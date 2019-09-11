I've always found that listening to rain is relaxing. So, I immediately gravitated to that particular sound and initially set the machine’s timer for an hour at a time.

As I focused on the soothing rain noise, I quickly discovered the only thing I was doing was putting pressure on myself to fall asleep before the timer stopped. At my worst, it's taken me over an hour to fall asleep.

That's when I decided to start leaving the sound machine on all night. This way, it would play at a constant stream just in case I woke up in the middle of the night. Since I live on a busy street, the likelihood of something like traffic, construction or snow plows waking me up on any given night is very high.

I won’t lie and tell you the only reason I sleep better now is my sound machine; it's taken a lot of effort to calm my thoughts and relax before bedtime. But I will say that I couldn’t have done it, and couldn’t continue to sleep peacefully, without my sound machine.

There’s something simply soothing about having a light rainfall sound in the background that relaxes me even when I’m stressed out. And after years of sleepless nights, getting a good night’s sleep now is priceless.

