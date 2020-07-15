Linen is the popular summer staple you need — we found the best styles right now

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Whether you're lounging around the house or staying busy outside, summer days are all about keeping cool. The high temperatures might make it tempting to just throw on an old T-shirt and head out the door, but you shouldn't have to compromise style for comfort — even if your only task for the day is picking up groceries.

Linen has long been a summer staple thanks to the variety of styles and designs the textile can be used for, but it's been particularly on-trend this year. The Duchess of Sussex was even recently seen sporting a chic linen dress herself.

Just a few months ago, loungewear and clothing with elastic waistbands became our new go-to styles as we spent most of our time hanging around the house. Now that social distancing restrictions are beginning to ease in some parts of the U.S., experts say people are now starting to look for stylish and comfortable clothing they can wear in public.

"Shoppers are used to wearing athleisure all the time right now," said Michael Bonebright, consumer analyst for DealNews. "So it makes sense that they're looking for loose, comfortable clothing they can actually wear out of the house."

While you can certainly wear sweatpants and leggings outside of the house, they might not be a breathable enough option to get you through the summer months. Instead, comfort-focused consumers seem to be turning to linen clothing as a happy medium.

"The relaxed nature of the fabric boded well for working from home and transitioning back into the outdoors this summer with lockdown restrictions easing," said Avery Faigen, retail analyst at Edited.

Faigen says the breathable properties of the fabric and its sustainable nature might also be responsible for linen's domination of the summer season.

Whether you're looking to upgrade from options currently in your closet or stock up on a few new linen staples, we found some of the most fashionable pieces that are a step-up from your favorite tee-and-shorts combo.

Women's linen clothing for summer

This chic wrap dress is available in 11 different sizes and crafted from a linen-blend fabric that is designed to move with you. You can save more than $93 on this vintage-style dress by using the code GIANT at checkout.

Whether you opt for the light blue color or the eye-catching shade of yellow, this linen-blend jumpsuit can keep you cool from head to toe. It features a back zipper and functional side pockets for added convenience.

These cozy pants come in seven colors and boast more than 800 reviews from verified purchasers on Amazon. "I love the feel and quality of them. I would wear them shopping with a T-shirt," one reviewer wrote.

We fell in love with these breathable leggings from Uniqlo, and now you can keep it breezy in this sleeveless linen dress. Most dresses on the site are now on sale, so you can snag this style for less than $20.

If you already have a pair of linen bottoms, this stylish top can complete your look. It's made from 100% linen and boasts a loose fit that's breathable and on-trend.

These linen-blend shorts come in eight different colors and can easily be paired with a long or short-sleeve top. You can complete your look with stylish sneakers or simple sandals for a new go-to outfit.

This H&M T-shirt is made from 100% linen. The relaxed fit makes it easy to tuck into a long skirt or pair with jeans for any occasion.

The sustainable fibers in this linen-blend dress lessen the environmental impact of its production, according to its product description. The button-up style is available in both a simple polka-dot print and a floral design.

This stylish bestseller from Old Navy is currently on sale and available in six different sizes. The adjustable straps and elastic panel allow you to adjust the jumpsuit to your comfort level.

These stylish mid-rise pants feature a comfortable elasticized waistband that stretches for an easy pull-on style. Whether you opt for the burgundy combo or white-and-blue stripe, you can easily pair these pants with a comfortable pair of sandals for the perfect summer look.

Two styles of these linen-blend pants are currently on sale, and you can currently save an additional 25% off at checkout to snag them for less than $25.

These linen-blend pants are perfect for the beach and have more than 2,000 reviews from Old Navy customers. They're available in four classic colors that can easily fit into your wardrobe.

Macy's is offering major markdowns on items across its site, so you can stock up on all the styles you still need for the summer. Select sizes of these linen pants are still available in four different colors, and you can snag them each for less than $30.

Men's linen clothing for summer

Crafted for warmer days, these pants bring comfort and sophistication to any work-from-home outfit. The slim fit and stylish pleats complete the polished look, so they'll also be perfect for when you return to the office.

Available in basic colors such as blue, khaki and white, these linen pants offer a modern take on a breathable summer staple.

This popular style from Everlane has earned a 4.6-star rating from more than 100 reviewers. The 100% linen top can even be worn unbuttoned and paired with a lightweight undershirt for a casual look.

The linen-blend fabric gives these pants a comfortable stretch, but they're still fashionable enough to wear anywhere. "I bought the linen trousers specifically for the hot summer months, but can see myself wearing them into the fall," one verified reviewer wrote.

For a summer-ready style, this floral print is a comfortable option. It can easily be paired with a solid tee and comfortable sneakers on a hot summer day.

All three styles of this breathable button-down shirt are on sale, so you can stock up to switch between options in your wardrobe.

This lightweight shirt is available in vibrant colors that are ready for any summer barbecue. Since the colors are bold, they can easily be paired with a simple pair of shorts for a casual look.

These straight-fit linen shorts are crafted from a linen-blend fabric that is both breathable and fashionable.

The shorter counterpart to Amazon's slim-fit pants, these shorts come in several breathable styles for the summer. "These are surprisingly good quality and very comfy," one verified reviewer wrote. "They became my favorite shorts."

Currently on-trend, these linen chino shorts are available in two different styles that can match any tee in his wardrobe. With a comfortable fit and feel, these shorts seem perfect for summer.

