Stay comfortable all night long with these expert-approved cooling sheets

Getting a good night's sleep is essential to taking care of your mental and physical health — and creating the perfect setting is key.

You can find the perfect mattress, use blackout curtains to achieve total darkness, but finding a solution for overheating can be more difficult. Fortunately, swapping your current bedding for cooling sheets can help.

Sleep expert and author of "The Mindful Way to a Good Night's Sleep" Tzivia Gover told Shop TODAY that cool and dark conditions are optimal for getting high-quality rest. "When thinking of the ideal environment to support sleep, think of creating a sleep cave."

What are cooling sheets, and what should you look for?

Cooling sheets are bedsheets designed to combat overheating while you sleep. The cooling properties can come from thread count, material or the weight of the fabric.

"Even if you're the best sleeper, sleeping in a 100-degree room will disturb your quality of sleep," clinical psychologist Dr. Joshua Tal told Shop TODAY. He advises buying sheets that are made with light and breathable materials such as linen, cotton, eucalyptus or bamboo.

In terms of texture, Dr. Shelby Harris, a licensed clinical psychologist and author of "The Women's Guide to Overcoming Insomnia," explains that something smooth and comfortable is best.

"Higher thread counts are more smooth and comfortable, and they frequently trap less heat," she said. If you don't have a material preference, she advises choosing the option with the highest thread count you can find.

We scanned through some of the bestselling cooling sheets based on these recommendations. Read on to learn how you can achieve a better night's sleep by changing up your bedding.

Bestselling cooling sheets

This four-piece sheet set includes two pillowcases, a flat sheet and a fitted sheet. The deep pockets keep it secure throughout the night, and the breathable microfiber material is designed to keep you cool.

These sheets are made with a polyester-microfiber material that wicks away moisture and increases airflow. They're lightweight, which is a characteristic Tal recommends paying attention to when buying cooling sheets.

Harris stresses the importance of a high thread count, which is why this 1,800 thread-count set is a good option. They also come with a lifetime guarantee meaning you can return them at any time.

Made with polyester and microfiber, these sheets are crafted to wick away moisture from night sweats. The set is machine-washable and available in multiple sizes from twin to California king.

Linen Sheet Sets

"I tend to prefer linen sheets because they’re breathable and cooler overall than cotton," Harris noted. This Birch Lane set is hypoallergenic and made with 100% linen designed to get softer with each wash.

These fast-drying linen sheets come in nine colors and are stone-washed for a softer feel. Tal says that linen is a good option because it's lightweight and can absorb excess moisture.

Bamboo Sheet Sets

"Bamboo is another good choice for many as it is hypoallergenic, eco-friendly and cool to the touch," Harris explained. According to this brand, its sheets carry thermal-regulating properties that help to keep you cooler during the summer.

This affordable option is made from a bamboo and rayon blend. They're wrinkle-resistant, moisture-wicking have over 3,400 verified five-star reviews.

Percale Sheet Sets

"If you want cotton, a percale weave works best," said Harris. While some cotton has a dense composition, this set has a lightweight, durable and crisp finish.

Tal also suggests looking for percale because of its breathability. Brooklinen's classic sheet set features a percale weave made from lightweight, long-staple cotton.

Tencel Sheet Sets

"Tencel — a fiber derived from eucalyptus trees — has great moisture-wicking abilities and is gaining popularity," said Harris. While it has a lower thread count, Tencel is still soft to the touch and incredibly beneficial if you deal with night sweats.

According to this brand, its Tencel sheet set wicks away moisture 50% more effectively than cotton for all-night comfort. It's available in three neutral shade and nine different sizes.

