IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Shop TODAY All Stars: Vote now for your top 4 picks!

Looking for a one-and-done outfit? This jumpsuit is my new favorite piece

I feel cute with minimal effort.
Courtesy of Shannon Garlin
By Shannon Garlin

There's nothing I love more than a one-and-done outfit. Especially if it requires minimal effort on my end. That's why I can't get enough of a good jumpsuit. As soon as the weather turns warmish, I immediately reach for the stylish piece. So when I came across this find on Amazon, I knew I had to add it to my collection — and that I'd be getting a lot of use out of it this season.

Anrabess Wide Leg Jumpsuits 

Wide Leg Jumpsuits

Wide Leg Jumpsuits

$39.99
$47.99
What we like
  • Flattering design
  • Comfortable fabric
Something to note
  • Wrinkles easily

Colors: 14 | Sizes: S-XL | Fabric: 100% rayon

Why I like this jumpsuit

The first thing that drew me to this jumpsuit was the wide and flowy legs. I'm not a fan of overly tight outfits — especially in the summer heat — and thought this would be as comfortable as it looked.

And I was right. The brand says the fabric is made of 100% rayon, and I found that it feels really soft against the skin. The whole design of the jumpsuit is very comfortable, while still looking incredibly flattering. The wide legs make it feel like I'm wearing pajamas, and the top is fitted but has a shirred back for extra stretch. Plus it features a tie waist band, to accentuate the figure with a cute bow. On me, this hits just below my rib cage, at the top of my waist.

Another thing I liked about it, was the length of the legs. I'm 5'4" and ordered the small and it hits a couple inches above my ankles, which is not only great for warm weather, but also for pairing with a variety of shoes.

Anrabess Open Front Cardigan

Add a warmer layer to any outfit with this cardigan that comes in sizes XS-XL. Plus, it has pockets!

$46.99

$66.99

Amazon

Lululemon Align High-Rise Pant 25-inch

These soft high-rise leggings are editor-approved for everything from workouts to errands.

$69.00

$98.00

Lululemon

BALEAF Fleece Lined Leggings for Women

BALEAF Fleece Lined Leggings for Women

$26.34

$45.99

Amazon

Bondi 8

Keep comfortable during the colder months with these fleece-lined leggings.

$131.99

$165.00

Hoka

Democracy Ab Solution High Rise Jean in Deep Black

Shop TODAY editors love these sneakers for their soft, thick insoles.

$38.20

$84.00

Amazon

Prevent Pain Lower Body Protective Insoles

Stretchy and slimming, these high-rise jeans are great for everyday use.

$14.97

Amazon

$14.97

Walmart

$12.59

$17.99

Dr. Scholl's

SHAPERX Shapewear Bodysuit

Shapewear Bodysuit

Relieve foot, knee and lower back pain with these editor-approved insoles.

$37.99

$47.99

Amazon

ShaperX Bodysuit for Women

Designed with a stretchy fabric, this shaping bodysuit is designed to enhance your natural shape.

$37.99

$47.99

Amazon

ANRABESS Women&#039;s Casual Long Batwing Sleeve Turtleneck High Low Hem Sweater Pullover Knit Jumper A87hei-XS Black

Anrabess Women's Batwing Sleeve Turtleneck

Avoid having to constantly replace ripped tights with this resilient, rip-resistant pair.

$45.99

$60.99

Amazon

New Balance 608v5 Trainers

New Balance 608v5 Trainers

Roomy yet stylish, this sweater is perfect for everyday wear.

$62.97

$74.99

Amazon

$74.99

L.L.Bean

It's easy to style

The options are endless with this jumpsuit. You can wear it with sandals for a spring/summer look, heels or wedges for a night out (I want it in black now for this reason!), flats for the office, and even as a travel outfit or exploring a new city. This jumpsuit looks so cute with a pair of white sneakers, too.

I even wore this to the office! And since it's still a little chilly in New York, I threw a sweater over it and French-tucked it into the belt and got so-many compliments — I felt like a fashionista! When I want to show off the whole outfit but still need a layering piece, I just pair it with a simple jean jacket.

What to consider

While the fabric is lightweight and soft, it does wrinkle very easily. If you sit for a long period of time you get those annoying frontal creases. However, because the pants are very wide-legged, it's not too noticeable and blends in when you walk. If it is something that drives you crazy, you could opt for a darker color — the brand offers 14 shades! I definitely will be snagging it in black next, so I can have a more elevated option.

More jumpsuits to shop

Prettygarden Off-Shoulder Jumpsuit

Off-Shoulder Jumpsuit

Off-Shoulder Jumpsuit

Editors and flight attendants love this jumpsuit for travel and everyday wear.

$37.99
$50.99
What we like
  • Easy, comfortable wear
Something to note
  • Some reviewers have fit issues

Colorways: 32 | Sizes: S-3XL | Materials: 65% Polyester, 30%Viscose, 5%Spandex

Roylamp Two-Piece Wide-Leg Set

Roylamp Wide-Leg Set

Roylamp Two-Piece Wide-Leg Set

$36.99
$38.99
What we like
  • Easy to style
Something to note
  • Actually a two-piece set

Colorways: 54 | Sizes: XS-XXL | Materials: 100% Polyester

Amazon Essentials Studio Terry Fleece Romper

Terry Fleece Romper

Terry Fleece Romper

$29.50
What we like
  • Workout-friendly
Something to note
  • Reviews are mixed on fit

Colorways: 14 | Sizes: XS-XXL | Materials: 57% Viscose, 38% Cotton, 5% Elastane

Shannon Garlin

Shannon Garlin is an Associate Editor for Shop TODAY.