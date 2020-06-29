Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Summer is here, which means it’s officially sandal season! While flip-flops are a staple every woman needs in her closet, espadrilles are a chic and fun way to change things up a bit.

Although espadrilles have been around for centuries, they’ve been especially popular over the last few years — so much so that even the Duchess of Cambridge was recently spotted wearing a pair!

If you're wanting to channel the former Kate Middleton this summer, we found some affordable options to add a royal touch to your wardrobe. Whether you’re looking for a pair of flirty wedge espadrilles or some colorful espadrille mules to add a pop of color to your outfit, there are plenty of trendy options to choose from.

To shop this article by category, simply click on each link below:

Wedge espadrilles

Add some height to your look with these classic wedge espadrilles from U-Lite. They have soft ankle-tie lace-ups and come in a wide variety of neutral and colorful shades.

The Lury wedge sandal from Dolce Vita has a nice balance of sporty and trendy style. The elastic ankle strap makes them easy to throw on and off, while the low heel also makes them easy to walk in.

If you’re looking for a pair of closed-toe espadrille wedges, these bestselling heels from J. Crew Factory are simple, classic and comfortable. They come in three different colors and are currently 50% off! Plus, they have over 100 positive reviews.

If you can't resist a nautical look, you'll love these canvas espadrille wedges from J. Crew Factory. They’d go perfectly with a flowy white summer dress and a brown leather bag.

Soludos offers a variety of espadrilles, but we really love the classic look of the Palermo Platform Wedges. The suede ankle and leather upper give the shoes an edgy touch, while the plush sole adds extra comfort.

Espadrille platform sandals

If you’re looking for something with a little less height, consider these platform ankle strap espadrille sandals from Soda. They’re an Amazon No. 1 bestseller and have 3,500 verified reviews.

These beachy platform sandals will add a little bit of sass to any outfit you wear this summer. They come with a padded insole and the heels are just under 2 inches.

The Kimmie Wedge Sandals from Steve Madden feature a classic design that is super versatile. They would look great with your favorite denim shorts or a chic sundress.

Espadrille sneakers

Everyone should have at least one pair of white sneakers in their closet. These espadrille platform sneakers from Converse will go with any outfit (picture them with a pair of distressed jeans!) and have earned an impressive 4.73-star rating on the Converse website.

If you prefer slip-on sneakers, you’ll totally love this pair from Roxy. They feature a classic design, and the espadrille trim and terry cloth lining are ideal for the beach or lake.

The Superga espadrille platform sneakers come with a cushioned footbed to provide ideal comfort all day long. They’re available in light pink, white, gray, navy and more.

Closed-toe espadrilles

If you love daisies (and who doesn’t?) then you won’t be able to resist these adorable espadrilles decorated with your favorite flowers. They’re made of an organic cotton blend and feature a 1-inch heel.

Sam Edelman’s Khloe Espadrilles are another fun option. They come in tons of different designs and colors like black leather, leopard, brown leather and more.

For those who suffer from foot pain, consider these espadrilles from Dr. Scholl’s Shoes — a company that specializes in comfortable (but trendy) footwear. The Find Me Loafers feature an insole with cushioning and shock absorption that's meant to reduce foot pressure and fatigue. You can buy them in black, white, pink and leopard.

These Brinley Co. slip-on espadrille flats are another great comfortable pick. They’re a part of the brand’s memory foam comfort line and are made of super lightweight material, making them perfect for summer walks in the heat.

A pair of black-and-white shoes will go with anything! These canvas cap-toe slip-on espadrilles from J. Crew Factory are currently 30% off and extremely well-loved by reviewers.

“These are a classic staple to have in your closet,” wrote one customer. “[They’re] very comfortable and look so cute,” wrote another.

Espadrille mules

Mules are great for those who are always on-the-go, and what better way to add some summer flair than with espadrille detailing? These faux-suede mule espadrille shoes from Old Navy are budget-friendly, chic and make for a classic pair of shoes you’ll find yourself wearing all the time.

These romantic floral espadrille mules from Soludos will make you feel like you’re walking through a field of flowers, even if you’re just walking on a city street. They’re made of biodegradable organic material, so you’ll feel and look good while you wear them.

If you’re looking for a pop of color, you can’t go wrong with these tassel-adorned mules from Tonivis. They’re available in five different colors and are less than $40.

For those looking for something a little bit simpler, consider these espadrille slides from Cole Haan. They feature a leather upper with a durable stitch detailing and a dual-density internal wedge for a mixture of premium comfort and support. The CloudFeel Espadrille Slides are available in beige, black and cherry red.

Flat espadrille sandals

These ankle-strap espadrilles would look great with any outfit! The $30 shoes come in black, army green and mustard yellow.

The Lauren Espadrille Sandals from Soludos are elegant and durable. They come with ankle-wrap laces and are extra breathable thanks to the cushioned and biodegradable jute sole. While we love the ivory shade (since they'll match everything in your closet), the light-blue shade is also great for summer.

For a more affordable option, consider these flat lace-up tie sandals from Old Navy. They feature a faux-leather footbed and are available in a black-and-white geo print or a beige stripe pattern.

These stylish espadrille slides from Old Navy are trendy, affordable and the perfect accessory for any Fourth of July outfit and beyond.

