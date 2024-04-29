11,000 Amazon reviewers convinced me to try this dress — now it’s my new summer staple

I’m not sure exactly when this shift occurred, maybe momhood, perhaps the pandemic, but my desire to elevate my everyday style has exponentially grown these past few years. Sometimes you just want something easy, breezy — but beautiful, and I’ve gravitated to slip-on boho dresses as my new closet staple.

I appreciate when Amazon aficionados tip the review scales on affordable pieces that make it really tough to not want to check it out yourself. That said, when I spied this PrettyGarden summer dress that boasted over 11,000 ratings (nearly 7,000 of which are a perfect five stars), I wondered whether this was a stealth unearthing of a super-secret fashion item. I mean, those are a lot of great reviews!

Colorways: 34 | Sizes: S-XL | Fabric: 97% polyester, 3% elastane

Why I like this beach dress

There are so many colors and prints

I’ll admit, I sweated the decision on which print to opt for. There are so many to choose from — 34 to be exact — from animal prints (felt a little too extra) to bold florals (a bit tropical for Philadelphia) to solids (honestly, I felt the fabric needed a print to look more elevated), but I finally narrowed in on the red-orange floral style. I am obsessed with ditsy print dresses; they are always so fun, make me feel youthful, and pair nicely with sandals and white sneakers. Locking in my choice, I only hoped the design would match the photos.

Once the package arrived, I could see through the shrink wrap that the style gods were looking out for me. (Hey, we all know we take small gambles ordering online.) While the flowers were a teeny bit larger than a traditional ditsy print, their pattern, uniformity and most importantly, the colors were bold and beautiful.

I love the fit and opaque fabric

The sweet keyhole button closure is an elevated addition to the piece, and the tag has an extra button attached, which lends a nice touch. The fabric is a poly blend; I wouldn’t say it offers extra give, but with the oversize nature of the dress, it’s certainly not necessary. I can’t speak to other prints, but this one is resoundingly not see-through, which was a relief.

Courtesy of Anna De Souza

I am a huge fan puff sleeves, and this design delivers doubly with dainty ruffle details. While I normally prefer V-necks, I also appreciate the crew neckline cut here. It helps to make this dress more functional for the playground with the kiddos!

While the flowers were a teeny bit larger than a traditional ditsy print, their pattern, uniformity and most importantly, the colors were bold and beautiful.

It's a comfy one-and-done outfit for this on-the-go mom

At 5’8" and typically a size 4, I ordered the Small. I’d say it’s still a tiny bit larger than what I usually go for, but it works! I’m psyched to get a ton of wear out of this dress during both spring and summer this year. It’s a breezy, no-fuss option for walking around the cobblestone streets of Philadelphia with my three kids in tow and grabbing coffee with my husband. I can also pair it with a cable knit cardigan for staying cozy at home during chilly summer nights.

Another plus: It’s going to pack so well! I took a steamer to it for my initial wear, but honestly, it probably wasn’t even necessary. Thanks to those 11,000 Amazon reviewers for the tip off! I’m so excited to roll up this no-brainer workhorse into my suitcase all season long.

More Amazon dresses to shop

Colorways: 38 | Size: XS-3XL | Fabric: 90% polyester, 10% spandex

Colorways: 49 | Size: XS-3XL Plus | Fabric: 90% polyester, 10% spandex

Colorways: Eight | Size: S-XXL | Fabric: 100% polyester