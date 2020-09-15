I tried these popular $20 sheets — and I never want to get out of bed

So many colors

There are over 40 colors and patterns to choose from. Yes, you read that right, 40! I like my sheets to be neutral in order to coordinate with any comforter I choose, so I went with the beige shade to keep it simple. Some of my other favorites are blush pink, dusty blue pinstripe and the pink mini floral.

The fit and feel

Stuff We Love Get a daily roundup of items that will make your life easier, healthier and more stylish. This site is protected by recaptcha

These sheets are as soft as butter and almost feel like silk. Honestly, since I've started working from home, it's been hard to leave them! The quality reminds me of hopping into a luxury hotel bed every night.

Casey DelBasso / TODAY

I have an extra-high queen size mattress and these sheets surprisingly slipped right over the mattress and pillow top without a fuss! Most of the time, my sheets are a little tight if they are not the deep pocket-cut, but these beauties stay right in place all night.

They don't wrinkle — and they keep me cool!

My first worry with $20 sheets was that their wash life wouldn’t be very long and they would start to pill or shrink after a few washes. After more than one wash, the sheets look just as they did when I first received them!

Casey DelBasso / TODAY

Unlike cotton, they don’t wrinkle much and I didn't notice any shrinkage after drying. These aren’t specifically advertised as temperature-regulating sheets, but due to the microfiber finish, I find that they keep me very cool and comfortable all night.

While luxury sheets can run upwards of $100, AmazonBasics have given me all the feels for a fraction of the cost. I think it’s time for a staycation in my own bed.

For more stories like this, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!