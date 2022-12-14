A Gen Z-approved guide for the holidays: 41 gifts they really want

Chances are someone in your life has referenced #tiktokmademebuyit. The platform has become the place to discover the latest trends and hacks for all things beauty, fashion, tech and just about everything else.

If you're shopping for a Gen Zer this year and don't want to comb through TikTok yourself, we've done the hard work for you and rounded up some of the top gifts this holiday season (including some from my personal wish list), plus a few faves from other creators' #HolidayWishLists.

From Apple AirPod Maxes to the viral Lululemon Belt Bag and the Ugg Classic Ultra Mini Platform boot, these gifts are sure to please the Zoomer in your life.

Gifts for Gen Z girls

Gen Z is obsessed with the nostalgia from decades that we didn't get to experience ourselves. Gift them this Kodak camera to create endless in-the-moment memories that appear vintage. You can choose from three pastel colors. The camera also comes with a built-in flash.

Gen Z "it" girl Emma Chamberlain has her hands in almost everything these days. Grab this limited-edition Chamberlain Coffee X Bliss Wake Up Bundle for the beauty lover and coffee connoisseur on your list to enjoy.

According to the brand, the sweet orange coffee roast will have you buzzing while Bliss’s powerhouse Rest Assured Eye Cream depuffs, brightens and firms the under-eye area with vitamin C and caffeine — so they can look and feel well-rested.

I layer this buttery body cream with my fave perfume during the colder months. It's infused with shea butter, tropical oils, mango butter and glycerin to lock in moisture for all-day hydration. Looking for a holiday scent? The brand also whipped up a limited-edition warm cinnamon scent (that I couldn't pass on) with the same silky formula, topped with a gold shimmery finish.

You can’t go wrong with this chic hand sanitizer. According to the brand, the award-winning hand sanitizer power mist kills up to 99 percent of most common germs and bacteria, hydrates and softens, all while leaving hands delicately scented. It comes in a variety of different aromas including aloe vera, velvet peach, berry bliss and more.

TikTok made me buy not one, but two of these belt bags. The Lululemon belt bag is lightweight, and a convenient everyday bag for running errands and going on "hot girl" walks. My wallet, keys, lip gloss and earbuds all fit with plenty of room to spare. It’s safe to say this is one of the most sought-out bags this season, hence why the brand can’t keep them in stock.

Say goodbye to regular scrunchies and hello to an invisible zipper pocket to keep their money, lip gloss and keys all on their wrist or hair. The four scrunchies in the set are made of velvet to prevent snagging and pulling.

Looking for an affordable alternative to the Dyson Airwrap? This is the next best thing that TikTok raves about. The Revlon One-Step Volumizer is the no. 1 bestseller in Amazon's "hot-air hairbrush" category and gives users a voluminous salon-quality blowout at home, while cutting drying time in half.

Sometimes the best gift to give is gratitude. With over 1.3 million guided journals sold worldwide, according to the brand, weekly challenges, daily affirmations, inspiring quotes and end-of-day reflections are endless. It'll last for six months of daily journaling and is made with sustainable materials.

If they love to prioritize their hair care routine, this overnight beauty hack may be one that they can't live without. This satin curling set produces effortless curls without the use of heat. Two scrunchies that delicately secure your hair and can be used day or night are included in the package, along with a satin curling rod to keep it all together.

Actress Ashley Tisdale launched her new skin care line exclusively at Target this year. Now you can shop all the brand's five scents — Bergamot Cedar, Cashmere Vanilla, Citrus Amber, Lavender Cloud and Solar Fleur — to find a scent to match their personality.

An aroma diffuser is a wonderful gift to give to someone as a token of your affection. They are believed to promote calmness, relaxation and boost your overall mood. Pair it with an essential oil of their favorite scent to set the vibe after a long day of work or school.

Gift them a scalp massager to transform their at-home hair care regimen into a salon visit. This affordable option from Amazon deep cleans and exfoliates the scalp while stimulating blood flow to the oil glands.

This deep cleaning gadget from Bissell went viral on #cleantok and it's not hard to see why. According to the brand, the machine permanently removes tough spots and stains from stairs, upholstery, area rugs, pet stains and auto interiors.

For that person who always asks for your astrological sign, why not gift them this book? It'll guide beginners and enthusiasts alike through rising signs, planets and other astrology basics.

Without a doubt Ugg is a top brand when it comes to a fall/winter staple shoe. The Classic Ultra Mini Boot was the “it” shoe when it came out two years ago. To stay on top of the chunky trend we’ve been seeing this year, Ugg took the shoe we love to new heights by adding a platform. I personally love the look and think makes a basic piece more elevated.

For the person in your life who needs a new pillowcase, gift them the no. 1 bestseller in Amazon's "bed pillow pillowcases" category. They will elevate their beauty sleep while protecting their hair and skin all in one.

Take the beauty guru's content to the next level with this vlogging kit. The LED ring light comes with adjustable output and color temperatures and provides the right amount of light for any situation, according to the brand. A smartphone clamp is also part of the kit that can be used for vlogging or simply applying makeup more conveniently.

TikTok is my go-to platform for finding new, easy-to-follow recipes. This cookbook features over 60 viral (and fan favorite) dishes from over 40 culinary creators on the app.

Yes, #tiktokmademebuyit and I don’t regret it. The Aerie High Waisted Crossover Leggings are so comfortable and flattering that I’m impatiently waiting for the medium brown to come back in stock so I can add it to my cart. The pants come in XXS to XXL, and in short and long in a variety of colors.

One thing Gen Z can't live without is our phone, so why not gift them a case to protect it? Casetify truly has a phone case for anyone in a range of funky designs and trendy prints.

Candles make the perfect gift for the one on your list who would appreciate a chic accent to their coffee table or nightstand. The candles last over 12 hours, according to the brand, and come in a range of colors and scents like apple spice, lavender and hazelnut. One shopper raved, "I had never heard of bubble candles before. My granddaughter wanted some for Christmas. We celebrated early and she was so excited she got them, she thanked my husband and I several times.”

A salt lamp is a stellar gift to set the mood after a long day of school or work. This salt lamp is crafted from 100 percent pink Himalayan salt rocks and offers five levels of brightness to create the ideal ambiance, according to the brand.

Gifts for Gen Z guys

You're never too old to build Legos. This Adidas Lego building kit is perfect for the Gen Zer who loves streetwear or is a Lego collector. According to the brand, the set includes shoelaces and authentic shoe box-style packaging and is a realistic tribute to the original Adidas sneaker.

Here's another classic gift to give the Gen Zer who lives vicariously through other decades. This portable Bluetooth suitcase record player features a built-in speaker and three-speed belt turntable.

Take their TikTok content up a notch with this mini microphone that can be used to improve sound quality on videos. With this phone attachment, they will be on their way to becoming a content creator in no time.

Bubble tea is one of the most popular drinks amongst Gen Z — and now they can create their own version at home! The kit includes royal milk loose leaf tea, rooibos chai loose leaf tea, boba tapioca pearls and two reusable stainless steel straws.

One of the top tech gifts this holiday season has 20 hours of listening time with a single charge, according to the brand, along with active noise cancellation. Anyone who is constantly listening to music will love receiving this.

Give them the gift of comfort with these “pillow-like” cloud slides. Various celebs have been seen sporting the trendy shoe as part of an “off-duty” model look. Why not hop on the trend with this bestselling pair that has over 25,000 verified reviews and several colorways available? One customer raved that it’s “like walking on a cloud from the moment I put them on!”

Beanies are a staple piece to add to their wardrobe during colder months. The classic hat comes in 30 colors, making the possibilities of styling it endless.

Treat them with the gift to create gourmet soft serve desserts from frozen fruits in minutes. 36 recipes are also included for their sweet-tooth cravings.

This reusable notebook is the perfect match for the sustainable Gen Zer. The Rocketbook still has the same feel of a traditional notebook, but it's reusable when connected to the cloud services of your choice. According to the brand, just add a drop of water to the pad and the notebook erases like magic.

Another foodie item on the list is this slushy cup that turns your favorite beverages into a cool sip before your eyes. All you have to do is freeze the slushy maker a few hours in advance, add your choice of beverage, squeeze the slushy cup for three to five minutes and you have a frozen drink!

This sauce has been seen all over social media and was handpicked for this year's Oprah’s Favorite Things list. The Truff starter pack includes the brand’s original hot sauce, along with their black truffle oil and black truffle salt.

'Tis the season for hot chocolate, but with a twist. The tasty trend is popular for a reason and took social media by storm in recent years. The hot chocolate bomb comes in a set six and is filled with little marshmallows.

Who said waffle makers are just for cooking waffles? I was gifted a similar mini waffle maker in the past and let me tell you the possibilities are truly endless. I've cooked mini cinnamon rolls, hash browns and pizza in mine. This two-pack waffle maker will allow them to create their favorite breakfast staples and more for the holidays, and it's versatile enough to be used throughout the year!

Is it just me or does drinking out of a cute glass makes the drink taste 10 times better? For the iced coffee enthusiast in your life, gift them this set to take their fave drink with them on the move. The set includes four glass cups with matching bamboo lids, four reusable glass straws and two cleaning brushes.

Have a gamer on your holiday list? This device holder is the perfect match for them to prop their controller or phone on.

This Spikeball set is perfect for the competitive one in your life. According to the brand, yard game experts and newcomers alike can pick up Spikeball quickly as it is easy to learn but difficult to master. The set includes the Spikeball set, one ball, netting and a carrying bag for easy set up.

One can never have too many fidget toys! According to the brand, this relieves stress, restores focus and is a neat sensory tool.

Keep their AirPods safe and secure with this Reese’s-inspired case that offers all-around protection against bumps and drops, according to the brand. The outer waterproof surface will keep their earbuds dust- and scratch-free.

