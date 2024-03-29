Looking for a one-and-done outfit? This jumpsuit is my new favorite piece

There's nothing I love more than a one-and-done outfit. Especially if it requires minimal effort on my end. That's why I can't get enough of a good jumpsuit. As soon as the weather turns warmish, I immediately reach for the stylish piece. So when I came across this find on Amazon, I knew I had to add it to my collection — and that I'd be getting a lot of use out of it this season.
Anrabess Wide Leg Jumpsuits
Colors: 14 | Sizes: S-XL | Fabric: 100% rayon
Why I like this jumpsuit
The first thing that drew me to this jumpsuit was the wide and flowy legs. I'm not a fan of overly tight outfits — especially in the summer heat — and thought this would be as comfortable as it looked.
And I was right. The brand says the fabric is made of 100% rayon, and I found that it feels really soft against the skin. The whole design of the jumpsuit is very comfortable, while still looking incredibly flattering. The wide legs make it feel like I'm wearing pajamas, and the top is fitted but has a shirred back for extra stretch. Plus it features a tie waist band, to accentuate the figure with a cute bow. On me, this hits just below my rib cage, at the top of my waist.
Another thing I liked about it, was the length of the legs. I'm 5'4" and ordered the small and it hits a couple inches above my ankles, which is not only great for warm weather, but also for pairing with a variety of shoes.
It's easy to style
The options are endless with this jumpsuit. You can wear it with sandals for a spring/summer look, heels or wedges for a night out (I want it in black now for this reason!), flats for the office, and even as a travel outfit or exploring a new city. This jumpsuit looks so cute with a pair of white sneakers, too.
I even wore this to the office! And since it's still a little chilly in New York, I threw a sweater over it and French-tucked it into the belt and got so-many compliments — I felt like a fashionista! When I want to show off the whole outfit but still need a layering piece, I just pair it with a simple jean jacket.
What to consider
While the fabric is lightweight and soft, it does wrinkle very easily. If you sit for a long period of time you get those annoying frontal creases. However, because the pants are very wide-legged, it's not too noticeable and blends in when you walk. If it is something that drives you crazy, you could opt for a darker color — the brand offers 14 shades! I definitely will be snagging it in black next, so I can have a more elevated option.
