These on-trend bags are perfect for spring and summer — and start at just $8

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

We haven’t had many reasons to accessorize over the last year. And when we did, most of our efforts were directed only at areas that could be seen from the small square on Zoom, leaving our handbag and tote collections sorely neglected.

But as the warmer weather sets in and plans pick up, it feels like the perfect time to update your collection of favorite bags. And there are plenty of trendy styles that will suit all of your plans for the sunnier seasons, whether you're headed to the beach or brunch.

From roomy weekender totes to chic crossbody bags, here are 16 options to sport all spring and summer long.

A good crossbody bag will take you far, and this one has nearly 5,000 five-star reviews, with people calling it the “perfect” bag for everyday wear. It has a roomy interior, zipper closure and comes in 29 colors including bold and bright hues, as well as stylish neutrals.

This bright tote practically screams summer. The nautical stripes and yellow accents make it the ultimate accessory for the season and a perfect match for your favorite cover-up. Just add sunnies and a good book and you're set.

Madewell’s Weekender is a must-have, whether you’re heading back to the office or off on a weekend getaway. The large bag has plenty of pockets to keep you organized, and it's made with 50 percent recycled material, so it's a great pick for sustainable shoppers.

According to global shopping platform Lyst, searches for netted and macramé bags have increased by 147 percent since the beginning of the year. This one may look pretty similar to styles that you’ve seen at the grocery store, and that’s because it is. But we'll let you in on a little secret: if you're only using this bag for trips to the farmer's market, you're missing out. It can carry up to 20 pounds and is a perfect casual choice for days at the park or by the pool.

For a more traditional take on the trend, try this macramé bag. The understated design makes it easy to style, like with a casual spring dress and sandals.

This bag has two removable straps so it can be draped over your shoulder or carried by hand. It's a chic choice for occasions that require something a little more elegant than your go-to purse.

Finding a stylish and roomy bag that’s still affordable can feel like a nearly impossible task, but this one fits the bill. Reviewers say it’s the perfect size to take to the beach or on weekend getaways.

Give your old canvas tote an upgrade with this do-it-all option. It will pair with just about anything in your closet. And as an added bonus, it's made from recycled water bottles.

This bag combines two major trends for the season, rattan and geometric designs, so you’ll feel like a true fashionista with it slung over your shoulder.

Already have plenty of weekend getaways lined up for the hotter months? Pack away all of your essentials in this chic duffle. It will keep you organized, thanks to the designated shoe compartment, laptop sleeve and plenty of pockets.

This bag has quickly become one of TikTok’s favorite accessories and it's not hard to see why. The super stylish purse features a plush soft leather material and a versatile two-strap design that allows you to style it multiple ways. While it’s a great option for spring and summer, it has serious staying power beyond the two seasons — one TikToker even called it “the bag of the year.”

Sleek baguette bags are having a moment, and this one features a spring-ready straw design and comes in bright colors, like lime and blush.

We hope for plenty of beach and pool days in our future, and this tote will last through them all. It’s durable and water-resistant and there are more than 30 color and pattern options to choose from. Thanks to its stylish design and roomy interior, reviewers share that it's also a great choice for work and everyday use.

When you don't have much to carry, this bag will do the trick. The woven purse can fit your sunglasses, phone and wallet. Not to mention, it’s super chic. “If I had a dollar for every compliment I received today I would be able to purchase two more bags,” wrote one verified reviewer. “The bag is gorgeous!”

You probably carried around a pretty similar bag in the ‘90s (in case you haven’t heard, many of the top styles from the decade are making their way back into the mainstream). This bag, in particular, features the elongated design and satin finish that was just as trendy back then as it is now.

Keep it casual with this upgraded tote. Just big enough to hold all of your essentials, you'll want to have this bag on hand for every summer and spring adventure.

For more stories like this, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!