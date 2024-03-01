Travel days can be exciting and nerve-racking, all at the same time. We’ve all experienced the exhilarating rush of embarking on a new adventure, only to be met with the daunting obstacle course of airport security.

We know it can be a pain to stand in line in your stylish travel outfit, just to have all your accessories removed and searched. But have no fear, we found the best products to add to your travel wardrobe that are a symphony of style and simplicity.

Travel and fashion experts broke down how to make it to your departure gate without sacrificing fashion or function. They broke down the good, the bad and the best tips on what clothes to avoid so you can slay your vaycay.

What items to avoid while going through airport security

Our experts say the worst thing to set off the scanner at security is metal.

Personal stylist Jennifer Koch says even having an underwire in your bra can potentially be problematic, though not everyone experiences this issue.

She says airport security was not built for fashionistas as highly unusual or voluminous clothing may set off the metal detector.

“I have this Australian sweatshirt with a puffy kookaburra. The TSA agent had a big laugh about it and told me best to never wear it to the airport again,” Koch says.

Clothes with excessive fur, volume or unusual materials may set off the scanner or may require searches from TSA agents.

“Wearing bulky or especially oversized clothing — whether to be avant-garde or super comfortable — can look suspicious to TSA leading to a pat-down,” Koch says.

To avoid holding up the security line, international flight attendant Justin Curtis says to avoid anything with excessive ties, laces and closures, particularly on shoes.

While cargo pants are the trend right now, our experts suggest taking them out of your airport outfit as the excessive pockets can also lead to suspicion.

If you choose to wear a sweatshirt to the airport, remember to add a shirt underneath.

"If you’re wearing something skimpy under your jacket, like the trendy look of a bralette top under a blazer, TSA might ask you to take it off of the blazer. This makes you rather exposed while in line," Koch says.

Experts suggest layering with a more conservative top to avoid feeling uncovered and too revealing.

What to wear to get through airport security faster, according to experts

Koch says, "Feeling like a first-class jetsetter is a vibe when you travel!"

While airports may be busy, our experts say what you wear can impact how long lines can become. Here are some clothing alternatives you can wear to get through security faster.

Undergarments

Our experts say opting for bras with plastic underwire or a wireless bra may be a safer bet when going through airport security.

Never say "I can't find my size" again. Lively has a bra for just about everyone with their wide size range. From small backs to large cup sizes, there's a size and style to fit everyone's preference.

Reviewers say the best thing about this bra is that it only gets better with time.

"I’ve tried a slew of mainstream bras over the years, but Lively just has the right formula for me. The straps and brass connectors are infallible, and the lined cups while initially high and stiff give gently over time and settle into your natural breast shape," a reviewer on Lively said.

Target's Auden line gives shoppers reliable basics for half the price than other brands. Reviewers said they have become some of the brand's most loyal shoppers because of the fabric quality and affordable price.

"I have purchased several of these wire-free bras from Target and I really do enjoy them. I’ve had mine for a while and they’ve held their shape quite well through washing and wearing," one reviewer said on Target. "Also, after breastfeeding, my breasts fit better in these than the wired bras; not to mention the cost of these bras is stellar! Target, please don’t change a thing on these bras!"

Made for AA-B cup sizes Something to note Straps are not convertible

Want to ditch the hassle of the dreaded underwire? Pepper's FeelGood bra is made for people with smaller chests who want to say goodbye for good.

This T-shirt bra comes in multiple shades of nude to fit almost every skin tone. The racerback keeps everything stable, even when you're running through the airport to catch your flight.

If you're between sizes, reviewers suggest sizing down.

"This is the first bra I’ve ever worn that properly fits me," one reviewer on Pepper said. "It is so comfortable and provides perfect shape. I couldn’t be happier. The fabric is soft and supportive."

Travel sets and jumpsuits

For most people, the top priority when traveling is comfort. Our experts couldn't agree more. If you have a long-haul flight, Koch says your travel clothes double as your pajamas, so you want them to be comfortable.

Choosing an elevated or coordinated sweatsuit set can make you look more put together as you travel to your destination.

Size: XS-XL | Colorways: 17

Associate editor Allie Wise raves about these tights with four-way stretch. Wise says the quality is top-tier and can make a long travel day a bit brighter.

"I typically pair them with an oversized sweatshirt and pair of sneakers for the flight," she says.

Size: XS-3XL | Colorways: 31

Whether you prefer to stand out in the crowd or go for a more classic look, this tracksuit is right for you. With over 30 hues, this color block long-sleeve set is an easy and chic outfit to throw on before heading to the tarmac.

Girlfriend Collective has reimagined the classic sweatsuit with the Birch 50/50 set. The fabric was created with comfort and sustainability in mind. The brand says they created the ultimate staple sweatshirt by mixing recycled and organic cotton into the fabric.

Make it a true set by also snagging the Birch 50/50 wide-leg sweatpants! With the high-rise waist and the straight fit in the pant leg, this sweatpant was built for fashionistas. The adjustable drawstring waist Girlfriend Collective included also makes these pants customizable for every body.

"I love these buttery, soft pants and the supportive but gentle waistband. They’re very cozy and classy, and especially in the color Birch, I feel like I can wear them as regular pants in many situations," one reviewer on Girlfriend Collective named Audrey said. "I never want to wear any other pants now, unfortunately."

Reviewers say this set is the best bang for your buck. This hoodie set comes in vibrant and classic patterns.

Reviewers suggest you size up if you want a looser fit, as this sweatsuit hugs onto your curves.

Size: S-XXL | Colorways: 17

If you are traveling to colder temps, don't fret. This oversized lounge set has thick but breathable, stretch fabric to keep you toasty for your entire travel day.

Reviewers said this is one of the best quality and affordable sweatsuits on the market.

"I’m really impressed with this lounge set! It has a nice terry feel that doesn’t have the fleece backing that some similar sets do. This makes it cooler to wear and a more versatile set," one reviewer said on Amazon. "It has a very soft feel with a bit of stretch and a nice drape. It’s over-sized and cozy — the drawstring on the pants allows for a custom fit."

Shoppers say this hoodie is great for a lazy day outfit or a travel weekend with friends. Make going through security as comfortable as possible with the soft, lightweight and stretchy fabric.

One reviewer even said this is "the perfect weekend or travel set. I'll be wearing it on repeat."

Want a travel outfit that feels “pajama-esque”? Our editors love Quince's SuperSoft pants so much they were awarded the best budget travel pants award in our 2023 Travel Awards.

If you're looking for a laidback but chic fit that is perfect for air travel, these are the pants you’ll want to add to your cart ASAP.

“The material is soft, gentle to the touch and very breathable,” writer Jannely Espinal says. “It’s a great piece to wear for traveling as it features pockets and a wide silhouette that allows flexibility to move around.”

Sick of wearing the same gray, black or white tracksuit? Change up your wardrobe by choosing from one of the two dozen colorways. Reviewers say this set not only met but exceeded their expectations.

"I purchased one last year and loved it so much that I purchased another one this year in a different color," one reviewer on Amazon said. "It's warm, soft and comfy yet you can style it up and wear it out."

Level up your lounge line-up with Gap's CashSoft line. The brand has designed the ultimate travel day hoodie fit with fabric almost as soft as cashmere. Our experts say can dress it up by layering a blazer on top to fit the business athleisure look.

To complete the set, get Gap's CashSoft sweater pants to match. The slim-fit pants wrap your legs in comfort as you cuddle up with your favorite movie on the plane.

Reviewers even said they're tall-girl-approved.

"I never write reviews but these pants are amazing, I bought a size small regular. These pants are so soft and comfortable, they look very classy," one reviewer on Gap said. "The legs are actually long enough, as a 6 foot girl this is often a problem for me so I was pleasantly surprised."

Reviewers say this sweatsuit is the perfect alternative for a popular set online. Anrabess' high-quality half-zip sweatsuit is made for people who want to stay comfy but are always on the go.

"I saw this on an Instagram influencer and had my doubts but ordered it anyway and it did not disappoint!! The material is butter soft and would rival any high-end brand like Lululemon," one reviewer said on Amazon. "It’s definitely something that can be worn out & about because the quality is so good. I’m 5’4 and the medium pants are maybe 2 inches too long but with chunky shoes it works fine."

The new April launch from RicherPoorer will make you rethink how you see loungewear. This brand is a favorite of production associate Audrey Ekman because of its attention to detail and high-quality fabrics.

This has become one of my favorite sets for running errands.

"Being petite, I was worried this set would run large on me. I'm so glad I was proven wrong. It has the perfect cut and the soft fabric fits perfectly around my body. I recently wore this set on a road trip and was comfortable the entire time."

Say hello to your new favorite sweatpants. RicherPoorer's April lightweight line gives you a classic sweatpant fit through the leg while cinching at the ankles. The French terry fabric is midweight, providing all-day comfort and warmth.

Koch also recommends this catsuit for those who like to turn the airport runway into their own fashion show. This elevated cut is perfect for the fashionista who loves to accessorize and customize her outfit.

Varley is one of Koch's favorite brands for elevated basics. The oversized cut and detailed stitching draw your eye to the stylish yet simple cowl neck detail. You can also use the drawstring in the jacket's hem to customize the fit around your hips.

Comfortable shoes

For a day on your feet, you want to make sure your feet are comfortable. Our experts say wearing practical shoes is the key when going through TSA.

"To get in and out of TSA with the most ease, choose shoes that are no fuss to take on and off," Koch says. "Shoes that slip on are ideal, as well as good quality and like second nature to your feet."

These award-winning shoes were made for the jetsetters of the world. The slip-on style makes them easier to pop on and off on airport security lines.

They deliver comfort while you’re on the move and have a built-in arch support and molded heel cup to support your foot.

If you have achy feet, try the Wexley flats from Dr. Scholl's. Standing in airport lines can put pressure on your knees and ankles and these flats are designed to provide arch support in the removeable, cushioned insole.

The brand is always keeping foot health in mind and puts antimicrobial technology in the Wexley flats to keep your feet feeling fresh and dry.

Koch recommends OluKai's slip-on sneaker to anyone looking for an easy on-and-off experience. What sets these sneakers apart is their elastic gore made to stretch as your foot slides in and out of the shoe.

Reviewers said this has become their "go-to comfy shoe" after wearing them for days on end.

"OMG IN LOVE WITH THESE! Read another customer review that said the waitress was wearing, and said how comfortable they were. I put them on and immediately wore them all day. I even walked some big hills in these," the reviewer said on Nordstrom. "I needed shoes for travel and bought basic black but going back for more colors. They are like a supported sneaker without the bulky look and even have some arch support."

Inclusive size range Something to note Runs narrow

Be kind to your feet and the planet. Rothy’s made these flats with a flexible recycled knit fabric and in 2023 their factory achieved TRUE Platinum certification, certifying that it’s operating with zero waste practices.

Curtis says having shoes like these that are easy to slip in and out of when going through airport security is essential.

How we chose the best clothes to wear when traveling

Our experts filled us in on the best tips and tricks to get you in and out of airport security without the extra drama. In putting together our advice on what to wear through airport security, we looked at what works best for travelers, considering both style and practicality. Our experts know the ins and outs of fashion and travel. Plus, they recommended clothes that help you get through security smoothly while still looking chic.

They also dropped some gems about what items to avoid that can slow you — and the security line — down. With that in mind, we suggested products and advice so you can breeze through security with ease.

Frequently Asked Questions Can I wear jewelry through airport security? Curtis says watches, rings and earrings will not trigger the detectors if you have TSA PreCheck. For standard security, he advises removing watches and bracelets. Koch also says any jewelry with cheaper metal that's magnetic "is going to be a nuisance at TSA by setting off the metal detector." However, your wedding band and other fine jewelry should go through security just fine. "Big statement necklaces, belt buckles and other costume jewelry are going to be asked to be taken off and placed in one of those small circular bins," Koch says. Also, avoid bobby pins and hair pieces with metal. "These scanners are unkind to fashionistas," she adds. "If you’re a maximalist jewelry wearer, you probably want to stick to less when you travel." What shoes should I not wear when going through airport security? If you're going through the general line, you most likely will have to remove your shoes. To make that process as easy as possible, our experts suggest avoiding any shoes with laces and ties that require you to kneel or sit down to take them off. Koch says also steer clear of flip-flops. "Not only do podiatrists warn that [flip-flops] are terrible for your feet, but you have a higher likelihood to trip in line, or a cheap pair may break," she says. If you have TSA PreCheck or CLEAR, you typically won't have to take off your shoes. However, if you wear high heels, these usually have metal in them and will alert the metal detector. "If you are like me and prioritize fashion, wear your stylish shoes and just plan to take them off in the pre-check line," Koch says.

Meet our experts