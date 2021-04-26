Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

There's nothing more beautiful than a spring wedding, and as beautiful as the bride is bound to look, there's no shame in wanting to look your best, too.

Whether your upcoming event takes place at noon in a garden or just before an evening reception, we've rounded up some of the best dresses for wedding guests to wear to any special occasion this spring.

From plus sized to petite, from silky cocktail dress to flowing maxis, we've got all springtime wedding guests covered with this guide to looking event-ready.

Best wedding guest dresses for spring and summer

This sleeveless A-line dress has a simple style that gets taken up a notch by the colorful fabric. We love the bold purples and pinks, as well as the flattering length.

The cute keyhole back and emerald green crinkle fabric take this plus-size option from Torrid to a whole different level.

Nothing says "spring" like a sweet gingham print, and this beautiful wrap dress from Draper James is a perfect example of springtime charm.

Adorned with fun illustrations in bubblegum pink and various shades of green, this fit-and-flare ruffled shirtdress is a fresh, ultra-feminine pick for sunny garden weddings. Plus, who can resist roomy pockets?

This affordable dress is available in plus sizes and comes in a beautiful light pink shade. The chiffon fabric, ruffled accents and puff sleeves make it a great option for wedding guests.

You'll look like wedding guest perfection in this lightweight mock neck dress from Summersalt. Made with silky recycled charmeuse, its romantic smocking, watercolor florals and delicate ruffles is perfect for a casual garden shindig.

Simplicity is key with this navy sheath dress, the perfect canvas for accessorizing.

Dance the night away in this romantic rose ruffled midi dress, which has fluttery sleeves and a dramatic side split.

Pretty in pink! This V-neck and back maxi dress has a belted waist and a tiered style, making it totally wedding-worthy. The soft fabric is breathable and warm weather-ready and it's available in plus sizes up to 6X.

This unique sleeveless striped dress gives us major outdoor wedding vibes with its loose, comfortable fit and stylish tie back.

Show off a little bit of shoulder in this dainty maxi dress. Available in navy blue and light pink, it can also be easily dressed up or down, depending on the dress code for the big day.

Cherry blossoms get a new color palette with this navy and yellow V-neck style from Draper James.

For an outdoor wedding, a dress with built-in UPF is an added plus. That's why we love this tunic dress from Coolibar, which comes in both solid colors and prints and is made with sun protection included.

This floral V-neck dress fits like a wrap dress without the belting. It's available in plus sizes up to 4X and comes in white or black fabric, making it a great choice for a day or evening event.

A little black maxi dress made of the perfect airy fabric, this stunner has a high neckline, keyhole back and the perfect number of flattering ruffles.

This short-sleeved floral dress is romantic enough for any kind of wedding. Its shorter length makes it a great dress to pair with some vibrant heels.

The stretch fabric and boat neckline on this simple black dress from LDT make it perfect for a garden wedding or an outdoor reception. With a flattering black belt and trendy white polka dots, it's a stylish option made of comfortable fabric.

Yellow, pink or white? This boho-style mini dress has a loose fit and clasps with a button at its keyhole back. The cuffs are lined with elastic to keep the flowing fabric in place and the length is perfect for warm weather.

Be prepared to stun in this vibrant maxi dress that serves all kinds of drama. Kimono sleeves and ruched waistband is flattering for any body type, while its comfortable material is also light enough for warmer outdoor receptions.

This simple and comfortable maxi from Target has a ruffle hem and a flattering tie belt. It's also available in plus sizes and comes in tons of colors like coral, light purple and mint.

The stunning ruffles on this navy maxi dress are enough to make anyone feel like the belle of the ball. Add in the beautiful maxi length and heirloom lace and you'll fall in love with this option.

This stand-out dress has a high neck racer-cut bodice and is made from lightweight textured cotton. The dress is belted with a beautiful bow and is perfect for warm weather with its hibiscus red color.

This pale blue floral print dress comes in plus sizes and has a cute tie belt for the waist. Accessorize with some nude heels and metallic earrings for a perfect spring wedding look.

This gorgeous pastel yellow dress has a zipper back and sits perfectly on the shoulders while accentuating the open neckline. The flowing yellow sleeves only add to its stylishness.

Take it to the tropics in this stunning patterned dress from Alex Marie. You'll catch people's attention with the bold colors, but chances are they'll also compliment you on the subtle tiers and flattering tie-waist.

This maxi dress is available in several pastel shades and has lace accents to give extra springtime vibes.

Perfect for spring events, this lightweight, knee-length, long-sleeved dress has a collar neckline to accent its simple silhouette. And, the black background and striking floral print make it a great option for an evening wedding.

Take the little black dress to the next level with this trendy cherry-print dress from Betsey Johnson, which has a flair bottom and spaghetti straps in addition to a pink and green cherry pattern.

We love the bright pink colors of this pink and white Rungolee dress. The soft elastic at the waist and the flirty V-neckline make it a beautiful dress for an outdoor affair.

Available in several colorful patterns, this cap sleeved maxi is comfortable, stretchy and perfect for a garden or beach wedding.

The color options are strong for this simple slip dress from Target, and it's available in plus sizes. Choose a color like vibrant pink or muted olive green and get to work accessorizing.

Lace for days! This dress comes in a gorgeous mahogany red shade and has flutter sleeves, an empire waist and buttons up the back.

This plus-sized option from Torrid is totally twirl-worthy. Made from vivid purple chiffon and accented with buttons and tiny heart-shaped "dots," all this dress needs are some sparkly accessories to be wedding-ready.

There's a lot to love about this flirty floral dress from Lulus. The princess-seamed bodice perfectly fits to your waist, while the square neckline and side slit adds a bit of attitude to the classic A-line silhouette.

