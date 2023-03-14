Teachers share the best shoe styles that help them survive long days at school

Teachers are on their feet all day, and having the right shoes is essential to survive long days of grading homework assignments and quizzes, hands-on lessons, recess duty and parent-teacher meetings. Whether you're leading the charge on school trips or preparing the week's lesson plan, the right footwear can impact your comfort level — and perhaps even your mood throughout the day.

With so many comfortable shoes on the market, there are a few standby styles teachers abide by. If you're someone logging more than 10,000 steps a day, it's vital to think carefully about your footwear rotation (and depending on the type of educator you are, you may be hitting that goal by lunchtime!). Shop TODAY talked to teachers and a podiatrist for the best styles to keep in your daily rotation, plus which shoes will ease the pain while standing all day.

What is the best shoe for standing all day?

Comfort is key when choosing the right shoes for work, but the decision is a little more nuanced when it comes to educators. According to elementary school teacher Susan Cocchi, her perfect footwear needs to be "comfortable, supportive [and] slip-resistant because ultimately what you wear will ease the strain of being on your feet all day."

"In my 25 years of experience as an educator, I learned early on that spending a little more on well-made, high-quality shoes was well worth it given the amount of time spent on your feet and walking throughout the day," she adds.

Schools usually have their own set dress code when it comes to footwear. For Jude Bender, a preschool special education teacher's assistant for nearly three decades, her go-to style just happens to be the most casual. "In our day at school, comfort is a must," she says. "We mostly wear sneakers!"

For those with plantar fasciitis, board-certified podiatrist Jacqueline Sutera recommends choosing a shoe with "arch support, cushioning and a thicker, shock-absorbing sole."

What shoes should teachers avoid?

According to Bender, open-toed shoes, slip-ons or sandals should be avoided to prevent falls. "A full coverage in the back is preferred at my school. Sandals are a safety hazard because we're running around with children all day and these shoes can cause accidents."

As for Cocchi, heels top her list of shoes to never wear at work. "Comfort is the number one priority!"

Sutera notes that some other styles to avoid include flat, thin and worn-out shoes. "Also, it is a good idea to alternate shoes throughout the week and day, if necessary," she adds. Wearing the same shoes all day can cause injury and atrophy.

Additionally, she suggests to "avoid walking barefoot when at home and wear supportive slippers or recovery slides" after a long day of standing and running. According to Sutera, walking barefoot can cause foot pain, inflammation, plantar fasciitis, back pain, tendonitis and other ailments over time.

"The fat pad under the ball of foot and heel starts to atrophy, or thin out due to age and wear and tear. This natural fat pad helps to absorb shock and cushion. When this starts to thin, we start to lose our natural padding. Wearing slippers and shoes that are supportive and cushioned will provide shock absorption and protect the foot and body," Sutera says.

She also suggests stretching your calves to keep the achilles tendon flexible, strong and lengthened. "Tight achilles and calves can cause fasciitis, tendonitis, leg pain, back pain, etc. I recommend daily stretching and icing the arch when it's sore or at end of the day when necessary."

Best women's shoes for teachers

This comfortable pair of sneakers will add a modern touch to your teacher attire and keep you safe while running around at school. The design features a side zipper for easy wear and a lug sole design that provides a bit of elevation. Plus, according to customers, these offer the perfect fit and are wide enough on the toe box.

"These are super comfy and the added height keeps the bottom of my feet protected," shared one Amazon buyer.

With a chunky platform, these vegan leather sneakers are "lightweight" and offer "nice support," according to reviewers. Available in five colors, these shoes are described by the brand as "sweet and sporty," meaning they'll match any outfit, whether you choose to dress up or down.

One teacher TikToker gave high praises about this sneaker style and recommended them to her followers.

One of the callouts on this New Balance shoe is the cushioning in the heel, meant to absorb shock when on your feet all day. The added velcro helps to provide "stability and support," according to one reviewer. From grandmothers to supermodels, barbecuing fathers and Gen Zers, New Balances are loved by many and this shoe might help convince you of that.

Available in three different colors, this Chelsea boot has a two-inch block heel, which provides more support than thin heels. The boot is made out of vegan leather, which reviewers love because of their comfort and how they can "last all day standing up or walking," plus they're "really cute." An added perk? The memory foam sole on the inside keeps you comfortable.

If you need to take extra steps throughout the day, these Vionic sneakers are meant to support every stride. The shoe combines a podiatrist-designed orthotic with a cushioned outsole that provides great comfort, especially for people with plantar fasciitis. The sneakers are also super breathable and will accommodate your feet for hours, even after a few lessons with your students.

This trusted brand will protect your feet while leveraging your style. This design features a retro-inspired look with an extra lift that feels flexible and lightweight. The sporty vibe and water-resistant faux leather will keep you dry, even when the weather abruptly rains on your parade. It also features anti-microbial and anti-odor insole technology with anatomical cushioning.

Skechers are a teacher's favorite for their supportive, comfortable and flexible design. This pair features a lightweight shock-absorbing supportive midsole and air-cooled memory foam that will feel like you're walking on clouds. If you're looking for a durable pair that will withstand wear and tear, this is the perfect style to survive any playtime session.

When you need to adapt to a new school environment, this pair will give you the confidence and support you need. This sneaker is a hybrid for its performance and ability to work outdoors and indoors. The classic design is meant to match your work wardrobe staples while giving you reliable support throughout the day. The shoe also features a suede material and midsole foam with a wide toe box to help you stand on your feet for hours.

While the classic platform Converse offers support and is often worn by those who frequent the gym, their Run Star Hike line features rubber jagged ridges on the platform for a more relaxed, stylish shoe. Available in both a low- and high-top option, editorial assistant Sierra Hoeger loves these shoes not only because they add inches to her height, but they're "more comfortable and stylish" than other platform shoes.

Available in 11 colors, these durable sneakers are made out of recycled materials and feature a DNA LOFT cushioning for a soft experience. This shoe is designed to react with your unique stride and offers comfort along the way. According to Cocchi, Brooks "is a definite favorite of one of our kindergarten teachers."

Whether you run long distances or stand all day, reviewers rave about the reliable support this sneaker provides.

The pair is very user-friendly thanks to the side zipper and features a breathable lining that won't retain heat when you're working hard. Beyond their stylish design and unparalleled comfort, these sneakers are favored by one Shop TODAY editor.

"I do a lot of walking and I'm always looking for the most comfortable shoe possible. With these sneakers, I love they're both comfortable and stylish. I was looking for a neutral shoe and this one fits the bill perfectly. It looks good with office wear and just regular sneakers," said associate editor Kamari Stewart.

While some teachers opt for sneakers over flats, these are super comfortable and feminine. The flat category from Birdies offers many styles to mix and match. This one has seven layers of cloud-like comfort in the footbed that will make you feel relaxed, according to the brand. Aside from their comfortable feel, these Birdies have a luxurious aesthetic to match your most elegant work outfits.

This is a favorite among teachers (including Cocchi) for its revolutionary comfort technology. The shoe features a wide and roomy tow box with an inner frame that offers stability and support. These trusted clogs are meant to withstand any working conditions, especially if you're standing most of the day. With a tough and sturdy aesthetic, these functional shoes just get better with time.

Shop TODAY editors and podiatrists are fans of Hoka sneakers, but teachers can't stop wearing them, too. The design features a lightweight and breathable design with a molded EVA foam midsole to help your run with confidence and stand for hours. This bestseller comes in 12 different colors and you can choose between a regular or wide size.

Ecco has a range of modern sneakers to support active workers in any occupational field. Whether you are a teacher on a field trip or an engineer on site, this shoe is carefully crafted with top-notch features such as ECCO Fluidform construction, external loops with elastic shoelaces, ECCO DriTan technology to reduce water during their leather tanning process and more. Additionally, this shoe bends and withstands long hours while allowing your foot to grip at any angle.

This Australian-based brand was founded by a podiatrist seeking to alleviate pain and looking for comfort. If you're an educator standing on your feet all day, this shoe is the answer. As a journalist who commutes on foot and walks around for hours, I appreciate the innovative cushioning of the insole. The sneaker comes with a patented Sole Hero footbed that supports my heel, arch and forefoot.

