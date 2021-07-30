Our editors independently selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

You don't have to play tennis or golf to appreciate just how versatile (and comfortable) a workout dress can be.

The sporty style has joined the likes of leggings and biker shorts as an athleisure staple that can be worn even on days when you don't have a workout scheduled. And it's a trend that fashion pros have gotten behind. "I am a huge fan of exercise dresses," said style expert Brittney Levine. Not only are they comfortable, but they flatter a range of different body types, she said.

Stylist Samantha Brown added that finding a good pair of shorts can often be a challenge for women, because many don't offer the right amount of coverage or can ride up in uncomfortable ways. An exercise dress can be a stylish warm-weather alternative. "They’re really easy and convenient and there’s not a lot of thought you have to put into the look," she said. "It’s not a matter of matching up a skirt and a bottom." You can wear it directly from a workout class to a coffee date or you can throw it on before heading out the door to pick up the kids from school or run errands.

Most of them are made with a sweat-wicking and lightweight material which makes them perfect for summer, but they're also a great transitional piece. "There’s something that feels a little bit more seasonally appropriate about a dress versus shorts as we go into September," Brown said. "Even though September is technically fall, it can still be 70 or 80 degrees, so I definitely think we can extend these outfits for another couple of months."

To style, Levine suggests throwing on a light jacket, like a white or classic blue denim option or a sporty zip-up. To complete the simple yet chic look, she recommends slipping on a pair of slides, like Birkenstocks or even those pillow sandals that are everywhere right now.

Here are nine trendy options that you can wear just about anywhere.

"Outdoor Voices is the original," Levine said. "They’re like the first brand that came out with the exercise dress." The company first released the style in the spring of 2018, and it's been a hit ever since. In fact, it’s so popular that it’s often sold out. While a couple of colors are out of stock, you can still grab the navy, white and black versions. The dress has some comfortable features like adjustable straps and built-in shorts with pockets.

“Another brand that I’ve been loving is Halara,” Levine said. And she’s not the only one — the #halaraeverydaydress tag has more than 7 million views on TikTok. The dress checks all the boxes — it's sweat-wicking, breathable and is squat-proof. Even better, it's available in 11 different chic colors, like moss green and blush.

Whether you’re playing a round of golf or making a quick run to the grocery store, you’ll look super stylish in this stretchy knit dress. It has an A-line cut and a flattering crisscross back. And at just $35, it’s one of the more affordable options out there.

This bestselling dress from Old Navy comes in petite, tall and regular sizes so you’re bound to find one that perfectly fits your frame. It’s made with a moisture-wicking technology that will keep you dry all day long. Plus, you won’t need to put on a bra, because the dress already has one built-in.

For a sustainable and fashionable take on the trend, look no further than Girlfriend Collective’s super popular Undress. The sweat-wicking material is made from recycled plastic water bottles. As an added bonus, it’s ultra-lightweight, “buttery soft” and even has a UPF 50+ rating to keep you protected. “These dresses are all I want to wear in the summer,” wrote one reviewer. “They're lightweight, flattering, soft and cozy — I've worn them out to dinner with fun shoes, on hikes, and literally just for house naps.”

This dress can easily be worn to brunch or out to dinner with friends, but it's made from a sporty lightweight knit fabric that will help keep you cool and comfortable. It's available in multiple colors and extended sizes as well.

This sleeveless workout dress is currently the No. 1 bestselling tennis dress on Amazon. You can choose between 15 different colors and patterns, including one tie dye option. It's a slim fit, so the brand recommends sizing up if you want a looser feel.

Brown said that you can find some good options at Athleta. This tennis dress, for example, is perfect for wearing both on and off the court. It has a mesh material in the back, which adds a stylish touch and also allows for airflow.

"If athleisure and cocktail attire had a baby, it would be this dress," wrote one Shop TODAY writer. The stylish piece of activewear is made with advanced cooling technology and sweat-wicking material, so you stay cool and dry all day long.

