6 weighted blankets under $100 for a good night's sleep

Sometimes a good night's sleep is hard to come by. Whether you're dealing with excess stress or anxiety, it can be tough to calm down as you lay your head on the pillow.

And that's why weighted blankets have become such a popular option for troubled sleepers.

Weighted blankets are typically filled with glass pellets to provide a sense of pressure that many people find to have a soothing effect. When it comes to choosing the perfect weight for you, studies show that blankets that are more than 10% of a person's body weight are best.

"Many people like the feeling of pressure against their body and do find this pressure to be quite relaxing,” Lynelle Schneeberg, Psy.D., a sleep psychologist who is also a fellow of the American Academy of Sleep Medicine, previously told TODAY. “Lying under a heavy blanket can, indeed, be very soothing."

The trendy blankets can get quite expensive, but there has been a recent influx of affordable brands that shoppers swear work just as well as their more expensive counterparts.

Ahead, six choices that have racked up positive reviews from customers.

This option from YnM is currently one of the bestselling weighted blankets on Amazon and has an impressive 4.5-star rating. It features a unique seven layer design with evenly distributed glass pellets throughout.

Customers have left over 3,900 positive reviews, with many saying its breathable fabric is a major selling point.

"One of my favorite parts about the blanket is how cool it stays," one reviewer wrote. "I don't sweat underneath it like I do with my fuzzy throw blankets. Also, I have anxiety issues, and this blanket helps immensely when I start panicking."

Amazon has listed this as an "Amazon's Choice" product for cooling weighted blankets, and over 2,000 people have had positive experiences. It also contains evenly distributed glass beads throughout the cooling cotton fabric.

"My first night with this blanket was a miracle," one reviewer wrote. "I fell asleep within 30 minutes, and only woke up twice, and have slept great ever since."

The manufacturer describes the cotton fabric of this blanket as "cloud-like," making it a good option for anybody who is worried about sacrificing softness when opting for a weighted blanket.

"Having battled insomnia, restless legs, joint pain, and muscle pain, I had read that a weighted blanket could help," one reviewer wrote. "Honestly, I hardly have sleepless nights now. The blanket isn't too heavy but just heavy enough."

This version from the brand Weighted Idea has racked up some impressive reviews on Amazon thanks to its anti-odor features and breathable two-layer fabric.

"I have generalized anxiety and going to sleep is a challenge for me," one reviewer wrote. "But putting this on me was instantly soothing and comforting like someone is giving you a nice hug."

Weighted Idea also sells a separate duvet cover for easy cleaning.

If you're looking for an even more affordable design under $50, look no further. With an easily washable cover, Walmart and Target customers have been loving this blanket by Tranquility.

It features a micro-plush layer for softness, while the sand grain-sized glass beads add weight without a lumpy texture.

"I am a light sleeper and I toss and turn all night long," a Walmart reviewer wrote. "This blanket did in fact relax me and made me feel calm, which in turn allowed me to have a much deeper sleep."

This blanket sold at Wayfair touts its "light fiberfill" as a major selling point, as it's designed to decrease any rustling sounds as you move the blanket around. Customers have found that it delivers a calming "zen-like" experience.

"The first time I laid under the blanket, I can't describe the feeling ... it was almost Zen-like," one reviewer wrote. "I fall asleep easier, sleep deeper and longer."

