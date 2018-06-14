Flip-flop injuries are on the rise — here's how to save your feet

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Face it: Flip-flops rock. They keep your feet cool, they’re easy to throw on, and they come in a zillion colors and styles that just about anyone can love. They’re casual and chic all at once. They’re fun. They’re friendly.

They’re also pretty terrible for your feet.

All this matters because we're in flip flop season. So, let the numbers speak for themselves: of all the emergency room visits due to shoe-related injuries, 27,000 were associated with flip flops in 2016, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission on Emergency Room visits.

"Wearing flip-flops is better than going barefoot because they do provide some protection for the bottoms of your feet, but that's about it," said Dr. Christina S. Long, a podiatrist and foot and ankle surgeon at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, in a recent interview.

"Flip-flops don't offer any arch or heel support, and you have to grip them with your toes to keep them on. Wearing them for too long or for the wrong activity can cause a lot of different problems."

Podiatrists blame flip-flops for blisters, bacteria, viral infections, bad posture, shooting pains, bunion exacerbation (and formation!), hammertoe issues, athlete’s foot, and lack of arch support.

Phew.

Flip flops in summer Featurepics stock

In a 2008 study, researchers at Auburn University found flip-flops actually change the way wearers walk, sometimes permanently. Those changes can wreak havoc on the rest of the body, with distinct and noticeable effects on everything from the wearer’s posture to their gait.

What does all this mean? Should you dump all twenty-three pairs in the trash this minute?

Well, not exactly. (And besides, we know you’re not really going to listen when we tell you to break up with those bad boys.) Like chocolate cake and red wine, flip flops are totally fine in moderation.

But we do think you should heed these tips for keeping your exposed feet happy and healthy:

Don’t drive and flip-flop.

That’s a really bad idea. Just like any backless shoe, there’s a possibility that your flip-flops will slip off your feet and get stuck under the brake or gas pedal. Driving shoes should always be sturdy and secure. If you're not worried about your own safety, think about everyone else on the road. And ladies, you already know the problems with driving in stilettos. Sandals might be slightly more unassuming, but the danger's still there.

Consider the activity

Flip-flops are fine for short-term use, especially if they have at least some arch support and a cushioned sole, Long said.

"They're good to wear at the beach, around swimming pools, in showers and locker rooms at the gym, on short trips to the store," she noted.

Don't wear them for running, hiking, walking long distances, standing for a long time or playing sports, she advised. Sandals may be a better option, but they're still not as supportive as running shoes if you're going to be active.

Vionic Women's Tide II Flip Flop, $65, Nordstrom

TODAY has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by TODAY. All prices are subject to change and items could sell out based on the merchant’s inventory.

This podiatrist-designed flip flop is perfect for the beach because of its built-in orthotic footbed.

Dr. Scholl's Men's Kip Memory Foam Thong Sandal, $40 (usually $70), Famous Footwear

The memory foam footbed will keep feet comfortable during a long day by the pool.

Be a big spender.

We don’t like overspending, either. When there's a perfectly "OK" plastic version sitting right there on the shelf, we're gonna reach for it. But the truth is, some things are just worth the investment. Your feet and well-being, for instance.

And unless you’re shopping in a totally unreliable store, then we’re pretty sure that the more money you pay for your shoes, the more likely they are to provide arch support. On the whole, flip-flops aren't the most expensive shoe form, and you’re bound to get a ton of use out of them. So pay up!

Vionic Women's Bella II Sandal, $75, Nordstrom

These cute flip flops can easily take you from the grocery store to lunch with the girls. The best part? They're designed by podiatrists to increase stability and realign your feet.

Vionic Men's Ryder Thong Sandals with Orthaheel Technology, $76, Amazon

This versatile men's flip flop combines the best of style and comfort. According to the brand, these shoes are clinically shown to alleviate heel pain and plantar fasciitis.