I own over 100 pairs of shoes, but only wear these to commute

Shoes are my favorite element of any outfit, but with a lengthy daily commute and walking on the concrete, I've had to put comfort first and foremost — without sacrificing my personal style, of course. As a fashion journalist, I've tested hundreds of shoes and own a little over 100 pairs in my small studio apartment.

While the shoe organization can become chaotic, I've created a reliable footwear repertoire that keeps my feet protected, comfortable and chic.

You need support and a cushioned footbed when you're walking over 10,000 steps a day and racing through the gray pavements of NYC. So, I look for three main features when I shop for shoes: Functionality, comfort and design — but I always put comfort above all.

When it comes to work, events and vacations, there are only seven shoes I trust to keep me going. Below you'll find my most reliable and must-have shoes for a busy lifestyle — and these will come in handy if you walk long distances like me.

Top 7 shoes for my everyday commute

Size: 5-12 | Colorways: 22 | Fit: Narrow/Medium/Wide

I've never been a pump enthusiast until I started wearing these heels from LifeStride. According to the brand, this is America's No. 1 pump, and I can see why. The design is simple, classic and comfortable.

It boasts elegance without being intimidating and is crafted with a Soft System comfort package that provides all-day support with a bit of cushioning. Usually, my arches start hurting by the end of the day but I've been able to commute, move around the office and attend happy hour in these shoes. With a wide selection of fits and sizes, this is a must-have shoe to build your professional wardrobe.

Size: 6-11 | Colorways: 3 | Fit: Medium

A white sneaker is always a must-have shoe in your closet. Personally, I love the fit and style of Dr. Scholl's, especially the discreet chunky design of the shoe. I've walked miles and danced for hours in this pair, and my feet are always blister-free by the end of the day.

This shoe is perfect for traveling, commuting and walking for miles. It features a feel-good technology and the construction is light enough, which won't weigh you down. It has double comfort extra layer and enough room on the front for a supportive fit.

Size: 5-11 | Colorways: 5

When my toes need a breather I opt for a cult-favorite pair: Teva sandals. I love the cushioned upper and footbed that makes me feel supported all day. If someone told me I had to walk 20 blocks, I would feel prepared in these sandals.

Whether you need to get around town or do a light hike, this is the perfect shoe. Its true performance lies in the EVA outsole and construction, which has peppermint-based antimicrobial properties to fight odor. I feel flexible and my feet comfortable when I wear this pair.

Size: 5-11 | Colorway: White | Fit: Regular

Athletic, casual and sturdy are three things that characterize this shoe. Reebok is a safe brand to choose from when you need comfort and support. This pair is a classic and matches all my trendy outfits.

With a chunky profile and minimalist features, this shoe is ideal for the working woman moving in many directions. I have worn this for hours and walked non-stop. I have also stood in line without getting swollen feet and have made it through the night without blisters. The leather is smooth, the outsole provides good traction and the fit is nothing but cozy and dependable.

Size: 5-11 | Colorways: 4 | Width: Medium

While this pair has a more rigid interior than other shoes I own, the construction has not failed my delicate feet. This shoe has a padded leather insole that will withstand rough cobblestone streets and subway floors.

I've worn this for a full eight-hour shift and didn't feel any pain. This is a classic loafer with sophisticated hardware that elevates any outfit. The shoe even survived a rainy day in NYC and came back to its original condition when I cleaned it with a terrycloth. I've worn this since 2021 and own it in two colorways.

Size: 5-13 | Colorways: 21 | Fit: Medium/Wide

Flats can be unforgiving if they don't have the right amount of cushioning, but these ones in particular live up to the hype. The first time I stepped into a pair of Birdies, my feet felt familiar and comfortable. There is no need to break them in and the ballerina style is ideal for the busy commuter or long-mile walker.

Unlike other flats, this classic shoe is rated five-star by more than 15,000 reviewers. It combines the classic aesthetic and the coziness of a sneaker, plus is a shoe you can match with multiple outfits. If you're wondering what makes it premium, is the seven layers of pillowy comfort that feels like walking on a foam-like surface.

Size: 5-11 | Colorways: 6 | Fit: Medium

The moment you don a pair of Vionic shoes is a truly alleviating feeling. I own a few pairs of Vionic shoes, and these heels are one of my favorite everyday shoes to match with office looks. They are elegant, versatile and the block heel is high enough to give you elevation without the pain.

What differentiates this heel from other ones is the Vio-motion Technology which adds stability, cushioning, flexibility and arch support for your foot. As someone that loves heels, I attest to this feeling and the support in my delicate arches. But the ankle strap is my favorite feature yet - the velcro strap makes an easy on-and-off slip-on.

More editor-approved shoes for commuting

Size: 5-11 | Colorway: White

One of Shop TODAY's editors Lauren Witonsky, has been testing this pair for the past two weeks and is a fan.

"OMG, they are exactly what my shoe collection has been missing. They are comfy as sneakers but cute enough that you don’t have to take them off once you get to the office," she says.

This classic shoe is excellent for everyday wear thanks to its simplistic design and white clean aesthetic. Its cushioning technology and timeless design will keep you going for miles after a work day.

Size: 5-11 | Colorways: 5

Maybe you're the type of commuter that prefers a more fashionable approach to casual wear. That's why production associate Audrey Ekman opts for this pair of loafers to work.

"I've been wearing these all the time — a platform is the missing piece to all of my outfit puzzles lately. They dress up jeans enough for work and will transition so well into fall. Thanks to the platform, they give me some height, while still being walkable enough for NYC," she says.

Additionally, Ekman recommends heel protectors to break them in.

Size: 5-12 | Colorways: 2 | Fit: Medium/Wide/Narrow/Extra Wide

For long days that require standing for hours, Shop TODAY intern Bella Druckman swears by this pair from Brooks.

"I stopped wearing my other sneakers because the Brooks are some of the most comfortable shoes I’ve ever worn. I wore them throughout the whole shoot day when I was on my feet all day, and my feet never ached," adds Druckman.

Whether you're a runner, someone who works on your feet or needs a pair that helps you commute by foot, these shoes will give you maximum support.

Size: 4.5-12 | Colorways: 18

Sometimes an athletic pair will give you more support than an actual pump. That's why commerce partnerships coordinator, Sydney Weber wears this pair on the daily.

"The sneaker is designed to hug the foot, which makes my feet feel secure and intact when I am walking and/or running. Given the nature of the weave, the shoes are also very breathable. I also love that the shoe has the perfect amount of cushion under the toes, combined with a front lift beneath the toe to create a smooth stride from landing to jumping," shares Weber.

Size: 6-11 | Colorways: 6 | Fit: Not recommended for wide feet

For the woman with taste looking for comfort, this pair is the perfect choice. Shop TODAY editor, Vivien Moon wears these constantly to the office.

"Not only do I wear these shoes on a regular basis, but after a night out wearing the wrong heels (which gave me blisters in 10 minutes), I could only think of one pair I wanted to or even could wear the next day to work and it was this pair," says Moon.

One hidden feature these sneakers have is that you can fold down the back to wear them as a slip-on shoe.

"They are very comfortable no matter how long I’ve been on my feet (hello, swelling), and I’ve been pleasantly surprised by how clean they’ve stayed despite me wearing them three times a week for months now," adds Moon

Ekman swears by these heel protectors when it comes to wearing her loafers. If you're someone that gets blisters or requires extra protection, these pads will provide smooth and friendly support to the bottom of your foot.

They have a shock absorbing technology and anti-ski feature that won't slide while you're walking.

If you have delicate arches or suffer from plantar fasciitis, this cork-made insole is a great alternative. All you need to do is remove the original footbed from one of your shoes and trade them for this.

This brand brings orthotics to a whole different level and provides ultimate support if you tend to pronate. Also, this is an option if you tend to suffer foot pain after walking around all day. They will adapt to your unique foot pressure points and provide that all-day comfort you deserve.