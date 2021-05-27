Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

There’s so much to love about a maxi dress. Forget to shave your legs? Self-tanning disaster? No problem. Maxis are airy and effortless, easy and breezy. They’re the ultimate one-and-done outfit. Just throw on a cute pair of shoes and you're good to go.

But as a short women like me know, it can be hard to find petite maxi dresses that aren't tripping hazards. That’s why I took the liberty of rounding up the best ankle-grazing numbers that you won't trip over. If you're thinking to yourself, "But a maxi dress will overwhelm my petite body," think again.

"I love maxi dresses on petite women because they help to elongate shorter frames," New York City-based stylist Samantha Brown told Shop TODAY. "For added length, add a wedge sandal underneath and keep the hemline to the floor."

From a slit style to a floral short-sleeve design, here are 18 floor-length dresses that your tailor doesn't want you to know about!

Best maxi dresses for petite women

This V-neck jersey frock features short sleeves, a button front and edgy lace trim, making it a perfect choice for evenings out. “I’m 5'1" and it was the perfect length for me,” one fan wrote on the brand's website. “Wish I could get in other colors; it’s so flattering.”

The 5'4"-and-under set rave about this tiered jersey dress that comes in 12 patterns including rainbow stripe and orange colorblock.

Not only is this scoop neck, rayon blend dress cute and comfy, it's made with a supportive, built-in bra. “Very flattering in the bust line (I am a 36DDD),” one person commented on the brand's website. It also has pockets!

Elongate your figure even further with this vertical striped maxi dress by Crown & Ivy.

Wrap yourself up in this bandana paisley printed dress from Ann Taylor. This refined V-neck also has shirred cap sleeves and a modern hi-low hem.

You can’t go wrong with a flowy A-line knit. This one from Soft Surroundings comes in nine shades including navy and pink.

The tie-dye trend is still going strong, making this rayon and spandex scoop neck dress a summer must-have. It comes in four striped colors and was designed to flatter those 5’4" and under.

Transition from a pal’s bridal shower to a romantic date night in this darling off-the-shoulder design that comes in navy floral and light blue stripes.

This flirty and feminine floral maxi was made for picnics in the park. Pair it with sandals or sneakers.

In-person weddings are making a comeback. Whether you’re attending a beachside soiree or a black tie affair, you’ll be camera ready in this elegant halter dress that comes in over two dozen colors and prints.

A V-neck neckline and dolman sleeves are flattering on any shape. This maxi from New York & Company is available in black, blue, pink and orange.

You can twin with your mini me in this striking toucan print wrap dress. The kid's version features sleeves and button details on the back.

When it’s too hot for clothes, reach for this lightweight, woven rayon sundress from Old Navy. Note: This maxi dress runs large, so many reviewers suggest sizing down.

This bra-friendly tiered maxi has pockets and comes in six patterns. It also gets rave reviews on QVC's website. As one person wrote, "The dress fits great in the arm holes and, at 5’0”, the length was a perfect length."

If you like linen, you're going to love this light, airy ramie maxi dress. This apron-style dress also has roomy pockets and adjustable straps for a customized fit.

You’ll feel like sunshine in this cotton blend slit dress that features grommet details and a flattering A-line silhouette.

Take a walk on the wild size in this polyester and spandex twist-front maxi.

Punch up your look in this strapless 100% cotton sundress with eyelet detailing and a ruffled hemline.

