18 slip-on shoes for every occasion, according to reviewers

Skip the time-consuming laces on your next pair of sneaks!

Whether you’re in need of some casual footwear for your next errands run, a brunch date with friends or are running out the door (literally), we’ve rounded up shoppers' must-have slip-on shoes that are easy to put on — and easier to match with pretty much everything in your wardrobe.

Best slip-on shoes for women, according to shoppers

One of the OG slip-on shoes, this pair of Toms is made with 100 percent canvas, can be easily packed for travel and does good for the planet, too. These shoes have also earned a loyal following over the years, with 18,000+ verified five-star ratings on Amazon.

These Keds are another great classic that will never go out of style. They’re simple, easy to sport and super affordable, too. The classic white sneaker is also available in narrow and wide widths, making this a no-brainer option for anyone who needs a new spring footwear staple.

For travelers or commuters always on-the-go, this pair of slip-ons from Sanuk are a carry-on essential. They’re made with mostly canvas and can be easily packed down into any bag, thanks to the cloth-like material. Plus, according to one verified Amazon shopper, wearing these is "almost as comfortable as bare feet!"

Affordable, flexible and offered in over two dozen various shades, this pick from Skechers is great for an always-on-the-go mom. It's also Amazon's bestselling women's walking shoe with 37,000+ five-star ratings, with several reviewers saying how these kicks offer much-needed comfort if you have plantar fasciitis.

Need an easy shoe to slip on for a super early morning run? Look no further than this stylish pick from adidas. The sock-like construction hugs the foot, while the Cloudfoam memory sock liner molds to the foot for extra comfort. Aside from being easy to wear, it's also made to impress — it's currently Amazon's bestselling fashion sneaker with 55,000+ verified five-star ratings.

If you’re looking for a super comfy shoe that won’t hurt your feet, this pair from Dr. Scholl’s is just what the doctor ordered. The shoe comes in two dozen colors and features insole technology with anatomical cushioning, comfort and support.

Shoppers love this pair of slip-on sneakers from Steve Madden because they’re really comfortable, match any outfit and can make an otherwise casual “jeans and a tee” ensemble look a bit more elevated. P.S. Several shoppers noted that they run a little small, so prepare to size up if you need.

These are really fun slip-ons for your next tropical vacation. Made with woven cotton upper and jute-wrapped welt, this pick from Vince Camuto are an easy breezy pair to sport around a relaxing resort.

These airy, clean-cut mules from Superga are a great pair of slip-ons for anyone looking for a super easy shoe to get in and out of. "They fit nicely and look good with white trousers for work, and they are comfortable for my late evening dog walks too," said one Zappos shopper who gave this pair five stars, noting that they also feel great on their arches.

There’s nothing quite like a classic pair of slip-on Vans to bring us right back to our high school years. We love how gender-neutral the classic Vans are, and the checkered patterns are effortlessly (and timelessly) cool.

Naturalizer is another great brand that’s dedicated to comfort. These loafers are sleek, come in multiple colors, have a non-slip outsole and a 1” heel for a bit of height. Several Amazon reviewers who work on their feet all day also mentioned that these are comfortable enough to stand for many hours in a row.

For any ladies looking to get outdoors, this pair from Merrell is your perfect pick. Featuring a smooth suede upper and air cushion underfoot for added support, you’ll love how durable and long-lasting these shoes are. Several shoppers also noted how these are "pretty much the best shoe out there for walking/hiking."

Elevate your slip-on shoes with these fun loafers from Hush Puppies. Fans love how unbelievably comfortable they are, thanks to the Heel Pillow comfort pads and Bounce Footbed.

Known for their super comfy shoes, Allbirds doesn’t disappoint with their Tree Loungers pair. This pick comes in multiple colors and is responsibly made with breathable eucalyptus tree fiber in Vietnam. Whether you're walking around the neighborhood, running to catch a flight or just hanging around the house, this pair has earned top ratings for all of the above.

These slip-on from Ugg feature the brand’s signature Twinface sheepskin leather on both sides to offer the utmost softness and comfort. Plus, they’re super chic-looking, too.

Fans love Thousand Fell's slip-ons for the brand's recyclable program — they’re made with recycled bottles, natural rubber and other food waste component parts, so you can feel extra good while rocking them. Beyond its eco-friendly footprint, the outers of these kicks are made with insoles sourced from recycled yoga mats and a water-repellent, stain-resistant quartz finish.

Rothy’s fans can’t get enough of the brand’s signature sneaker, knit with their signature thread spun from plastic water bottles (so cool!). The brand promises “no break-in period” thanks to the soft and flexible fabric, and the shoes are machine washable, too.

Ideal for anyone needing some extra support in their footwear, this pick from Oofos is your best bet. They’re great for those in recovery from joint pain or muscle tightness. Several shoppers also noted how great these are if you deal with pain stemming from plantar fasciitis or standing on your feet for long periods of time.

