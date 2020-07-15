15 plus-size maxi dresses that are lightweight and perfect for summer

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Maxi dresses are a staple that every woman should have in her closet. They're comfortable, effortless, easy to style and look good on all body types.

While finding fashionable plus-size clothing can sometimes be a challenge, there's plenty of trendy and chic maxi dresses on the market that curvy woman can rock all summer long.

Whether you're looking for casual plus-size maxi dresses for your next socially distant gathering or a white plus-size maxi dress to wear to the beach — we've found plenty of fun options that will be hard to resist. The best part? They're all less than $100!

Step into the tropics with this fun banana leaf maxi dress from Amazon. The shoulder cut-outs allow you to show off a little skin, and the waist features a belted knot for an extra flattering fit.

The Nemidor chevron print maxi dress is casual enough to wear out and about, but can also be easily dressed up with jewelry and a pair of your favorite espadrille wedge heels. While we love this vertical stripe pattern for its slimming effect, it's also available in 18 other colors and designs.

This wrap maxi dress from Lands' End will definitely add a pop of color to your summer wardrobe. It's made with a soft knit fabric that has a hint of stretch and a flattering A-line skirt. We love the bright blue lilac pattern, but it also comes in several other designs.

You can't go wrong with this simple waist-defining number from Old Navy. It comes in dark blue, black and a black-and-white palm print that you could wear to any occasion. This maxi dress is made with a rayon jersey material that provides a comfortable stretch and soft feel.

This black trapeze maxi dress from Torrid would look great with your favorite pair of summer sandals and your go-to beach hat. It's made of durable cotton and includes adjustable straps for easy customization.

A classic white maxi dress will match basically any accessory in your closet. This Woman Within dress is lightweight, cotton-lined and highlighted with crochet detailing and tiers. It's available in white, black and bubblegum pink.

You'll feel like you just walked out of an episode of "Little House on the Prairie" in this gorgeous dress from ASOS. The puffy sleeves add a dash of character, and the garment's silhouette would look great on anyone. Pair this bustier maxi dress with a straw bag and you'll be good to go for a day out on the town.

Sometimes, less is more. This option from Nemidor features a simple design — but it might just become your new go-to dress. You can wear it to the store, beach or even around the house for an effortless and chic outfit.

Jessica London's denim maxi dress comes in five different patterns that are perfect for summer. Whichever pattern you choose, you're bound to feel like a million bucks whenever you wear this number.

The stylish cut of this flowing dress is bound to make it one of your new favorite closet staples. You could pair it with flip-flops for an extra casual look or your favorite warm-weather heels for a fancier feel.

This hibiscus maxi dress from Loft is more than 60% off right now and would look great paired with a brown leather bag and matching sandals.

You'll probably feel like you're walking on sunshine every time you throw on this Eloquii maxi dress. It features a wide boat neckline, fluttery sleeves and a tasteful slit on the side. In addition to the yellow floral pattern, it's also available in royal blue, a flowery blue pattern and a chic polka-dot design.

For a crisp look, consider this off-the-shoulder maxi dress from Eloquii. It includes a flouncy hem and an elastic waist seam for an easy fit. Better yet, it's currently on sale!

For a colorful and budget-friendly option, this White Mark maxi dress will definitely do the trick. Featuring unique cut-out shoulders, double slits and useful side pockets, this dress is as versatile as it is on-trend. We totally love the hot pink color, but if that's not your favorite shade, you can also snag this dress in black, gray, yellow and more.

If you love animal-print clothing, then you won't be disappointed with this Karalin short-sleeve maxi dress that's available in both leopard and snake prints. It has a round neck and a flowy, loose-fitted bottom for extra breathability during warmer months.

