In your 50s? Stylists say you need these essentials in your wardrobe

By the time you make it to your fifties, you know a thing or two about your personal style preferences and what works for your body. That knowledge can serve you well as you navigate one of your most fabulous decades and continue to dress in a way that mirrors your authentic self.

Sure, you have your go-to styles that make you feel fantastic, but there are also some wardrobe staples that can take things up a notch even more. To help determine which ones are worth your time, we've enlisted the help of fashion experts and came up with a list of 10 closet essentials for your 50s. We're also sharing some shoppable picks to help you get started.

Styling tips if you're in your 50s

Our style preferences can change significantly from one decade to the next, but regardless of your age, the trick to building a fashion-forward wardrobe is staying true to yourself. Here’s a quick cheat sheet of styling tips from the pros to help you rock your 50s:

Focus on fabrics: “Many women will experience hormonal changes after 50, so the key is to keep cool. I believe the focus should be on fabrics that will keep you cool,” fashion stylist Sharonda Grandberry says. Great fabric options include cotton, chambray, denim and cashmere.

Wardrobe essentials for your 50s

Jeans

Why it's a wardrobe essential: Your taste in denim might've changed a bit over the years, but jeans are always age-appropriate. “Lighter chambray fabrics are more comfortable for day to day, but a nice pair of well fitting, straight leg dark denim jeans can work for almost any occasion,” Vick says.

These snazzy boot-cut jeans have a solid amount of stretch and a tiny flare that offers a touch of sass. The medium wash also makes them ideal for both day and night! The best part? They're available in regular, tall and petite sizes.

We're digging these "low tide wash" jeans, and love the fact that they're available in such a wide array of sizes for regular, petite and tall body types. The slim-fit pants have a high waist and a stretchy fabric, and they're made with an environmentally-friendly dyeing process.

Well-fitting bra

Why it's a wardrobe essential: “Many women wear the wrong size bra. As you mature, the shape of your breast can change. A bra can help or hinder the fit or look of any outfit," Peavy says.

No matter your size, a T-shirt bra is a lingerie essential that belongs in any wardrobe. They're cozy yet supportive, meaning you'll get the best of both worlds. We're fans of this wire-free, convertible style that can be worn in multiple ways (classic, crisscross or halter). The bra comes in 10 colors and is made of a soft microfiber material you'll totally adore.

For days when you crave a little extra support, this perfect coverage bra will have you covered. It has padded cups and adjustable straps, for starters, and is adorned with gorgeous lace detailing. Did we mention that it comes in nine colors?!

Wrap dresses

Why it's a wardrobe essential: "The beauty of the wrap dress is how adaptable it is. Looking for a more refined look? Create a very defined waistline with the wrap dress and opt for a midi or maxi length in a luxe fabric," Vick says. "For a more casual look, relax the tie waist a bit and opt for a shorter length in more casual fabrics like cotton or denim."

Whether you're a fan of prints or solids, this sleek wrap dress has something for everyone. The budget-friendly find has stylish dropped shoulders, a midi length and a cozy jersey lining.

With its flirty ruffles and flattering midi silhouette, this ravishing red dress is a worthy contender for ladies who are looking to make a style statement. We're fond of the midi length, the bold color and the affordable price tag (obviously!).

Wrap dresses are a universally flattering, ageless wardrobe essential. If you're looking to add a new one to your collection, this sleek option could be your perfect match with its shimmery finish and pleated silhouette. The self-tie belt and elasticized cuffs also help it stand out from the crowd.

Shapewear

Why it's a wardrobe essential: “As we age, our bodies change. A shaper is suggested regardless of our size if we want a continuous smooth fit in our clothes. It may also help you wear clothes that are otherwise too small,” Peavy says.

Shapewear doesn't have to be cumbersome. Case in point? These lightweight shorts that offer all day comfort. Available in three colors (pink, black and nude), the high-waisted shaping shorts smooth the waist and tummy without suffocating you.

Sassy in satin! These shaping shorts from Spanx offer topnotch smoothing and a stretchy fabric that glides over your curves. If you're looking for shapewear that won't show through your clothes, they're a great bet. Plus, they're available in a multitude of sizes, ranging from XS-3X.

A great hat

Why it's a wardrobe essential: "Hats are an amazing accessory that can elevate your style. They can also temporarily hide some of the hair issues we face as we age such as thinning or balding and protect us from the sun. Try styles like bucket hats cloches, and the tried-and-true fedora to pair with your outfits," Vick says.

Whether you're heading to the gym or spending a day running errands, a baseball hat is an accessory staple that will never go out of style. This one just happens to have some extra pizzazz thanks to its sleek faux leather finish.

This wide brim, fedora-style sun hat is understated yet feminine thanks to its small side bow. We could see ourselves rocking it on vacation or while grabbing brunch on a beautiful sunny day.

Anything leopard print

Why it's a wardrobe essential: This ageless print works for every decade, but is especially perfect for ladies in their 50s who want to add a touch of attitude to their wardrobe. "Since leopard is neutral, you can pair it with any color and even some patterns," Peavy says.

Want to ease in to the leopard look? Try a long cardigan like this style that's available in classic brown leopard print and a sleek gray hue. It has roomy side pockets to hold any odds and ends and is perfect for all year long.

Leopard print is bold enough to stand on its own, so one printed piece is more than enough at one time. This sleek tunic comes in two leopard prints — brown and blue — and is stylish enough to wear at the office but cozy enough to sport with your sweats at home. The long dolman sleeves can also be rolled up for a chic ruching effect.

Kitten heels

Why it's a wardrobe essential: Stilettos might have been fun at one point in time, but by now, you've likely learned that comfort is key when it comes to footwear. "Lower heels are better for your back and kinder on your legs," Peavy says.

Can you say, "Meow?" These sassy kitten heels are giving us all the feels with their sexy slingback design. The affordable kicks are available in faux leather and microsuede, and they have an ultra walkable 1 1/2-inch heel. Most importantly, they combine fashion and function with their traction sole, flexible construction and convenient slip-on design.

You don't have to sacrifice fashion for function to stay comfy, and these sassy kitten heels prove that. They feature a stabilizing 2.5-inch heel that's easy to walk in and cozy features like adjustable ankle straps. Whether you opt for a flash of color with the pretty pink hue or go for basic black or cream, you can't go wrong.

Two types of handbags: totes and evening bags

Why it's a wardrobe essential: "Ladies over 50 must possess two types of bags in their closets at all times. One is the fashionable yet durable carryall tote. This universal bag has dozens of uses for day or weekend activities. It should be large enough for a laptop and lunch when getting to work," Peavy says. "The next is a sleek evening bag. You never know when you will be invited to dinner or an event. Most practical in basic black, this bag should be small enough to handle with one hand while large enough for a cell phone and a few cosmetics."

A denim tote has plenty of curb appeal without being overly dressy. This water-resistant bag has plenty of storage — four interior pockets, to be precise — and a rip-resistant bottom/handles. It's quite sturdy, meaning it can carry all your daily essentials with ease.

You're a busy lady, so you need multipurpose accessories that can work for all the equally important areas of your life. Whether you're running to the gym, taking a day trip or simply heading to the office, this roomy tote can adapt to your needs. It's waterproof, easy to clean and puncture-resistant. Plus, it has plenty of interiors to help you stay organized.

Pretty in pearls! A quilted bag with faux pearls on the handle adds a touch of elegance to your evening accessory game. For times when you want a more understated look for daytime, the carry handle is also detachable!

Beautiful beads are the perfect way to stand out for a special night out, and this clutch has plenty of them. It can be worn as a crossbody or carried as a clutch and also has a luxurious silky lining.

Fitted blazer

Why it's a wardrobe essential: Whether you're still climbing the corporate ladder or living the work-from-home life, every lady over 50 should still have a great fitted blazer in her wardrobe. "It's so versatile and you can wear it for a professional meeting at the office or add jeans when meeting girlfriends for brunch," Peavy says.

Gone are the days of stuffy boardroom blazers. These days, girlfriend styles are much more flattering. This one is available in two basic hues — black and white — and has an approachable, relaxed fit. The machine-washable style has front pockets and a soft knit material and would look equally perfect at work or a girls' night out.

At this point, you've probably already owned a bajillion basic blazers and you might be looking to switch things up a bit. This tweed jacket has all the sophistication of a blazer but with a more laid-back vibe. Notable features include a crisp crew neckline, statement buttons and flap hand pockets.

A cape or fur coat

Why it's a wardrobe essential: "Unless you live in the tropics, try a fur coat to add flair and make a statement. Whether faux or real, every closet needs one for those extra special occasions. As we mature, we should have access to a little luxury," Peavy says.

Love the warmth that fur offers but don't want the real deal? This faux fur jacket is a great alternative. Available in two colors (black and brown), it'll keep you nice and toasty when the temperature dips and you can even toss it in the washing machine when you want to clean it. We're also quite fond of the unique drawstring waist!

When comfort is a priority, capes are always your best bet. The spacious style has plenty of room to move around in, and they're not as constricting as typical coats (which can be great while you're going through menopause). We're crushing on this quilted style with convenient pockets and an accompanying belt. It's also machine-washable!

