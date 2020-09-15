I tried these popular $20 sheets — and I never want to get out of bed

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.
I am a “sleep hygiene” fanatic and I am always on the hunt to make sure that my bed feels and looks as luxurious as possible. High-quality sheets are one of the main components of a good night’s sleep, am I right? There is nothing worse than waking up sweaty, itchy or unrested.
When I am looking to purchase sheets, my priorities are a soft texture, durability through multiple washes and some form of temperature control. After trying multiple sheet sets, I was almost ready to give up my search on finding quality sheets at an affordable price point — but then I discovered this popular $20 option from AmazonBasics
AmazonBasics Lightweight Microfiber Bed Sheets
So many colors
There are over 40 colors and patterns to choose from. Yes, you read that right, 40! I like my sheets to be neutral in order to coordinate with any comforter I choose, so I went with the beige shade to keep it simple. Some of my other favorites are blush pink, dusty blue pinstripe and the pink mini floral.
The fit and feel
These sheets are as soft as butter and almost feel like silk. Honestly, since I've started working from home, it's been hard to leave them! The quality reminds me of hopping into a luxury hotel bed every night.
I have an extra-high queen size mattress and these sheets surprisingly slipped right over the mattress and pillow top without a fuss! Most of the time, my sheets are a little tight if they are not the deep pocket-cut, but these beauties stay right in place all night.
They don't wrinkle — and they keep me cool!
My first worry with $20 sheets was that their wash life wouldn’t be very long and they would start to pill or shrink after a few washes. After more than one wash, the sheets look just as they did when I first received them!
Unlike cotton, they don’t wrinkle much and I didn't notice any shrinkage after drying. These aren’t specifically advertised as temperature-regulating sheets, but due to the microfiber finish, I find that they keep me very cool and comfortable all night.
While luxury sheets can run upwards of $100, AmazonBasics have given me all the feels for a fraction of the cost. I think it’s time for a staycation in my own bed.
