Baby naming experts say 2022 is the year for boys names that are a mix of traditional and unexpected names. But one trend is "oh" so exciting, Nameberry co-founder Pamela Redmond told TODAY Parents.

Popular baby boy names

"Our list of the top boy names for the first month of 2022 features two names ending in 'o' in the ten," Redmond said. "Arlo at number one and Milo (at six). In the top 25 we have four more o-ending names for boys: Theo, Hugo, Otto, and Nico."

The only truly traditional name for boys in the top ten is Theodore at number two.

"Of course there will always be parents who choose traditional family names like William or John for their sons, but beyond those we see people looking for boys’ names that have deep history but that also break the classic masculine mold," Redmond explained.

Baby boy naming trends for 2022

These might be unexpected Biblical names like Silas and Ezra, ancient names such as Atticus and Cassius, God names like Finn and Atlas, or names from other cultures such as the Scandinavian Soren or the Hawaiian Kai.

The other letter trend to expect more of in 2022? The letter "s".

"Ancient Roman and mythological names often end in 's,' like Cassius and Atlas," Remond said. "We’re seeing last names with 's' endings used as firsts: Brooks, Wells, Rhodes. And then there are other s-ending boy names that are getting more popular (like) Otis, Magnus, Cyrus, Tobias, Ellis."

Gender neutral boy names

Parents are also more interested in giving their sons gender neutral names.

"Some that are getting more popular are Remy, Rory, River, Kit, and Zephyr," Redmond said.

Redmond reiterated that naming a baby boy changed a great deal in the space of a generation.

"Strict ideas of masculinity are outmoded, and boy names have a much more fluid gender identity," she said. "In general, parents are ready to move to fresh names in 2022, leaving the past behind, so names from other times, other cultures, and new sources will be much more accepted in the future than they were in the past."

Top 100 Boy Names For 2022

Expecting a baby boy this year? Here are the top boy names for 2022, according to Nameberry:

Arlo Theodore Soren Atticus Felix Milo Silas Kai Rowan Finn Ezra Oscar Jude Theo Jasper August Hugo Atlas Oliver Asher Cassius Otto Miles Emmett Nico Sebastian Nathaniel Noah Owen Caspian Elliot Otis Magnus Caleb Everett Ronan Ethan James Levi Gideon Max Henry Arthur Callum Cyrus Leo Tobias Rory River Zachary Ellis Luca Thomas Orion Lucas Remy Archer Cassian Alexander Phoenix Ambrose Lucian Bodhi Louis Rhys Keiran Julian Lachlan Roman Alistair Sawyer Elio Wyatt Charlie Jack Simon Elias Liam Enzo Evander Aurelius Isaac Xavier Mateo Emrys Cosmo Micah Archie Jonah Dominic Jayden Kit Hudson Knox Wesley Beau Gabriel Vincent Flynn Graham

