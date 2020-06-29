Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.
Summer is here, which means it’s officially sandal season! While flip-flops are a staple every woman needs in her closet, espadrilles are a chic and fun way to change things up a bit.
Although espadrilles have been around for centuries, they’ve been especially popular over the last few years — so much so that even the Duchess of Cambridge was recently spotted wearing a pair!
If you're wanting to channel the former Kate Middleton this summer, we found some affordable options to add a royal touch to your wardrobe. Whether you’re looking for a pair of flirty wedge espadrilles or some colorful espadrille mules to add a pop of color to your outfit, there are plenty of trendy options to choose from.
To shop this article by category, simply click on each link below:
- Wedge espadrilles
- Espadrille platform sandals
- Espadrille sneakers
- Closed-toe espadrilles
- Espadrille mules
- Flat espadrille sandals
Wedge espadrilles
1. U-lite Cap Toe Classic Ankle Tie Espadrilles Wedges
Add some height to your look with these classic wedge espadrilles from U-Lite. They have soft ankle-tie lace-ups and come in a wide variety of neutral and colorful shades.
2. Dolce Vita Lury Espadrille Wedge Sandals
The Lury wedge sandal from Dolce Vita has a nice balance of sporty and trendy style. The elastic ankle strap makes them easy to throw on and off, while the low heel also makes them easy to walk in.
3. J. Crew Factory Canvas Espadrille Wedges
If you’re looking for a pair of closed-toe espadrille wedges, these bestselling heels from J. Crew Factory are simple, classic and comfortable. They come in three different colors and are currently 50% off! Plus, they have over 100 positive reviews.
4. J. Crew Factory Canvas Bow Flatform Espadrilles
If you can't resist a nautical look, you'll love these canvas espadrille wedges from J. Crew Factory. They’d go perfectly with a flowy white summer dress and a brown leather bag.
5. Soludos Palermo Platform Wedges
Soludos offers a variety of espadrilles, but we really love the classic look of the Palermo Platform Wedges. The suede ankle and leather upper give the shoes an edgy touch, while the plush sole adds extra comfort.
Espadrille platform sandals
1. Soda Valett Open Toe Studded Espadrilles Sandals
If you’re looking for something with a little less height, consider these platform ankle strap espadrille sandals from Soda. They’re an Amazon No. 1 bestseller and have 3,500 verified reviews.
2. Coconuts by Matisse Del Mar Platform Espadrilles Sandals
These beachy platform sandals will add a little bit of sass to any outfit you wear this summer. They come with a padded insole and the heels are just under 2 inches.
3. Steve Madden Kimmie Espadrilles Sandals
The Kimmie Wedge Sandals from Steve Madden feature a classic design that is super versatile. They would look great with your favorite denim shorts or a chic sundress.
Espadrille sneakers
1. Converse Trail to Cove Espadrille Chuck Taylor Sneakers
Everyone should have at least one pair of white sneakers in their closet. These espadrille platform sneakers from Converse will go with any outfit (picture them with a pair of distressed jeans!) and have earned an impressive 4.73-star rating on the Converse website.
2. Roxy Talli Slip-On Sneakers
If you prefer slip-on sneakers, you’ll totally love this pair from Roxy. They feature a classic design, and the espadrille trim and terry cloth lining are ideal for the beach or lake.
3. Superga Cotropew Sneakers
The Superga espadrille platform sneakers come with a cushioned footbed to provide ideal comfort all day long. They’re available in light pink, white, gray, navy and more.
Closed-toe espadrilles
1. Soludos Daisies Embroidered Espadrilles
If you love daisies (and who doesn’t?) then you won’t be able to resist these adorable espadrilles decorated with your favorite flowers. They’re made of an organic cotton blend and feature a 1-inch heel.
2. Sam Edelman Khloe Espadrilles
Sam Edelman’s Khloe Espadrilles are another fun option. They come in tons of different designs and colors like black leather, leopard, brown leather and more.
3. Dr. Scholl's Find Me Loafer
For those who suffer from foot pain, consider these espadrilles from Dr. Scholl’s Shoes — a company that specializes in comfortable (but trendy) footwear. The Find Me Loafers feature an insole with cushioning and shock absorption that's meant to reduce foot pressure and fatigue. You can buy them in black, white, pink and leopard.
4. Brinley Co. Espadrille Slip-On Flats
These Brinley Co. slip-on espadrille flats are another great comfortable pick. They’re a part of the brand’s memory foam comfort line and are made of super lightweight material, making them perfect for summer walks in the heat.
5. J. Crew Factory Canvas Cap Toe Slip-On Espadrilles
A pair of black-and-white shoes will go with anything! These canvas cap-toe slip-on espadrilles from J. Crew Factory are currently 30% off and extremely well-loved by reviewers.
“These are a classic staple to have in your closet,” wrote one customer. “[They’re] very comfortable and look so cute,” wrote another.
Espadrille mules
1. Old Navy Faux-Suede Espadrille Mules
Mules are great for those who are always on-the-go, and what better way to add some summer flair than with espadrille detailing? These faux-suede mule espadrille shoes from Old Navy are budget-friendly, chic and make for a classic pair of shoes you’ll find yourself wearing all the time.
2. Soludos Rustic Flowers Espadrille Mules
These romantic floral espadrille mules from Soludos will make you feel like you’re walking through a field of flowers, even if you’re just walking on a city street. They’re made of biodegradable organic material, so you’ll feel and look good while you wear them.
3. Tonivis Tassel Espadrille Mules
If you’re looking for a pop of color, you can’t go wrong with these tassel-adorned mules from Tonivis. They’re available in five different colors and are less than $40.
4. Cole Haan Cloudfeel Espadrille Mules
For those looking for something a little bit simpler, consider these espadrille slides from Cole Haan. They feature a leather upper with a durable stitch detailing and a dual-density internal wedge for a mixture of premium comfort and support. The CloudFeel Espadrille Slides are available in beige, black and cherry red.
Flat espadrille sandals
1. Old Navy Faux-Suede Ankle Strap Espadrille Sandals
These ankle-strap espadrilles would look great with any outfit! The $30 shoes come in black, army green and mustard yellow.
2. Soludos Lauren Espadrille Sandal
The Lauren Espadrille Sandals from Soludos are elegant and durable. They come with ankle-wrap laces and are extra breathable thanks to the cushioned and biodegradable jute sole. While we love the ivory shade (since they'll match everything in your closet), the light-blue shade is also great for summer.
3. Old Navy Lace-Up Flatform Espadrille Sandals
For a more affordable option, consider these flat lace-up tie sandals from Old Navy. They feature a faux-leather footbed and are available in a black-and-white geo print or a beige stripe pattern.
4. Old Navy Striped Espadrille Slide Sandals
These stylish espadrille slides from Old Navy are trendy, affordable and the perfect accessory for any Fourth of July outfit and beyond.
For more summer style recommendations, check out:
- Ready for summer? We found 30 comfortable sandals you'll want to live in
- 15 protective sun hats that are surprisingly stylish
- 26 stylish swimsuit cover-ups to add to your summer wardrobe
- Dermatologist-approved sun-protective clothing for the whole family
To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!