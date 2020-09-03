Flight attendants love this $29 comfy jumpsuit — now I do too

4.4-star average rating from 10,000 reviews

With a 4.4-star average rating from more than 10,000 verified reviews, it's not surprising that the Prettygarden Off-Shoulder Jumpsuit is ranked No. 1 on Amazon's list of Bestsellers in Women's Jumpsuits. It comes in several colors and is available in sizes small through XXXL. I got navy blue in size small — I'm 5 feet 4 inches and 115 pounds — and it's roomy without being baggy. The waist is elastic, but there's also a drawstring which I love the look of.

Hands down, my favorite feature is the two front pockets. Not only do I like the practicality of them, but I'm often awkward and don't know where to put my hands when taking photos. The pockets are perfect for that!

This jumpsuit — which is a cotton-polyester blend — also comes in a sleeveless style. However, I chose the off-shoulder style since flight attendants rave about how easy it is to slip in and out of without undoing the cute keyhole button in the back. I'm on a medication that has me peeing more often than my pregnant friends, so I appreciate any added convenience when it comes to going to the bathroom.

Feels like sweats, but looks fashionable

The first time I put my jumpsuit on I was planning on going out for dinner with a friend. However, the moment I put it on I felt so comfortable that I was tempted to cancel my plans and stay home. My mind was playing tricks on me because I was wearing something I'd normally wear for lounging around the house. My sight, however, was telling me I looked stylish enough to go out.

In fact, I've even worn this jumpsuit to a business meeting. I was recently in Portugal meeting with the marketing director of Livraria Lello — considered by many to be the world's most beautiful library and the one that may have inspired J.K. Rowling while writing "Harry Potter." I could have worn a traditional professional pantsuit, but I felt confident this jumpsuit was business-casual enough for our meeting. I didn't even need to iron or steam it! Although I paired it with my OluKai sandals I've worn around the world for years, it would look even dressier with a pair of heels and some elegant jewelry.

What else are off-duty flight attendants wearing?

Sadly, I can count the flight attendants I know on one hand. I probably don't make friends with them because I sleep on most flights. (I can't remember the last time I was even awake for drink service.) But after getting this jumpsuit, I've realized I need to get to know more flight attendants, even if it's just to find out what they're wearing when they're not flying the friendly skies.

Like me, they're limited to what they can pack. Unlike me, they spend most of their time in uniforms. I'm sure when they get to dress themselves, they want to be extra comfortable. And because they're flight attendants, they're stylish and have good taste — and this jumpsuit definitely lives up to those standards.

