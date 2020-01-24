This $14 bestselling tote bag has space for everything you need

Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.
Growing up, I used to tease my older sister for how many black purses she owned. Sure, it's great to have a few staple dark colors in your accessory repertoire, but a pop of brightness is also nice every once in a while.
When it comes to my own handbag collection, I've always preferred to live in color and mostly own bright bags. I've carefully cultivated a collection of pretty pastels and deep jewel tones over the years, and I'm always looking to add the next statement color to my collection.
This summer, I've found a new purse to obsess over. The best part? Many of the shades are only $13.99! I came across the Dreubea Faux Leather Tote Shoulder Bag while perusing Amazon's bestsellers list and was instantly sold.
Dreubea Soft Faux Leather Tote
It comes in so many colors
Since I'm a sucker for bold colors, I was pretty excited to see this bag comes in so many different shades. Whether you're into delicate pastels, rich jewel tones or metallics (or even classic black like my sister), there's something for everyone and every season. My penchant for pastels led me right to the cheery Light Blue shade, and it's been a great statement piece to complement all of my outfits.
Stuff We Love
Amazon shoppers love this bag
The Dreubea bag is Amazon's bestselling tote and is currently the fourth overall bestselling handbag on the site. With over 800 five-star reviews, it certainly comes highly recommended.
Many shoppers agreed that the bag offers great quality for the price. "I really doubted I could buy a quality bag for this price on Amazon ... but when this guy arrived, I was totally proven wrong! It looks like I spent much more than $16! It's a no-frills, simple tote bag which is exactly what I wanted," one shopper wrote.
Reviewers also love the bag's little details. "Functional with its size and inside pocket on the side panel. It has a soft backside on the leather inside the bag. Stitching is solid where the handles are attached and it has a strong magnet to hold (it) closed," another wrote.
It fits more than you'd think
When I first opened up my purse, I was a bit skeptical. It didn't look terribly sturdy and the straps didn't seem very strong. After a day of using it, I realized looks can sometimes be deceiving.
During a family lunch, my sister actually called it my "Mary Poppins bag" since it holds a lot more than you'd think. I really love its spacious design because I tend to load my bag up in fear of forgetting something.
My one word of criticism is pretty minor and more of a personal issue, to be honest. Summer is the season for exposed shoulders, and I tend to wear a lot of sleeveless dresses. Like many ladies with sensitive skin, my purses sometimes leave a temporary red mark when I sport them with bare shoulders. So if your skin is ultra-sensitive like mine is, I'd suggest breaking out this bag on days when your shoulders are covered.
Aside from that, this cute tote holds all the essentials and comes with stylish details like a front tassel and an accompanying scarf you can tie around the bag. For $13.99, the quality is pretty great, and I'd definitely buy another!
