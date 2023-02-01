20 Pisces gifts that say, "I see you" — chosen by a pro astrologer

Pisces is a pretty elusive sign, so while it’s not hard to have a deep conversation with a Pisces, it can be tricky to figure out exactly what they’d like as a gift. Born between February 19th and March 20th, people with a Pisces Sun sign tend to be sensitive, soulful, dreamy, artistic, intuitive, compassionate and understanding. They’re not typically the most practical bunch, but they do well with gifts that are useful in keeping them grounded.

As always, no two Pisces are the same, since everyone has their own unique birth chart filled with infinitely more detail than just the person’s Sun sign. That being said, if you have a Pisces loved one, they’re likely to appreciate gifts that really see them and their depth. In the words of astrologer and TODAY.com contributor Lisa Stardust, “Pisces prefer to receive gifts that speak to their spirit on a personal level.” But what exactly does that look like?

This list should give you a pretty good idea. Read on for my top 20 gifts for the Pisces in your life.

Pisces is a water sign, and no one has ever had bigger water sign energy than iconic painter Bob Ross. Pisces in particular tend to be artistic, and creative outlets for stress relief are perfect for them. This paint-by-numbers kit comes with everything you need and is fitting for any skill level.

For the Pisces who’d enjoy some artistic stress relief but needs something less messy or more on-the-go-friendly than paint, this adult coloring book is stunning. The designs feature animals, nature and mandalas with varying levels of intricacy, and the pages are one-sided to prevent colors from bleeding through. Pisces loves to get into a flow state, and this coloring book is perfect for tapping into that artistic flow at any skill level.

No one, and I mean no one, loves house plants like your typical Pisces. These beautiful handmade hangers help plants get the sun they need while adding character to a space. They can be hung either from the ceiling or from a wall hook, and they are versatile enough to suit different sizes of pots and plants.

Breathwork is one of the most impactful wellness practices out there, while also being the most accessible. Pisces benefit so much from the grounding and nervous system regulation that breathwork offers, and this book provides a thorough, digestible, down-to-earth introduction where all that’s needed is yourself and your breath.

“Pisces are known to have transcendent dreams,” says Stardust, so sleep is especially significant for them. White noise machines may help to improve the quality of sleep by masking environmental or outside noises that can disturb the brain while it’s dreaming.

Speaking of improving the quality of sleep and dreaming, weighted blankets can be incredibly soothing and regulating to the nervous system. Stardust explains that, “since Pisces often take on the emotions of others, this can help them decompress.” For a Pisces dealing with daily stress and overwhelm, a weighted blanket can be a gamechanger, and this one is particularly high-quality.

One thing Pisces tend to really struggle with is boundaries, but boundary-setting is a skill set that can be built and strengthened. This digital workbook is full of prompts and exercises for learning to voice needs more clearly, release feelings of guilt, identify and communicate what interpersonal terms of engagement need to be set, and maintain them once they’re in place.

Pisces seem chill on the outside, but again, they can easily find themselves drowning in strong currents of emotion or swept away by unhealthy coping mechanisms if they don’t keep themselves grounded. The Calm app has become the internet’s favorite go-to for meditation, sleep and relaxation, and since meditation can be daunting, having a guided practice makes it far more sustainable.

Having a movement practice to connect to the body and help move breath, energy, and big emotions is especially crucial for Pisces. This mat is environmentally sustainable, super portable, stink-resistant and uniquely slip-resistant. Just having a mat as a home base for movement and mindfulness practices can help solidify those practices into a more consistent routine, which is challenging for Pisces.

Author’s note: I’ve been practicing and teaching yoga for years, and this is my all-time favorite mat.

Pisces is all about intuition and visionary dreams, and the herb mugwort has been used for centuries to facilitate vivid dreaming. If your Pisces loved one is a little bit witchy, this incredible handmade tincture blend of mugwort, hops, passionflower and California poppy can help with restful sleep as well as a deepened relationship with their subconscious mind.

Pisces are many things, but organized is not typically one of them — this is one of the signs most likely to repeatedly lose their keys. To make life easier, this sleek Bluetooth tracker can be used to keep track of keys, wallets, bags and even pets.

Lots of caffeine can be particularly un-grounding for Pisces, so this blend with rich adaptogenic herbs is a fantastic coffee substitute. This particular blend contains fair-trade organic cacao, roasted chicory, burdock root, dandelion root, eluthero, shativari, reishi, ashwagandha and more. It’s kind of pricey, but we promise, it’s so good.

Pisces care a great deal about their loved ones, but they can be inconsistent with communication. These cards help to deepen platonic, familial and romantic relationships by building intentional and authentic means of connecting with one another, and maintaining those connections in ways that feel both consistent and adaptable.

These lamps are perfect for maintaining connections from a distance. It can be daunting to pick up the phone or write out a long text to catch up with someone you’ve been meaning to stay in touch with, but these let your loved one know you’re thinking about them with just a tap to send a burst of light anywhere in the world.

These hand-poured candles double as extra-luscious massage oil, and they come in four different scents. Once the flame is blown out, you can pour the warm oil into your hand (it won’t be too hot) and give yourself or someone else a super dreamy massage.

One thing about Pisces is that, in the words of Stardust, “they’re never organized.” Planners like this one are incredibly helpful for them to keep on top of schedules, ideas, to-do lists, goals and more. This one is simple but aesthetic, sustainably made, and structured in a way that helps to maintain clarity and reduce overwhelm.

This delicious artisanal tea blend has just the right amount of caffeine for a boost, but not so much that it’s overwhelming. The base is white, rooibos and black teas mixed with orange, grapefruit, lemongrass, chamomile and cornflower — dreamy, eclectic, a little delicate and otherworldly, but really cohesive.

These are purported to increase circulation to the scalp and encourage healthy hair growth, and they’re great for working product into the hair more efficiently and scrubbing the scalp without scratching. But above all, according to Stardust, “they’re perfect to lighten the mood and relax” for a Pisces.

Opal is an app that helps people cut down on their screen time. Pisces tend toward distraction and dissociation when they’re not feeling grounded, and excess screen time is one of the most common Piscean vices. Many people (including myself) report that this app is the only thing that’s helped them drastically reduce their screen time distraction habit.

These handmade body butters are a little pricey, but they’re the most moisturizing thing you will ever put on your skin — and a little goes a long way. They come in seven different scents (including unscented), and Pisces in particular “get lost in the scents and soothing smells,” according to Stardust. They’re made by a small business in Colorado, and the ingredient quality is unsurpassed.

How we chose the best Pisces gifts

Katya Weiss-Andersson is a professional astrologer who specializes in birth charts and Saturn returns. She has a Pisces Moon and Venus in the first house, so she gets it. With the help of astrologer Lisa Stardust, she picked these gifts based on their ability to speak to the Piscean soul and say, “I see you, I understand you, let’s have some chill time.”

They especially focused on gifts that are useful and balancing to Piscean quirks while also creating the types of joy, pleasure and peace that Pisces tend to seek.