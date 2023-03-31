Experts reveal the shoe styles you need in your 40s — plus the ones you should avoid

Has your sense of style shifted since you turned 40? That's totally ok! It's normal to switch things up when we hit a new decade, especially our footwear. But finding a shoe that fits your routine and complements your wardrobe basics can be challenging. Like many women in their 30s, ladies in their 40s also seek functionality, comfort and style when it comes to shoes.

If you're in your 40s, it's time you audit your wardrobe to keep the staples that fit your needs and rid of those that cause unnecessary pain and blisters. We talked to podiatrists and they shared some must-have shoe styles for this decade of your life and the key features to look for while shopping.

According to board-certified podiatrist Dr. Najwa Javed, by the time women are in their 40s, they are much more cognizant about their feet.

"Their tolerance for pain starts to reduce [and] the back starts to hurt, so you need to make sure that the shoe that you're wearing has a better distribution of pressure so your joints are not getting arthritic, because what we're trying to avoid is getting arthritis in your 50 and 60s," she comments.

Another thing women experience in their 40s, according to board-certified foot and ankle surgeon Dr. Brad Schaffer, is pad fat atrophy or metatarsalgia (inflammation in the bones in the ball of the foot).

"When you’re walking around all day long and working out overtime, the pad fat on the bottom of our feet starts to wear down," he adds.

To prevent long-term injury over time, Javed and Schaffer recommend stretching different areas to loosen up tight muscle fibers for at least 15 minutes per day.

What shoe essentials do women need in their 40s?

As we start transitioning to a new decade, women should consider shifting to kicks that offer stability and comfort. Javed recommends investing in three specific styles to keep your feet healthy:

Block heels and wedges that are no more than 2.5 inches in height

An everyday shoe for daily activities and errands

Athletic sneakers for workouts

Features to look for when shopping for shoes

For dressier shoes, Javed recommends wearing an ankle strap for extra stability and a thicker heel to have more distribution of weight so ankles don't twist or give out.

"It's all about protecting that area. As you go through each decade of your life, your heel height gets lower and lower and that's because women realize that the higher the heel, the more microtrauma [you may have]," she adds.

As for Schaffer, when shopping for sneakers, you should make sure they have "good arch support, heel support to cup the heels, room in your toe box and proper but not over-cushioning. Also, have a shoe that has great breathability like a mesh material."

For ultramarathoner Brooke Torres, being comfortable is the number one priority when considering a shoe. She says she keeps four key features in mind while shopping around:

The right fit

Materials such as "having the right cushioning and breathability"

Structure (i.e. how a shoe binds together)

The right function, which means that you're using the shoe in the right environment

Shoes to avoid in your 40s

Schaffer states that you should avoid any shoe that has a very flat arch or a rigid sole because they can cause pressure on the bones.

"More pressure on our bones and joints can create a potential for arthritis, metatarsalgia and plantar fasciitis," he adds.

Must-have shoes for your 40s

Mary Janes are a popular style for their comfort and versatility, so if you're looking to keep things copacetic in your daily looks, this option is for you. This pair features a non-slip rubber, a buckle strap and a chunky heel for stability and support. The round toe offers room for your toes and it comes with a cozy breathable microfiber lining for extra comfort.

"I’m a flight attendant and these shoes are perfect for walking quickly in the airport while looking so cute!" said one reviewer.

A classic pair of white sneakers is a must-have staple to keep in your shoe repertoire. These kicks are made with 100 percent organic cotton, plus 100 percent vegan insoles from cork and mamona oil, a plant-based alternative to petroleum. Aside from its simple design, the sneakers also feature ultra-soft memory foam insoles for added arch support.

Espadrilles are a great choice for traveling and casual moments. This cute pair combines modern details and classic design to elevate any spring/summer outfit. It comes with a removable and hand-washable OrthoLite Eco LT insole for all-day comfort. You can also feel confident walking in them on slippery surfaces since they're made with rubber soles.

This slip-on style features anatomical cushioning for comfort, support and flexibility. The shoe is made with a sporty rubber sole and stretchy gore for an easier time slipping on and off. According to buyers, this shoe is a little wider than expected and ultra comfortable. It's also constructed with the classic espadrille jute material for a summery vibe.

Keep a pair of loafers in your closet for work days. This eco-conscious design is crafted with an anti-odor Susterra foam insole that offers lightweight cushioning. Additionally, you get the comfort of a slide with their built-in arch support and molded heel cup.

This pair will offer the durability and timeless fashion you need to transform your basic pieces. One customer said this shoe offered good support for her knees, while another said they had zero issues while wearing them with socks.

Javed recommends wedge sandals for their cute design and ability to support the arches. This shoe is made with Soft System comfort that provides all-day cushioning and support. The traction sole provides extra stability and the elastic goring straps offer flexibility. Whether you're looking for shoes for standing and walking, these sandals will stay put while letting your toes breathe.

"They are super cute and very comfortable. Can wear them all day and feet don’t hurt, and I’m a teacher so I’m standing a lot," shared one buyer.

For a more classic look, this pair of Mary Jane pumps will leverage your more elegant pieces. The shoe is made with a foam footbed and slip-resistant synthetic sole to protect you through every step. With a low-block heel and a delicate strap, this neutral-hued shoe will go with everything.

"Plenty of room for my toes which is hard to find in pointed-toe styles, especially with semi-wide feet," said one buyer.

Through your 40s, Javed recommends wearing this style to add some elevation to your looks. This wedge sandal is made with a cushioning footbed and cork block heel that will survive even in humid environments. The added padding and slingback strap closure offers effortless wear.

"They are the first pair of shoes that I tried on and knew they are the one to buy. The comfort in wearing these shoes is unbelievable!!" said one shopper.

Whether you're dressing up for work or getting ready for a casual setting, this shoe will offer you the stability you need throughout the day. This loafer features a sturdy lug sole which offers great traction and a leather upper for added flair and luxury. This is a functional pair that will complement most of your casual and semi-formal pieces.

"I have a bunion and plantar fasciitis, so shoes are challenging. These are great for my problematic feet, and I plan to buy in another color," said one verified buyer.

Brooks is a shoe brand you can trust for its soft cushioning and well-built structure on the toe box and heel cup. This sneaker is meant to help you maximize your exercise routine thanks to its improved 3D fit print that balances stretch and structure while allowing the shoe to adapt to your foot.

This recovery sandal is meant to offer a healing experience to your soles with its lightweight and soft cushioning. The sandal is made from a microfiber suede footbed and antimicrobial treatment to keep your foot feeling fresh. Also, it's designed with a slip-resistant outsole and soft knit to protect your toe.

Meet the experts