Is outfit repeating cool now? Because I want to wear this dress over and over again

This summer, I have quite a few baby showers, bridal showers and pre-wedding events to attend — and I feel woefully unprepared for them in the fashion department. My current "spring dress" selection — aka, anything floral, pastel or anything not in an all-black shade — is sorely lacking.

So to prepare for the season and reduce outfit decision fatigue, I checked out Amazon's expansive selection for some one-and-done outfits. This Kirundo midi dress was the clear winner as far as looks and reviews go, but once I got it in my hands, it quickly proved to be a top choice in comfort and style, as well.

Ruffle Spring Mini Dress $ 42.99 Amazon What we like Hidden button for coverage

Ruffled cuffs Something to note Drawstring is not adjustable

Colorways: 12 | Sizes: S-XL | Materials: 100% polyester

Why I like this spring dress

It's all in the details

I'm not normally a "ruffles" kind of gal, but that specific detail on this dress is subtle enough to pass as elegant rather than much too "girly" for my taste. The flared sleeve cuffs are actually pretty chic and are even elasticized, so I can hike them up my arms if I prefer them to lay at the elbow. I also love how the ruffles at the end of the skirt give it a more A-line effect and add more dimension near the hem.

Since I can't veer too far from my favorite color (any and all shades of black, remember?), I played it safe and opted for a white-and-black giraffe-like print. Somehow, it still feels summery, thanks to the lightweight and flowy fabric. And now that I've tried it, I'm tempted to stock up on a few more of the spring-ready colors and floral prints for my next purchase.

I think the fit is flattering

I'm always wary of dress lengths whenever I order them online. I'm only 5'3'' and hate going to the tailor (by "hate going," I actually mean I never end up going), so I need it to fit on the first try. Luckily, this dress did just that, so I can wear it with a sneaker or heel without any issue. (And knowing I can easily dress this up or down is a huge win.)

There's also a lining built-in under the main skirt to keep the material from becoming see-though. Though, it's definitely on the shorter side, so if you prefer more bum coverage, I'd take a careful look at the sizing chart.

The dress has a natural V-neck thanks to a faux-wrap design, but I wasn't expecting the hidden button sewn into the front. At first, I thought it was unnecessary, knowing I liked the dress unbuttoned. But then I realized this could make for a great work outfit, in which case, a little more coverage in that area would be more appropriate.

What to consider

I'm not sure why the Amazon description says this dress comes with a belt, because the tie that is attached definitely does not qualify. First, it's a drawstring and is not removable. Second, it's not adjustable; you can't make it tighter or looser to define your waist, so your only hope is that the elasticized waist fits perfectly. It's pretty stretchy, so I don't foresee that being an issue for many.

Although this is a long-sleeve dress, I wouldn't knock this off your list of potential summer purchases for that reason. The sleeves lack the lining of the skirt, therefore, they're much thinner and allow more air to flow through them. I'm pretty confident this won't make me sweat a ridiculous amount when the warmer weather hits.

Finally, if you're fishing for compliments, consider this dress a guaranteed way of catching them. The first time I wore this one to the office, I received no less than three "Ooh, I like you dress! -type comments at work. Was I fishing? No. Did I love them all the same? Sure did.

