Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

When it comes to friends or relatives who love to read their horoscope, finding the perfect gift might not be as difficult as you think. Celebrate their passions and look into giving them a gift that's personalized to their star sign.

Whether it's a book answering all their astrology questions or a necklace displaying their zodiac sign, consider one of the affordable options below.

Like the title suggests, this book is packed with information that is perfect for beginners. It includes helpful guides to the differences between sun, moon and ascending signs, as well as advice on health, money and romance.

Each blend of this zodiac-themed tea was made to display each sign's dominating traits. Enjoy sipping on the Scorpio mix of mango, ginger and lime or relax with the Aries mix of lemongrass and sunflower infused Yerba Mate.

Written by Allure's in-house astrologer Aliza Kelly Faragher, this book was written to help find the perfect drink based on your zodiac sign. Each sign is given a variety of drinks to try out.

Stuff We Love Get a daily roundup of items that will make your life easier, healthier and more stylish. This site is protected by recaptcha

These handmade soap scents were designed to reflect each sign's individual characteristics. Lather up with Leo's warm vanilla, or you can relax with the champagne aroma of the Taurus soap.

Bring the stars to your loved one with this tapestry that puts the galaxy on display. Rather than search for constellations, this gift maps them out so that you can see both the constellation and its name.

For the zodiac fans that are into self-care, think about getting them one of these candles to unwind with. Each sign is represented by its own special smell, which highlights each sign's prominent characteristics.

The shirt seems perfect for when mercury goes into retrograde and causes an unbalance in our everyday lives. Sizes go up to 4XL and it's made from a jersey cotton that's meant to provide comfort and softness.

Customize this silver-plated chain for your loved one to show off their zodiac sign and birthstone. Choose from one of the 12 zodiac signs, then pair it with a Swarovski crystal in the shade of their birthstone.

Fill this bag with extra little gifts — or give it as is! The canvas zip bag comes in all 12 zodiac signs and is designed with the sign's name on one side and the constellation on the other.

This stainless steel tumbler comes in four different styles and 18 colors, ranging from a simple matte black to a classic marble pattern. Complete the design by providing the recipient's name and zodiac sign for a personalized touch.

For more stories like this, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!