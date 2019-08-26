Style-savvy blogger Grace Atwood helped launch the gown's popularity after starting a hashtag for it on Instagram (#AmazonNightGown). Atwood clarified on her blog The Stripe that the dress is not actually a nightgown, she just lovingly refers to it as one thanks to its flowing, loose fit.

Atwood told TODAY that the viral response to the dress totally took her by surprise.

"It's so funny what takes off, " she said. "I have been blogging for nearly 10 years and have never had my audience have such a reaction to something!"

Atwood suspected the overwhelming response is because the dress is "affordable and easy," which in turn has led to its growing social media presence.

"I initially bought my dress in March and shared it a couple times," she told us. "But it really started to take off when I started regramming my audience wearing the nightgown and made a hashtag for it. Seeing it on a lot of people (as opposed to just myself or other influencers) helped it to get really popular."

Atwood wrote that she originally came across the dress thanks to fellow fashionista Hitha Palepu, who also recently shared an Instagram photo showing off the affordable Amazon find.

Palepu told TODAY that the popularity of the dress also came as a bit of a shock to her.

"I loved it because it was the perfect ‘new mom’ piece — insanely comfortable, really breathable, and made me feel more pulled together than my pajamas," Palepu told TODAY. "I had no idea that it would become such a viral item!"

When it comes to taking a chance on an Amazon dress, Palepu recommended taking advantage of the free return policy by ordering two sizes and keeping the one that fits you best. She also suggested reading through the customer reviews to glean helpful information.

"Read the reviews because people are brutally honest on what they think about each piece and size, and the user-submitted pictures are really helpful," she said.

The dress was even a hit with NBC supervising entertainment editor Courtney Hazlett, though she told us she didn't find it to be quite as "nightgown-y" as everyone else.

"In reality it has some fit to it which is why it's so flattering on so many body types," Hazlett said. "On the days I wear it I get more compliments on that dress than I did on my actual wedding dress."

Courtney Hazlett / Courtney Hazlett

Amazon customers have given the dress a 4-star rating, with over 100 people giving it a perfect 5-star review so far.

"The style, fabric, fit, construction and design of this dress is everything I wanted!" one reviewer wrote while another added, "The pattern was cuter in person and it's just adorable!"

It's easy to see why the dress is catching on — the patterns are eye-catching, with a touch of vintage flair, while the fit seems comfortable enough for any occasion. It's also flowy enough to not feel stifling in the summer heat — Atwood wrote that it's "surprisingly cooling" — yet long enough to transition smoothly into the chillier months.

You can even add a pair of Amazon's popular $17 flats to create a new go-to affordable outfit!

