Keep your home cool and comfortable with these 13 chic blackout curtains, starting at $11

While the summer sun is great for a day outside, it can pose an issue if you're trying to get some rest or stay cool. Thankfully, blackout curtains are a simple solution to those irritating problems.

According to Dr. Daniel Barone, a neurologist at Weill Cornell Medicine and New York-Presbyterian, one of the easiest things you can do to get better shut-eye is to make sure the room is dark.

“We’re designed to be sleeping when the sky is dark,” he tells us. “You want the room to be as dark as possible without it being dangerous." To achieve a dark room, he recommends using blackout curtains — curtains that block out light to help you sleep through the night.

Their benefits go beyond the bedroom. Blackout curtains are designed to reflect the majority of UV rays that hit it, reducing unwanted solar heat from entering your home.

We searched for bestselling and top-rated blackout curtain options available online. From Amazon to Pottery Barn, this list will help you find the perfect set for your home.

Bestselling blackout curtains

If you live in a loud area, these curtains may help you get a better night's sleep. They're made with a thick, woven material that's designed to reduce noise and block light.

Save money on your energy bill with these energy-efficient curtains. They're designed to reduce outside noise, block light and help your home stay cooler in the summer.

If you have French doors leading to your bedroom, you can still experience total darkness with these blackout window coverings. They come in 11 colors and include velcro ties that will let some light into the room while still giving you privacy.

Available in four different colors — blue, ivory, charcoal and tan — these curtains are designed stay closed with a magnetic clasp. Not only are they light-reducing, but these polyester curtains are noise-reducing as well, thanks to its textured layered panels, according to the brand.

Each BGment curtain panel has six metal grommets that make hanging easy. They're designed to block out over 85% of sunlight and they're insulated with high-density yarn for insulation.

Available in over two dozen color options, these blackout drapes from Nicetown are designed to match the decor in any room in your home. Each package comes with two panels and the silver grommets make them easy to install.

Measuring in at 45 inches long, these curtains are ideal for shorter windows. With one layer of black yarn and two layers of woven yarn in the color of your choice, these curtains rank moderately on the scale provided by Wayfair.

With a rod pocket and a back tab to hold it in place, these curtains will stay securely fastened above any window. They are available in a dozen different colors so you can choose the perfect color to match your decor.

These thermally-insulated curtains are made to reduce external noise and energy lost through your windows. Plus, they're available in seven cool geometric patterns!

These curtains from Amazon's in-house brand have garnered almost 32,000 verified five-star ratings. They're designed to fit on any standard or decorative rod and they're made with 100% polyester. The two-panel pack also comes with velcro strips to tie the curtains.

Block out every bit of sunlight with these double-layered curtain panels. While they're crafted to make your room pitch black, the brand also claims that they can reduce noise from outside.

Add an elegant touch to any room with these blackout curtains from Wayfair. Crafted with 100% polyester, they have a transparent top layer and a solid blackout layer on the back.

Add a little flair to your living room or bedroom windows with these blackout curtains that feature a pom pom detail on the sides. Available in six different lengths, ranging from 63-108 inches long and 44-52 inches wide, you also have the option to purchase individual or paired panels.

