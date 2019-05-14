Stay stylish and cool in these 10 bestselling spring dresses on Amazon

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Warmer weather is finally here! And one of the best things to throw on during a hot day is a nice sundress.

We sifted through the bestselling dresses on Amazon and found cute and versatile options that are perfect for the spring and summer. From casual dresses to work dresses, here are our favorite picks that will have you feeling and looking great this season.

This comfy, affordable dress has earned over 11,600 reviews and a 4.3-star rating. It costs between $19 and $29, depending on which of the 33 different colors and styles you choose.

The perfect day dress does exist! This flirty style is great for dates, beach trips or a casual day with friends! We love the solid colors, but you can also get it in florals and stripes.

If you're looking for a lightweight option to wear all summer long, this dress comes in a sleeveless style for hot days. It's simple, comfortable and easy to style with any shoes or accessories.

This fun skater dress features super soft and lightweight fabric that's made from 95% cotton and 5% spandex, according to the brand. It comes in 22 spring and summer colors, and is also machine washable and easy to care for.

The glory of maxi dresses is that they are chic, versatile and easy to throw on. We love this style because it has slits on the side and two front pockets. The best part? It is available in 45 different different colors.

A casual belted dress looks stylish in the office or for a day of hanging out. This dress will show off your figure, while still being comfortable. It is available in 16 different styles and colors.

This dress has earned 4.5 stars on Amazon and has over 8,600 customer reviews! The vintage style is nice for a special occasion. It is available in solid colors, polka dots, floral print and more. Check out the 38 different styles of this best-selling dress.

Sundress season has arrived and this floral print is a fan favorite. The dress features a cinched waist for a very flattering look, and is on sale now for over 25% off.

Bell sleeves are a definite trend this summer, so you'll want this dress in your closet! The simple style is available in 45 different colors and has over 40,000 reviews.

This high-low style is another fun trend for the season, and it comes in maternity sizes. The flowing silhouette and pockets make it an easy summer essential. Plus, it boasts 4.3 stars and over 8,000 Amazon reviews.

