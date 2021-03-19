Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Between sleeping, relaxing and the occasion WFB (work from bed) days, we spend a lot of time in bed.

Unfortunately, with all that lounging, the area can get pretty gross. Things like dead skin cells, hair, dust mites and sweat can accumulate on your bedding, pillow cases and mattress over time, said Dr. Philip Tierno, a professor of microbiology and pathology at the New York University Grossman School of Medicine. While it's pretty disgusting to think about all those things hanging out with you in your bed, it's more than just the ick-factor you should be concerned about: The particles in your bedding can also exacerbate allergies and asthma or even cause you to develop new allergies, Tierno said.

To prevent this build-up, it's important to wash all your bedding regularly. Tierno recommends washing sheets and pillowcases every two weeks, and comforters every three months or so. But washing only goes so far, and in order to maintain good bedroom hygiene and stay on top of the wear and tear that comes with frequent cleaning, you should also be upgrading your bedroom essentials pretty regularly. As previously reported by TODAY, you should be replacing your pillows every year, your mattress every five to ten years and your bedding every 18 to 24 months.

With that in mind, we rounded up the best sheets, duvet sets, mattresses and pillows to shop when yours need an upgrade — because you really don't want to be thinking about those dust mites as you drift off to dreamland.

Sheets

Quality bedding usually comes with a pretty hefty price tag, but these bestselling sheets provide a luxurious level of comfort, without leaving a huge hole in your wallet. There are more than 40 colors and patterns to choose from, and the set includes a flat and fitted sheet along with two pillowcases. One Shop TODAY writer who put them to the test compared the soft feel to silk, and said they held up even after multiple washes.

Made with 100 percent organic cotton, these sheets are insanely soft from the first use, and they only get more comfortable with time. The brand is currently offering TODAY readers an exclusive deal on their sheet sets, so first-time customers can get 15% off through April 30 with the code 15COTTON.

Sweaty sleepers will appreciate these moisture-wicking sheets, which are made from high-quality performance fabric. They’re quick-drying and breathable to keep you cool all night long. The fabric is stain-resistant and pill-resistant, too, so the sheets will stay looking their best, even after plenty of nights of wear.

Upgrade your sleep setup with these buttery-soft sheets from Brooklinen. Choose from eleven different color and pattern options, including a few fun limited-edition releases. The best part? The fitted sheet has labels for the “short” and “long” sides, to eliminate the annoying process of figuring out which way to put it on.

Any product that Oprah loves is basically a guaranteed win, and these sheets have her seal of approval. Lightweight and breathable, they’ll keep you cool throughout the night. And according to the brand, they’re “the world’s softest bamboo sheets, guaranteed.”

You’re bound to love the luxurious feel, but if you’re not totally convinced, the company will let you try the product for 30 days, completely free. If you don’t love them, you can send them back (also for no cost).

Duvet Sets

Love sleeping next to your furry friend? This bedding set is pet-friendly, which means their paws won’t tear or snag the material and pet hair and fur won’t cling. Plus, it’s super comfortable. “It is cushiony soft and almost cloud-like,” wrote one of the more than 35,000 people who gave the set a five-star rating.

Made in a family-owned factory in Portugal, Parachute’s bedding delivers on quality and comfort. The lived-in feel of their duvet set is like sleeping in your favorite t-shirt. The 100 percent cotton set comes in three different neutral color options that will easily match any bedding you already have.

Bring a cute and casual feel to your room with this affordable striped duvet cover set. It includes two pillowcases and a cover, which has corner ties to secure your comforter in place.

Pillows

Searching for the perfect pillow can often turn into a Goldilocks situation. Firm pillows feel way too hard, but the softer options don’t provide enough support. This adjustable pillow solves all those issues. The inner fill, which is made with microfiber and memory foam, can easily be added or removed, so you can create the perfect size and shape to suit your sleeping style.

A cover can double the life of your pillow, and this one comes with one that’s soft and breathable and machine-washable, to make cleaning easier. The foam pillow is made with cooling beads which will pull heat away from your body to help prevent you from getting too hot during the night.

For another customizable option, look no further than this three-layer pillow from Brookstone. The first layer is made from a down alternative, the middle one features a combination of the soft material and memory foam and finally, the third layer is made from memory foam to provide support. You can remove individual layers or switch up their positioning in the pillow to find the most comfortable fit.

This medium-firm memory foam pillow provides ergonomic support, to help prevent neck and back aches. Physical therapist Sridhar Yalamanchili previously told Shop TODAY that sliding a medium-firm pillow between your knees during the night can ease pressure on your lower back, and this one can be used for that purpose.

Mattresses

The Brick is the newest mattress from popular home brand, Allswell. Just as the name would suggest, it provides a high level of support, thanks to a two-inch layer of high-density foam and a firm top layer. It also features individually-wrapped inner coils, to help minimize motion transfer, so you can sleep through the night even if your partner is tossing and turning. Through March 21, you can get 15% off any mattress on their site with the code SLEEPWEEK15.

The foam in Casper's Original Mattress is divided into three ergonomic zones to help keep your spine aligned. It also features thousands of miniature perforations throughout the mattress, that allow air to circulate through, so you'll stay cool.

Finding a quality mattress that won't cost an arm and a leg sometimes seems like an impossible task, but this bestselling option has more than 62,000 perfect ratings and rings in at just under $200. The hybrid mattress combines memory foam and inner springs, to provide a medium level of firmness.

No matter what position you like to sleep in, this memory foam mattress will conform to your shape, for the most comfortable snoozing experience possible. The top layer of the mattress is made with a gel-infused memory foam that will keep you cool through the night.

