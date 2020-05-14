Ready for summer? We found 30 comfortable sandals you'll want to live in

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Memorial Day is around the corner which means it's officially sandal season! And when it comes to footwear, we're happy to announce that you don't have to sacrifice comfort for a stylish pair of sandals. Whether you're a fan of classic flip-flops or favor a strappy silhouette, we've got you covered with the best summer sandals for women.

So, unlace those closed-toe shoes and kick back in our picks. Your feet will thank us!

To shop this article by category, simply click on each link below:

Women's Flip Flops

These Olukai flip flops are known for their durability and solid arch support. The lightweight yet sturdy design provides all-day support and is available in 39 colors and designs.

The Birkenstock Gizeh Sandal offers a customized fit thanks to its adjustable buckle strap. It offers a perfect combination of stability and comfort that's perfect for those long summer days.

If you've sworn off flip flops due to foot pain, the Vionic Tide Flip Flops will change your mind! The podiatrist-approved flip flops have a built-in orthotic footbed to help alleviate heel pain and properly align your body. They bestselling style comes in a wide range of colors from classic neutral to bold red.

The Clarks Breeze Sea sandals have a synthetic upper with an adjustable hook-and-loop closure to make sure your feet are secure. They're also made with a soft fabric lining for ultimate comfort and a sturdy sole for durability.

For a less expensive and waterproof option, go for these Havaianas slim flip flops. The simple sandals are made with rubber so you don’t have to worry about ruining them at the beach or pool and they come in over a dozen different colors.

These leather flip flops from Rainbow Sandals are durable, comfortable and will last you for many years to come. While some reviewers on Amazon say that you need to give yourself time to break these Rainbows in, once they mold to your feet you won’t want to wear anything else.

While these Tory Burch sandals are definitely on the pricier side, once you splurge on a pair, they’ll become a staple in your closet in no time. You can dress them up or down with a variety of different outfits and they have almost 4,000 positive reviews on Nordstrom.

Rothy's recently released a collection of sandals that includes a pair of flip flops. The square toe style is roomy enough for wider feet and the cushy footbed offers luxurious comfort. Made with recycled materials, the flip flops are available in seven different colors and you can toss them in the washing machine when they start to get dirty!

If you like to wear flip flops but are always worried they'll fall off while you're running around, try this pair from Havaianas. They come with a slingback strap and have a textured sole to prevent slippage.

Women's Slide Sandals

Here's what you need to know about Birkenstocks: they never go out of style, and your dogs (we mean feet) won't ever bark when you wear them. This style is so iconic that it's racked up over 5,000 verified reviews on Amazon.

These stylish espadrille slides from Old Navy are trendy, budget-friendly and the perfect accessory for any Memorial Day or Fourth of July outfit.

The Melrose Ave Metallic slides from Walmart are both cute and cheap. If you want to add a little color to your summer wardrobe but don’t love bright colors, these rose gold sandals are the way to go. Plus, you can’t beat the price!

For a more chic option, try these snake print faux-leather slide sandals from Old Navy. They’d look great with a classic summer dress or even a pair of denim shorts and your go-to blouse. If the snake print isn’t up your alley, they also come in black, light brown, and silver.

These slides have the polished look of chic flats with the ease of a flip-flop. Plus, the brand claims that you'll be able to walk for miles in them thanks to the double-folded leather straps and flexible footbed.

If you love wearing Steve Madden shoes, these sandals won't disappoint. This simple pair of faux brown leather sandals look great with a casual outfit or a summer dress.

Whether you’re running errands or taking the kids to the beach, you're going to want a pair of sandals this versatile. It comes in dozens of colors and designs and have over 2,100 five-star verified reviews on Amazon.

Waterproof Shoes for Women

You can never go wrong with a classic. Case in point: this pair of original Teva sandals. Some reviewers say they're more comfortable than a pair of sneakers.

If you love your classic Birkenstocks but don’t want to worry about ruining them in the water, consider this waterproof pair. They’re super lightweight and just as comfortable the rest of the popular styles.

For an extra supportive pair of water shoes, try these Keen shoes. They built for all-day support and feature elastic cords for a secure fit. The sporty sandals are machine washable and have over 6,000 five-star verified reviews on Amazon.

If you’re on the hunt for a pair of fun water-friendly shoes, try this bright style from Teva. They have adjustable straps to keep your feet secure so you can take on any outdoor activity.

Summer Sandals For Women

These simple, lightweight sandals are available in a wide range of colors and have rave reviews from Amazon buyers. Plus, at under $30, you can't beat the price.

For a budget-friendly option, look no further than these trendy ankle-strap sandals from Amazon. They come in black, brown, green and leopard print.

A little sparkle is always a good idea. These intricate, rhinestone-covered sandals add the perfect amount of pizzazz to any outfit.

These shoes have a platform rubber sole that keeps you grounded and secure while providing a stylish touch to any look. The sporty, sneaker-inspired design is available in shimmery silver and neutral sand.

For a subtly stylish option, this pair of strappy flats is the way to go. The leather silhouette has an adjustable slingback strap with a sturdy buckle closure.

This style is great if you're looking for a little extra ankle support. The elastic straps make it easy to slide on and off, and you can pick from cheetah print, black or white.

Women's Heeled Sandals

If you are looking for a little height but don’t want to go overboard and sacrifice comfort, these faux-suede sandals from Old Navy are a great option. They come in light brown and black and have a cozy cushioned footbed.

These chunky heel sandals from Dolce Vita will instantly elevate any outfit in your closet. They come in dozens of different colors but we especially love the white ones since now's the time to rock white!

Yes, wedges can be comfortable. This lightweight espadrille style has a comfortable ankle strap, rubber outsole and cushioned footbed.

These Clarks platform wedges successfully combine style and comfort. They are made with the "Clarks Soft Cushion" technology and feature an OrthoLite footbed. Translation? They're incredibly comfortable (and chic!). The well-loved style has over 1,300 positive verified reviews on Amazon.

