

Celyn

Carole

Josephine

Mariah

Rachel

Ruby

Noelle

Belle

Eve

Adam

Heaven

Celeste

Amaryllis

Noel

Faith

Holly

Ivy

Eira

Joy

Miriam

Marley

Ebenezer

Gabriel

Balthazar

Cady

Helen

Yule

Nicole

Jovie

Marie

Angel

Gabrielle

Carol

Christina

Angelina

Clara

Theodore

Serephina

Kevin

Comet

Estelle

Heavenly

Star

Nick

Noella

Candi

Paloma

Carolina

Charity

Avery

Bella

December

Grace

Elden

Hope

Paxton

Natalie

Audrey

Cane

Theodora

Christian

Emmanuel

Malachi

Nicholas

Tannon

Anya

Cindy

Dorothy

Luke

Natassia

Nora

Kane

Clement

Linus

Pax

Olive

Angelo

Michaela

David

Michael

Elena

Mario

Natasha

Stella

Tasha

Kristian

Kit

Cole

Talia

Esther

Garland

Timothy

Wynter

