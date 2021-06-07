Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

You've picked out the perfect outfit to wear to that wedding you're attending, and while you don't want to upstage the bride, you wouldn't mind finding the perfect clutch or handbag to accessorize with.

Whether your style is a bejeweled clutch bag or a shimmery mini backpack, it's important to have a small purse to take along to the big event to hold all your essentials, from your phone for taking the perfect photos of the happy couple to a pack to tissues to wipe your tears during the touching wedding vows.

We've rounded up 21 clutches, purses and handbags that are perfect for wedding guests to pair with their finery. These compliment-worthy bags are perfect accessories for any type of wedding outfit.

Must-have purses for wedding season

This summer must-have is perfect for a beach wedding or it can give your outfit a seriously boho vibe. While it may look small, this rattan bag can hold all your wedding essentials from your favorite lipstick for quick photo touch-ups to extra money for tipping your bartenders.

Whether it's wrapped around your wrist or slung over your shoulder, this petite bag makes a stunning impression. It's also available in three modern colors — taupe, lavender and mauve.

This sling body bag comes in a romantic floral print and has two different straps, one made of cotton and another made of small chain link material. It's small enough for a wedding carryall but large enough to use again as a purse following the big event.

You'll want to enter purse first into the reception with this fringe clutch. Subtle hues of gray, pink and beige will surely match any dress or jumpsuit you choose to wear, plus the tasseled accents add some nice movement to your overall look.

This wristlet is so clutch — literally. The knotted wrist strap adds extra dimension to your outfit, while luxe details like a gold zipper and faux leather material will make other guests think this bag cost you a lot more than its $25 price tag.

Summery style perfection, this seagrass bag is perfect for daytime or evening wear. Adorned with green fringe accents and a bee brooch, the bag is also fabric lined with a magnetic closure.

This satin crossbody not only shines bright like a diamond, but it's also equally roomy and lightweight. The highly-rated bag is also available in 17 different colors.

This botanical print satchel bag is summery and colorful, making it a great purse option to pair with a solid color dress and other tropical accessories. It's got a removable adjustable strap, allowing it to double as a shoulder bag or one that can be carried by the stylish handle.

Part of the Littlebags by Anna wedding collection, this delicate blue bag is hand cut and sewn and is perfectly sized for carrying wedding essentials. 15% of the purchase is also donated to support childhood literacy, making it a shopping option you can feel great about.

This vibrant and colorful clutch bag by Simitri is guaranteed to add a pop of color to any wedding attire. It's also lined with decadent velvet and comes with a chain strap for carrying over the shoulder.

A charming straw purse embellished with an "evil eye" tassel, this simple bag has a leather belted closure and leather handles. Handmade in Morocco, its simple vibes are perfect for adding to colorful and solid wedding guest dresses.

This handbag has a dainty gold chain and a drawstring closure and can be worn as a crossbody bag or carried as a clutch. We love the soft nude color and feminine style of this pouch-style vegan leather accessory.

Affordable and simple, this white faux leather handbag gets a style elevation in its gold accents and chain strap. The highly polished material is perfect for taking any dress to the next level.

This elegant and timeless clutch has a magnetic closure and a removable chain strap. The ivory beading and scalloped edge make this simple bag a super stylish choice.

This stunning colorblock clutch from Target is made with wooded beads, giving your outfit an added natural flair. Prepare to get tons of compliments!

With a stellar 4.7-star rating from over 1,000 verified DSW shoppers, this faux leather purse is a crowd-pleasing classic. It can be worn as a crossbody with the chainlink shoulder strap, or tuck it away and carry it as a clutch.

This muted eco-leather purse is a beautiful shade of blush pink. It's also cotton-lined on the inside and comes with both a wristlet strap and a shoulder strap.

Unique and totally wedding-worthy, this peacock clutch is adorned with bright colorful crystals. In addition to being an eye-catching piece guaranteed to spark conversation, the bag comes with a chain strap for moments when you'd rather be hands-free.

Comfort is key with this sparkling mini backpack from Sports Chic, which comes in metallic white, pewter and bronze shades to take the versatility of a small backpack to the level of wedding accessory perfection.

Whether you're a Peloton fan or a lover of evening rides on your cruiser bike, this stylish beaded wristlet is a perfect way to show off your favorite way to get active. Colorful and delicately beaded, this statement piece is the perfect summer dress accessory.

You can't go wrong with a classic bag like this Kate Spade shoulder bag. Available in white and black along with bright shades like crushed watermelon and yucca, there's a matching handbag here for everyone.

For more stories like this, check out:

Subscribe to our Stuff We Love and One Great Find newsletters, and download our TODAY app to discover deals, shopping tips, budget-friendly product recommendations and more!